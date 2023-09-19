Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games
By Derek Carty
The top pitching streamer on Tuesday's slate is Ryan Pepiot (28% rostered in ESPN leagues). THE BAT X projects Pepiot as the fifth-best option overall on this slate. His low roster percentage can be attributed more to circumstances than talent, as the Los Angeles Dodgers have always had a deep rotation. With injuries and off-the-field issues now piling up, Pepiot has finally gotten a consistent slot and has made the most of it, posting a 2.00 ERA and a 3.92 xFIP across five appearances (three starts) in the bigs this year. He gets a terrific matchup against a weak and strikeout-prone Detroit Tigers offense and is worth streaming if he's available in your league.
If Pepiot is not available (or you want a second option), take a look at Taj Bradley (9%) of the Tampa Bay Rays. It's been a bumpy rookie campaign for Bradley, but the stuff and talent are there. Plus, the 3.75 xFIP portends much better things in store than his 5.56 ERA does. Squaring off against an emaciated Los Angeles Angels lineup at home in Tropicana, matchups don't get a lot better than this.
In fact, if you're looking to polish your ratios, you can look into streaming Rays relievers in this matchup as well. Closer Pete Fairbanks is just 42% rostered, while Colin Poche (4%), Shawn Armstrong (2%), and Robert Stephenson (4%) are all strong choices if Fairbanks is gone. Seattle Mariners relievers fit the bill today as well, also going into an elite pitchers' park to face a hapless Oakland Athletics offense. Closer Andres Munoz (48%) is the top choice, followed by Matt Brash (10%) Isaiah Campbell (sub-1%), and Gabe Speier (sub-1%).
The Minnesota Twins project as both the top offense for both runs and for homers on Tuesday's slate. They go into the elite Great American Ball Park to face off against Ben Lively. Max Kepler (8%), Jorge Polanco (48%), Royce Lewis (48%), Carlos Correa (70%), Edouard Julien (4%), Alex Kirilloff (3%), Willi Castro (6%), Matt Wallner (1%), and Christian Vazquez (2%) are all worth considering in your leagues.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 8%) at Ben Lively
CJ Abrams (WSH, SS -- 30%) vs. Jose Urena
Jorge Polanco (MIN, 2B -- 48%) at Lively
Royce Lewis (MIN, SS -- 48%) at Lively
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 15%) at Jackson Rutledge
Dominic Smith (WSH, 1B -- 1%) vs. Urena
Lars Nootbaar (STL, RF -- 26%) vs. Colin Rea
Edward Olivares (KC, RF -- 3%) vs. Logan Allen
Ke'Bryan Hayes (PIT, 3B -- 21%) at Javier Assad
Carlos Santana (MIL, 1B -- 23%) at Drew Rom
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Nick Castellanos (PHI, RF -- 88%) at Spencer Strider
J.T. Realmuto (PHI, C -- 94%) at Strider
Alec Bohm (PHI, 3B -- 80%) at Strider
Kris Bryant (COL, LF -- 57%) at Blake Snell
Bryson Stott (PHI, SS -- 73%) at Strider
Kyle Schwarber (PHI, LF -- 97%) at Strider
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 80%) vs. Kenta Maeda
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 62%) at Paul Blackburn
Trea Turner (PHI, SS -- 99%) at Strider
Jeff McNeil (NYM, 2B -- 71%) at Braxton Garrett
Prop of the Day
Hunter Brown, Astros, 14.5 pitching outs (-162/+125)
PROJECTION
THE BAT X sees Brown putting up 17.7 pitching outs for this matchup on average, while projecting him to exceed his player prop total 81.2% of the time. THE BAT X believes there is positive value on the OVER with an expected value of $50.80.
Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.
FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE OVER
It may be best to expect worse results for the Orioles offense in the future, given that THE BAT X views them as the ninth-luckiest offense in the majors this year.
Phil Cuzzi -- a huge pitcher's umpire -- is scheduled to call pitches in today's game.
The No. 10 park in the league for suppressing home runs, according to THE BAT X, is Minute Maid Park.
Brown has a reverse platoon split and should be aided by facing eight opposite-handed hitters in this matchup.
FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE UNDER
The shallowest LF fences in the league are found in Minute Maid Park.
This contest is projected to have the 11th-most suitable conditions for pitching among all of today's scheduled games.