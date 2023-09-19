Mets lefty Joey Lucchesi has pitched well over his seven starts and makes for a realistic streamer against the Marlins. Video by Eric Karabell (0:41)

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games

By Derek Carty

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday

Prop of the Day

Hunter Brown, Astros, 14.5 pitching outs (-162/+125)

PROJECTION

THE BAT X sees Brown putting up 17.7 pitching outs for this matchup on average, while projecting him to exceed his player prop total 81.2% of the time. THE BAT X believes there is positive value on the OVER with an expected value of $50.80.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE OVER

It may be best to expect worse results for the Orioles offense in the future, given that THE BAT X views them as the ninth-luckiest offense in the majors this year.

Phil Cuzzi -- a huge pitcher's umpire -- is scheduled to call pitches in today's game.

The No. 10 park in the league for suppressing home runs, according to THE BAT X, is Minute Maid Park.

Brown has a reverse platoon split and should be aided by facing eight opposite-handed hitters in this matchup.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE UNDER