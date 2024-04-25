Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Open Extended Reactions

Climbing out of the cellar

In recent memory, struggles have been an unfamiliar experience for the Tampa Bay Rays and manager Kevin Cash.

Cash's team, since the beginning of 2019, has baseball's fourth-best record (434-300, .591 winning percentage) and is one of just four teams (Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros) to have made the postseason in each of the last five seasons. The Rays, during that five-year (plus one month) span, have spent a collective eight days exclusively in last place in their division: April 7, 2021, May 1, 2021, this March 28, and then from Sunday through Wednesday of this week.

Fortunately for Cash's crew, they now get baseball's best cure for what ails you -- a series against the Chicago White Sox, who are off to a historically miserable start. And Friday brings us perhaps the series' most lopsided individual matchup (and one that they can build upon as they mount their charge out of the cellar) as Zach Eflin faces Chris Flexen at Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field.

Eflin, one of baseball's more underrated starters, is coming off back-to-back scoreless appearances, both of which resulted in no-decisions for the right-hander and tough losses for the team. Since the beginning of last season, his 472 fantasy points are 10th-best among starting pitchers. Nevertheless, 12 other active pitchers who have made at least as many as his 35 starts during that time are rostered in a greater percentage of ESPN leagues, including the less-productive Dylan Cease and Aaron Nola. Eflin, naturally, projects as one of the day's best starters for fantasy.

It's the Tampa Bay offense that warrants more of the blame for the team's struggles. Two of the team's four highest-scoring fantasy players from 2023, Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz, are off to awful starts (Eflin and Isaac Paredes round out the high-scoring quartet).

Arozarena, due in large part to his penchant for strikeouts, tends to lean toward the streaky side. He did homer on Wednesday, and he did take Flexen deep the only other time he ever faced the right-hander. That's not to say that notoriously small batter-versus-pitcher samples should carry the day, but the homer emphasizes what is an extremely favorable matchup (on paper) for Arozarena.

Diaz, meanwhile, has been a hint too aggressive thus far in 2024, with a career-high 26.1% chase rate, but he has historically crushed curveballs, batting .341 with nine homers against them in 156 batted-ball events. Flexen, incidentally, in put-away situations has most often gone to -- you guessed it -- the curveball.

Consider Friday to be the beginning of a "load-'em up" series for Rays in fantasy leagues, despite the fact that both Arozarena (minus-5.4% in the past week) and Diaz (minus-3.3%) have experienced small declines in ESPN roster percentages. The Rays have also placed Amed Rosario (43.5% rostered) in either table-setting or run-producing lineup spots over recent days, even against right-handers, making him a prime pickup.

Everything else you need to know for Friday

