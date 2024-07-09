Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday: Stack Red Sox righties

Open Extended Reactions

Rested, but is he ready for the challenge?

Shota Imanaga's story has been one of the brightest of 2024, most recently earning him his first All-Star nomination. He ranks among the game's top 25 in both ERA (3.16) and WHIP (1.11), was the National League Rookie of the Month for March/April, and only places as low as he does in the fantasy earnings department -- 33rd among starting pitchers on the Player Rater, 36th in fantasy points -- because of the Chicago Cubs' careful management of his workload in his first year in the U.S.

That said, the Shota Show has slowed somewhat over the past six weeks, during which time he's 2-2 with four quality starts and a 6.51 ERA in his seven turns. Perhaps keeping that in mind, as well as the fact that he might need additional rest with prospective All-Star Game work in his immediate future, the Cubs pushed Imanaga back in their rotation by a day to Wednesday. He'll be working on six days' rest, which is significant only in that the last time he pitched with greater than five days' rest, he struggled to the tune of seven runs allowed in 4 1/3 innings back on May 29.

Imanaga's matchup isn't that appealing, either, a road matchup with the Baltimore Orioles, where the primary "say only something good" comment would be that Camden Yards has played neutral to pitching-friendly since the fences were moved out following the 2021 season. The Orioles, after all, are first in the majors with their 5.16 runs per game average, first in home run rate (4.2%) and second in team wOBA (.331). The projections indicate that the team should be more productive against right- than left-hander pitchers on paper, though thus far, the Orioles' team wOBA is actually better against lefties (.338) than righties (.329).

This isn't to say that Imanaga should be flat-out avoided in all fantasy circumstances. Thirteen of his 16 starts to date have resulted in double-digit fantasy points, including against top-five scoring teams the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, and any league larger than ESPN's standard will elevate him to start-worthy status. Imanaga's projection is understandably middling, so use that to decide whether it's worth spending that start -- if your league has a weekly cap -- on him.

Everything else you need to know for Wednesday

Tuesday weather could have quite the bearing on Wednesday's schedule, particularly for games in Central Division cities. Chicago (White Sox are home), Cincinnati, Detroit and St. Louis are at the greatest risk, meaning a heightened chance at Wednesday doubleheaders for the teams involved and/or changes to rotations pushing starting pitchers back to Wednesday.

Injuries to Jared Jones and Bailey Falter have left the Pittsburgh Pirates' rotation in shambles, and the identity of Wednesday's starter will greatly influence the matchups for their American Family Field host, the Milwaukee Brewers. Paul Skenes would be on four days' rest for that game, but he hasn't pitched with fewer than five days yet in his big-league career, making a Thursday start more likely. Quinn Priester, who has pitched well in his two rehabilitation starts for Triple-A Indianapolis, could be activated for the assignment, though he has struggled mightily at the majors. Priester doesn't miss many bats and has surrendered .321/.411/.611 rates with a 6.3% home run rate to left-handed hitters in his career thus far, meaning that if he gets the ball, it'd be a prime matchups opportunity for left-handed Brewers Sal Frelick , Garrett Mitchell , Brice Turang and Christian Yelich .

A pair of starting pitchers who reside back-to-back near the back end of the positional top 50 go head to head in a compelling duel at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park, as Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Gavin Stone takes on the Philadelphia Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez . It's a challenging assignment for each, with the Dodgers ranking third in runs per game (5.03) and Phillies sixth (4.91), the game to be played in one of the most homer-friendly environments in baseball, and in Stone's case, the opposing Phillies have Kyle Schwarber back in action and could also get Bryce Harper back in time for the game. Similar to Imanaga above, both Stone's and Sanchez's projections account for the difficulty of matchup, and bear in mind that neither pitched especially well in his most recent outing. Both are probably still worth a go in every fantasy league, but if Harper indeed returns in time, Stone's matchup takes enough of a step back that he should be avoided.

One of Wednesday's best hitting stacks is the Boston Red Sox against left-hander J.P. Sears, who has a 6.51 ERA in his past six starts and hasn't been missing many bats this season (16.7% K rate). Tyler O'Neill has crushed lefties all season, to the tune of .338/.471/.691 rates, while Rob Refsnyder typically bats second against left-handers, and is a worthwhile streamer for Wednesday's game.

The Atlanta Braves also stand out on the hitting side against right-hander Slade Cecconi, who has completed five innings in only one of his past seven starts and has a 6.07 ERA in that time. Cecconi struggles nearly equally against righties and lefties, and is backed by one of the game's weaker bullpens (25th-ranked 4.41 ERA). Austin Riley has improved in a big way over the past month, batting .301/.377/.667 with nine home runs in 26 games in that time, and leadoff man Jarred Kelenic, available in more than 80% of ESPN leagues, has batted .292/.333/.539 in 22 games since his promotion to that spot.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday

Reliever report

Hitting report

Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday

Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday