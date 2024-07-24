Open Extended Reactions

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: This file has been updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

Rivals and (injury) returnees

Wednesday's San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers game isn't merely a matchup of longtime rivals, dating back to their days playing in New York in the late 19th century. It also marks the returns of two prominent names in fantasy baseball, starting pitchers Robbie Ray of the Giants and Tyler Glasnow of the Dodgers.

Ray, the 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner who hasn't thrown a major league pitching since undergoing Tommy John surgery on May 3, 2023, will be activated off the 60-day injured list after making 10 minor league rehabilitation appearances. The past two were his most impressive, totaling 10 1/3 shutout innings of two-hit baseball with 16 strikeouts, during which he boosted his pitch count to 78 on July 19.

Glasnow, whose 15.6 fantasy points per start since the beginning of 2019 ranks fifth-best among pitchers with at least 20 starts, will be activated off the 15-day injured list after missing 18 days due to lower back tightness. He threw a three-inning, 58-pitch simulated game last Friday, after which he received positive reports on his health.

Neither pitcher should be expected to work deep into his outing, detracting from either's fantasy appeal in this particular matchup. Pitch counts of 80-85 for Ray and 70-75 for Glasnow seem like reasonable estimates, and the projections reflect those workloads. But both pitchers are well worth closely watching, however, to ensure their raw stuff looks as it did pre-injury and might set them up for strong second halves.

Glasnow's matchup is the clear superior of the two. The Giants represent an above-average, and nearly top-10, matchup for an opposing pitcher, and their 3.63 runs per game average in July is eighth-worst in the majors. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are a bottom-five matchup for an opposing pitcher, even if they have averaged a middling 4.50 runs per game thus far in the month.

Fantasy managers evaluating these two for future matchups will most want to look for a quick return of Ray's fastball velocity, which reached 94.8 mph on average during his 2021 career year but was 93.6 in his three Statcast-tracked rehab outings with Triple-A Sacramento, and the elite swing-and-miss potential of his slider, which generated a 45.5% whiff rate in 2021 and 44.4% while with Sacramento. They'll also want to ensure that Glasnow has shown no significant loss of velocity -- his fastball has averaged 96.3 mph this year -- or swing-and-miss on his breaking pitches (curveball and slider) as a result of his back issues. The latter is of lesser concern, however, having missed only two rotation turns, which might've been a strategic move on the Dodgers' part.

What you may have missed on Tuesday

By Todd Zola

Everything else you need to know for Wednesday

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday

Reliever report

To get the latest information on each team's bullpen hierarchy, as well as which pitchers might be facing a bit of fatigue and who might be the most likely suspects to vulture a save or pick up a surprise hold in their stead, check out the latest Closer Chart, which will be updated every morning.

Hitting report

Plan ahead in fantasy baseball with help from our Forecaster projections. Each day, we will provide an updated preview of the next 10 days for every team, projecting the matchup quality for hitters (overall and by handedness) as well as for base stealers.

Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday

THE BAT X's Best Stacks for Wednesday