Open Extended Reactions

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication

Pfaadt's Success is not a Mirage

Arizona Diamondbacks SP Brandon Pfaadt experienced an up and down rookie season, though to be more accurate, it was down and up. Ater posting a 9.82 ERA over his first three outings, spanning just 11 innings, Pfaadt spent time at Triple-A, and when he returned after last season's break, Pfaadt registered a more palatable 4.22 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings. The freshman then recorded a 3.27 ERA over five postseason starts.

Pfaadt's sophomore campaign has been steady. He's made 23 starts with his 137 2/3 innings through Saturday rankings as the 16th most in MLB. Pfaadt's 3.92 ERA is 43rd best among qualified pitchers, though his 3.72 xFIP drops him to 24th. Pfaadt's 1.11 WHIP is an impressive 22nd among qualifiers.

Even with these plaudits, Pfaadt is rostered in only 35.5% of ESPN leagues. The reason is likely a slightly below average 22% strikeout rate, though that mark lands 37th among qualified starters.

On average, teams carry between three and four starting pitchers on their roster, so it makes sense that Pfaadt falls just outside the range where he's worthy of being reserves between outings in 10 and 12 team leagues. That said, you want him in your Monday active lineup.

The Diamondbacks open a home set with the Colorado Rockies. Pfaadt faces the lineup with the third lowest wOBA and third highest strikeout rate on the road versus righties.

Everything else you need to know for Monday

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday

Reliever report

To get the latest information on each team's bullpen hierarchy, as well as which pitchers might be facing a bit of fatigue and who might be the most likely suspects to vulture a save or pick up a surprise hold in their stead, check out the latest Closer Chart, which will be updated every morning.

Hitting report

Plan ahead in fantasy baseball with help from our Forecaster projections. Each day, we will provide an updated preview of the next 10 days for every team, projecting the matchup quality for hitters (overall and by handedness) as well as for base stealers.

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Monday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Monday