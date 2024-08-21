Open Extended Reactions

The Pirates are giving their prized rookie, Paul Skenes extra rest Wednesday instead of making him pitch on just four days rest.

Instead, RHP Domingo German will get a spot start in Arlington against the Texas Rangers. It's a favorable matchup with the Rangers sporting the seventh lowest wOBA facing right-handers but German may not be stretched out enough to manage five frames. However, he's more than a traditional opener since he was a starter with Triple-A Indianapolis and has thrown multiple innings in both of his appearances since being promoted. Even so, German likely won't qualify for a win if he's effective.

Ryan Pepiot (49.4% rostered) was solid in his return from a month-long stay on the IL, limiting the potent Diamondbacks offense to a pair of unearned runs in 5 1/3 innings. Pepiot has a road date with the Oakland Athletics Wednesday, landing him as the top ranked streaming option on the card. For the season, the Athletics sport an above average home run rate with a righty on the hill, but for the past month it's seen the seventh lowest in MLB.

Justin Verlander will mark his return to the Houston Astros' rotation, following a 72-day absence due to neck discomfort. He hasn't performed nearly to the level of his 2022 Cy Young season, his first following Tommy John surgery, in the two years since but had been reasonably productive for fantasy purposes before his IL placement in June. Despite a 21.3% K rate and 3.95 ERA, his worst in a season since 2014, his 105 fantasy points between his two IL stints tied for 40th among pure starting pitchers. Verlander's rehabilitation stint was promising enough as well, totaling seven innings allowing three runs (two earned) with eight strikeouts over two starts. He is, however, shaping up as more of a matchups than every-start type for our purposes, which is important considering he'll probably be capped in the 75 pitch range while facing a Boston Red Sox lineup that the projections grade one of the 10 toughest matchups. It's best to keep Verlander benched for evaluation tonight.

The scorching-hot Arizona Diamondbacks, whose 6.29 runs per game in August are most in the majors, get another dream hitting matchup against the Miami Marlins and rookie right-hander Roddery Munoz. Munoz has a 6.67 ERA and has averaged 4.5 innings per start since the All-Star break, and he's backed by a trade- and injury-depleted bullpen with the majors' sixth-worst ERA in August (5.22). Despite the loss of Ketel Marte to the IL, the Diamondbacks have numerous fantasy options for this game, most notably Jake McCarthy , who should benefit from starts out of the No. 2 spot in the lineup against righties while Marte is sidelined. McCarthy, available in roughly two-thirds of ESPN leagues, has batted .373/.433/.627 with four homers and 19 RBIs in 17 games in August.

Regardless of the identity of the Los Angeles Angels' Wednesday starter, the opposing Kansas City Royals lineup should benefit from the rotation spot vacated when Jose Soriano landed on the injured list. Johnny Cueto, a Royal himself during the team's 2015 championship season, is likely to get the nod, which tilts thing significantly in the home team's favor considering Cueto has a 4.26 ERA and 18.0% strikeout rate in the majors since the beginning of 2020, with a similar level of performance in the minors this year (4.76 ERA, 17.9 K%). This is a good opportunity to scoop up widely available free agents like MJ Melendez or Dairon Blanco for the spot start.

Zach Eflin has pitched excellently since joining the Baltimore Orioles via trade on July 26, going 4-for-4 in quality starts while averaging 17.8 fantasy points. Wednesday's road assignment against the New York Mets will represent his toughest matchup since his July 19 loss at Yankee Stadium, when he scored minus-1 points, but the Mets are only an above-average offense and are one of the better offenses for pitcher strikeouts. Eflin's hot streak should earn him a spot in every lineup, and bear in mind that he's available in roughly 15% of ESPN leagues.

Betting Tip of the Day: So far this month, the Arizona Diamondbacks have averaged 6.1 runs per game while the Miami Marlins are at 3.9. The two clubs play Wednesday night in South Beach. The difference of 2.2 runs per game in favor of the Diamondbacks is sufficient to back Arizona with the -1.5 Run Line (Even).

