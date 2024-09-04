Open Extended Reactions

Estes riding solid stretch

Thursday's abbreviated nine-game slate is short on exciting streaming options. Fortunately, streamers don't need to be exciting; they just need to get the job done. On Thursday, Oakland Athletics starter Joey Estes should get the job done against the Seattle Mariners.

Estes, who is rostered in only 5% of ESPN leagues, has been extremely effective of late. Through his last nine games (eight starts), the 22-year-old righty holds a 2.88 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. During that nine-game stretch, he has held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in eight outings, never allowing more than three earned runs.

Although Estes doesn't throw particularly hard and doesn't miss many bats, he has displayed terrific control, sporting a 1.9 BB/9 rate while issuing just two free passes in his last five starts combined. Pitch-to-contact hurlers always carry added risk, and Estes has benefited from some batted-ball luck this season (.257 BABIP). That said, his ability to limit walks while pitching in the Oakland Coliseum, one of the game's most pitcher-friendly venues, certainly works in his favor.

Estes is a solid streaming option Thursday against the Mariners, whose 90 wRC+ ranks 23rd in baseball over the last month, along with an MLB-worst 27.6% strikeout rate.

Everything else you need to know for Thursday

While Taj Bradley (23% rostered in ESPN leagues) ranks fairly high in today's rankings, caution is warranted. The 23-year-old right-hander has looked lost of late. Over his last six starts, he has been tagged for five-plus runs four times, resulting in a dismal 9.85 ERA during that stretch. Against a Minnesota Twins offense that sports a 108 wRC+ since the All-Star break, Bradley carries more risk than reward. My advice is to steer clear until he shows signs of turning things around.

Martin Perez (7% rostered) isn't a pitcher you can trust on a start-to-start basis, but he finds himself on the streaming radar Thursday with a matchup against the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers have been below average against lefties this season (92 wRC+) while fanning at an above-average rate (23%). Meanwhile, Perez has been respectable of late, giving up more than three earned runs just once in his last seven outings.

In terms of bats, take a look at Pittsburgh Pirates hitters, who are slated to match up against Washington's Jake Irvin on Thursday. Irvin owns a 6.55 ERA over his last 10 starts, and he's coming off one of his worst outings of the season, a performance in which the Chicago Cubs hammered him for seven earned runs in 4 2/3 frames. Oneil Cruz (52%), Andrew McCutchen (3%), Nick Gonzales (3%) and Rowdy Tellez (2%) are all in play here.

Lawrence Butler is the most added player in ESPN leagues during the past week, with his rostered percentage jumping by 28%. However, he's still available in nearly 60% leagues when he should be universally rostered. The 24-year-outfielder has been raking for the last two months, delivering a .325/.362/.696 slash line with 19 homers and nine steals since July 1. Lawrence has also been a top-10 fantasy outfielder on the Player Rater over the last 30 days. Scoop him up as the A's close out their series against the Mariners.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Thursday

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Thursday