A pair in the queen city

Friday features a day-night doubleheader in the Great American Ball Park, where the Cincinnati Reds will host the Milwaukee Brewers. Both games should generate plenty of scoring with the Game 1 temperature in the low 90s and the nightcap in the high 80s.

The opener kicks off the Friday slate at 12:40 p.m. ET. The Brewers are set to hand the ball to RHP Colin Rea with the Reds likely turning to RHP Nick Martinez, at least for a few innings. Martinez would be starting on just three days of rest, though he threw only 54 pitches in his latest outing, so he's likely to be more than an opener, but he'll have to be very efficient to deliver five frames.

Rea has been effective, but he's a risk on Friday. His 19.2% strikeout rate is well below average. His success entails limiting traffic with a low walk rate and very low BABIP. Some of the low BABIP is due to being a fly ball pitcher, but that has also produced a high home run rate. With elevated temperatures, allowing fly balls to be put in play is a recipe for disaster.

The Brewers called up DL Hall to serve as the 27th man. He will reportedly work in the nightcap, either as the starter or a bulk reliever. Coincidentally, his last MLB appearance was Aug. 11 against the Reds. That day, he fanned 11 in just 4⅔ innings, but he also walked three and allowed a home run. Hall started for Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 24, throwing only 2⅔ innings while allowing six earned runs.

Martinez has been effective in his swingman role for the Reds, but the Brewers will get to face a suspect bullpen for a large portion of the first game. The Reds intend to promote rookie RHP Rhett Lowder to start the second game. Lowder is one of the Reds' top pitching prospects, though he's thrown only six innings at the Triple-A level. The 22-year-old was the seventh pick in the 2023 draft. He debuted this season at High-A Dayton before spending the bulk of the summer with Double-A Chattanooga.

Lowder advanced to Louisville where he made one start. He has been effective, punching out 113 over 108⅔combined innings, posting a 3.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. However, his inaugural MLB start is against one of the most productive offenses in the league, in a hitter's haven with favorable weather.

The top hitter to target is Brewers rookie OF Jackson Chourio (50.4% rostered in ESPN league). Since the All-Star break, Chourio has delivered a .329/.365/.557 line with nine swipes. Blake Perkins (1.0% rostered) and Joey Ortiz (7.0% rostered) are both readily available with a solid chance to appear in both games.

For the Reds, 2B Jonathan India (27.9%) is in a good spot to play both ends. India's on-base ability is especially useful in points leagues.

