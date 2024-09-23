Open Extended Reactions

Short-slate strategy

Only four games comprise Monday's schedule, leaving a bunch of holes in your active fantasy lineup. With precious few days left in the season, it's crucial to take advantage of every opportunity.

In points leagues, the approach is straightforward. Identify players in action on Monday and roster as many as possible.

In category leagues, it's best to focus on the stats where you have the most to gain. Though, sometimes instead of trying to gain points, the best tactic is making sure others don't catch you in the category.

Two areas often meriting extra focus are steals and saves/holds. Let's review some players in action on Monday with a chance to contribute.

Using the last month as a basis, the best team to target is the Seattle Mariners for their road date with the Houston Astros. The primary players to pick up are OF Victor Robles (7.7% rostered in ESPN leagues) with 13 steals over the past month, 2B/3B/SS/OF Dylan Moore (3.4% rostered) with eight steals over the prior month and 2B/3B Josh Rojas (1.6% rostered) with four swipes over the previous month. Robles has been dealing with some minor injuries but if he's out, there is a better chance Moore is playing.

Another solid option is the Chicago Cubs when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies. Using the same time frame of a month, SS Dansby Swanson (63.7% rostered) has collected six bags while OF Pete Crow-Armstrong (14.9% rostered) has gathered four pilfers.

Switching to the bullpens, five of the eight primary closers in action on Monday are available in over half of all ESPN leagues. They are Arizona Diamondbacks Justin Martinez (7.5%), San Francisco Giants Ryan Walker (28.2%), Cubs Porter Hodge (8.0%), Phillies Carlos Estevez (41.3%) and Blue Jays Chad Green (8.5%).

What you may have missed on Sunday

Everything else you need to know for Monday

Monday's slate begins at 6:40 p.m. ET with the Phillies hosting the Cubs. It features RHP Aaron Nola, whose Phillies are in a tight race with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the home-field advantage that comes with the best record in the National League, so expect a full outing from the veteran right-hander.

The only two probable starters with a rostership low enough to be reviewed as streaming options are facing each other with Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (28.2% rostered ) taking the hill at home against Giants RHP Hayden Birdsong (2.9% rostered) . Rodriguez is the preferred choice as he checks more boxes. The Diamondbacks are still in the thick of the playoff chase while the Giants are playing out the string. Rodriguez faces the weaker offense and enjoys home field advantage. Most importantly, Rodriguez is coming off a pair of solid efforts, including fanning 11 in 6 6 1/3 innings on the road against the Colorado Rockies.

With so few options, let's expand the rostership threshold to include Boston Red Sox RHP Tanner Houck (64.3% rostered) . After making the American League All-Star team, Houck has sputtered over the second half, recently missing a few starts due to shoulder fatigue. He returned last week, throwing four innings with one run allowed against the Tampa Bay Rays. Houck won't be stretched out too much more, but he should muster at least five frames.

Betting tip of the day: It's never a surprise when the Arizona Diamondbacks sport the highest implied runs scored total, especially on a day with an abbreviated four-game schedule. Ketel Marte will likely garner some down-ballot MVP votes for the most potent offense in the league. The Diamondbacks are still in the thick of the playoff chase, so back Marte to go over 2.5 total hits + runs + RBI (+140).

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday

Pitchers are ranked in order of their Forecaster/Daily Notes projected fantasy points (FPTS), using ESPN's standard scoring system (2 points per win, minus-2 per loss, 3 per inning, 1 per K, minus-1 apiece per hit or walk allowed, minus-2 per earned run allowed). T: The pitcher's handedness. OPP: Opposing team. RST%: The pitcher's roster percentage in ESPN leagues. ML: ESPN BET Money Line. O/U: ESPN BET Over/Under for runs scored. For the projected stat line, W% is the team's win probability using ESPN projections, IP is innings pitched, ER is earned runs allowed and K is strikeouts. If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk. FPTS Team Pitcher T Opp Rst% ML O/U W% IP ER K 11.7 Bryce Miller R @HOU 89.5% +130 7.5 51% 5.6 2.1 5.4 11.3 Aaron Nola R CHC 98.4% -180 7.5 49% 6.0 2.8 6.4 11.2 Chris Bassitt R BOS 66.4% -120 7.5 50% 6.0 2.7 5.9 10.3 Hunter Brown R SEA 81.1% -155 7.5 49% 5.3 2.4 6.1 10.0 Eduardo Rodriguez L SF 33.5% -175 9.5 49% 5.6 2.6 5.7 9.8 Tanner Houck R @TOR 68.7% EVEN 7.5 50% 5.6 2.4 5.0 8.5 Hayden Wesneski* R @PHI 0.6% +150 7.5 51% 5.0 2.4 4.5 7.9 Hayden Birdsong R @ARI 4.3% +145 8.5 51% 4.7 2.2 5.0

