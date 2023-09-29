Fantasy basketball: Eric Karabell's 'Do draft' list

Defense matters in the NBA and Memphis Grizzlies PF Jaren Jackson Jr., Milwaukee Bucks C Brook Lopez and Cleveland Cavaliers PF Evan Mobley finished in the top three spots in voting for last season's Defensive Player of the Year award.

They are important players who do not necessarily hit the most shots or pile on the rebounds, but they block shots, hit a high percentage of field goals and offer significant value to fantasy basketball managers looking for bargains after the early draft rounds.

Perhaps fantasy managers ignore all real-life voting results, but defense matters in fantasy as well, and this trio has something else in common: While they are very different players at different points of their careers, each is a solid value selection in ESPN average live drafts and players we should be targeting, especially considering their current average live draft position.