Fantasy basketball mock draft: 8-team H2H points league

The ESPN fantasy basketball experts got together for their second mock draft of the 2023-24 NBA season, using an 8-team H2H points format.
If you're new to fantasy hoops and looking to try it out for the first time, here is a tutorial of all the basics. From there, it's easy to grab a handful of people, set up a draft and have some fun!
Let this mock draft serve as a learning experience and prime example of where players are being selected. This can help you on your way when it's time to draft for real.
Did Anthony Edwards get picked in the first round? How far did Kevin Durant and LeBron James fall? When did Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren and Scoot Henderson come off the board?
The participants of our 8-team H2H points mock, in order of draft position, were as follows: Eric Karabell, Eric Moody, Steve Alexander, Jim McCormick, André Snellings, Matt Williams, Joe Kaiser and Tom Carpenter.
Round 1
1. Nikola Jokic, Den, C (C1) -- Karabell
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (PF1) -- Moody
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG/SG (SG1) -- Alexander
4. Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (PG1) -- McCormick
5. Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (SF1) -- Snellings
6. Joel Embiid, Phi, C (C2) -- Williams
7. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (SG2) -- Kaiser
8. Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (PG2) -- Carpenter
Round 2
9. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (PF2) -- Carpenter
10. Stephen Curry, GS, PG (PG3) -- Kaiser
11. Trae Young, Atl, PG (PG4) -- Williams
12. Mikal Bridges, Bkn, SG/SF (SF2) -- Snellings
13. Devin Booker, Phx, SG/SF (SG3) -- McCormick
14. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG/SG (PG5) -- Alexander
15. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG/SG (PG6) -- Moody
16. Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (PG7) -- Karabell
Round 3
17. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (C3) -- Karabell
18. Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (PF3) -- Moody
19. Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (SG4) -- Alexander
20. Kevin Durant, Phx, SF/PF (SF3) -- McCormick
21. LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (SF4) -- Snellings
22. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (SG5) -- Williams
23. Dejounte Murray, Atl, PG/SG (PG8) -- Kaiser
24. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (PF4) -- Carpenter
Round 4
25. Victor Wembanyama, SA, PF/C (C4) -- Carpenter
26. Pascal Siakam, Tor, PF/C (PF5) -- Kaiser
27. Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (PF6) -- Williams
28. Zion Williamson, NO, PF (PF7) -- Snellings
29. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (PF8) -- McCormick
30. De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (PG9) -- Alexander
31. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (PG10) -- Moody
32. DeMar DeRozan, Chi, SG/SF (SF5) -- Karabell
Round 5
33. Julius Randle, NY, PF (PF9) -- Karabell
34. Josh Giddey, OKC, PG/SG/SF (PG11) -- Moody
35. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (SG6) -- Alexander
36. Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (C5) -- McCormick
37. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (PG12) -- Snellings
38. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (C6) -- Williams
39. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SF/PF (PF10) -- Kaiser
40. Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (SG7) -- Carpenter
Round 6
41. Darius Garland, Cle, PG (PG13) -- Carpenter
42. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (PF11) -- Kaiser
43. Jimmy Butler, Mia, SF/PF (SF6) -- Williams
44. James Harden, Phi, PG/SG (SG8) -- Snellings
45. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (SG9) -- McCormick
46. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (C7) -- Alexander
47. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (SG10) -- Moody
48. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF/PF (SF7) -- Karabell
Round 7
49. Tyus Jones, Wsh, PG (PG14) -- Karabell
50. Walker Kessler, Utah, C (C8) -- Moody
51. Chet Holmgren, OKC, PF/C (PF12) -- Alexander
52. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (SF8) -- McCormick
53. Deandre Ayton, Por, C (C9) -- Snellings
54. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (C10) -- Williams
55. Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (PG15) -- Kaiser
56. Jamal Murray, Den, PG (PG16) -- Carpenter
Round 8
57. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (PG17) -- Carpenter
58. Franz Wagner, Orl, SG/SF/PF (SF9) -- Kaiser
59. Paul George, LAC, SG/SF/PF (SF10) -- Williams
60. Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (PG18) -- Snellings
61. Myles Turner, Ind, C (C11) -- McCormick
62. Jalen Williams, OKC, SG/SF (SG11) -- Alexander
63. Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (PF13) -- Moody
64. Spencer Dinwiddie, Bkn, PG/SG (SG12) -- Karabell
Round 9
65. CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (SG13) -- Karabell
66. Nic Claxton, Bkn, PF/C (C12) -- Moody
67. Andrew Wiggins, GS, SF/PF (SF11) -- Alexander
68. Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (SF12) -- McCormick
69. Jalen Green, Hou, SG (SG14) -- Snellings
70. Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (SG15) -- Williams
71. Russell Westbrook, LAC, PG (PG19) -- Kaiser
72. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (SG16) -- Carpenter
Round 10
73. Khris Middleton, Mil, SF (SF13) -- Carpenter
74. Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (PF14) -- Kaiser
75. O.G. Anunoby, Tor, SF (SF14) -- Williams
76. Ja Morant, Mem, PG (PG20) -- Snellings
77. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (C13) -- McCormick
78. Cameron Johnson, Bkn, SF/PF (SF15) -- Alexander
79. Keldon Johnson, SA, SF (SF16) -- Moody
80. Jonas Valanciunas, NO, C (C14) -- Karabell
Round 11
81. Tre Jones, SA, PG (PG21) -- Karabell
82. John Collins, Utah, PF (PF15) -- Moody
83. P.J. Washington, Cha, PF (PF16) -- Alexander
84. Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (C15) -- McCormick
85. Rudy Gobert, Min, C (C16) -- Snellings
86. Bradley Beal, Phx, PG/SG (SG17) -- Williams
87. Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (SG18) -- Kaiser
88. Bobby Portis, Mil, PF/C (PF17) -- Carpenter
Round 12
89. Jerami Grant, Por, PF (PF18) -- Carpenter
90. Buddy Hield, Ind, SG/SF (SG19) -- Kaiser
91. Wendell Carter Jr., Orl, C (C17) -- Williams
92. Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (PF19) -- Snellings
93. Tobias Harris, Phi, SF/PF (SF17) -- McCormick
94. Jordan Clarkson, Utah, SG (SG20) -- Alexander
95. Mark Williams, Cha, C (C18) -- Moody
96. D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (PG22) -- Karabell
Round 13
97. Brook Lopez, Mil, C (C19) -- Karabell
98. Zach Collins, SA, PF/C (C20) -- Moody
99. Ben Simmons, Bkn, PG/PF (PG23) -- Alexander
100. Klay Thompson, GS, SG/SF (SG21) -- McCormick
101. Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (SG22) -- Snellings
102. Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (PF20) -- Williams
103. Terry Rozier, Cha, PG/SG (SG23) -- Kaiser
104. Chris Paul, GS, PG (PG24) -- Carpenter
Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)
Team Karabell
PG1 Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (Pick: 2.8)
PG2 Tyus Jones, Wsh, PG (Pick: 7.1)
PG3 Tre Jones, SA, PG (Pick: 11.1)
PG4 D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (Pick: 12.8)
SG1 Spencer Dinwiddie, Bkn, PG/SG (Pick: 8.8)
SG2 CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 9.1)
SF1 DeMar DeRozan, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 4.8)
SF2 Brandon Ingram, NO, SF/PF (Pick: 6.8)
PF1 Julius Randle, NY, PF (Pick: 5.1)
C1 Nikola Jokic, Den, C (Pick: 1.1)
C2 Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (Pick: 3.1)
C3 Jonas Valanciunas, NO, C (Pick: 10.8)
C4 Brook Lopez, Mil, C (Pick: 13.1)
Team Moody
PG1 LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG/SG (Pick: 2.7)
PG2 Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (Pick: 4.7)
PG3 Josh Giddey, OKC, PG/SG/SF (Pick: 5.2)
SG1 Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (Pick: 6.7)
SF1 Keldon Johnson, SA, SF (Pick: 10.7)
PF1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (Pick: 1.2)
PF2 Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (Pick: 3.2)
PF3 Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (Pick: 8.7)
PF4 John Collins, Utah, PF (Pick: 11.2)
C1 Walker Kessler, Utah, C (Pick: 7.2)
C2 Nic Claxton, Bkn, PF/C (Pick: 9.2)
C3 Mark Williams, Cha, C (Pick: 12.7)
C4 Zach Collins, SA, PF/C (Pick: 13.2)
Team Alexander
PG1 Jalen Brunson, NY, PG/SG (Pick: 2.6)
PG2 De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (Pick: 4.6)
PG3 Ben Simmons, Bkn, PG/PF (Pick: 13.3)
SG1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG/SG (Pick: 1.3)
SG2 Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (Pick: 3.3)
SG3 Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (Pick: 5.3)
SG4 Jalen Williams, OKC, SG/SF (Pick: 8.6)
SG5 Jordan Clarkson, Utah, SG (Pick: 12.6)
SF1 Andrew Wiggins, GS, SF/PF (Pick: 9.3)
SF2 Cameron Johnson, Bkn, SF/PF (Pick: 10.6)
PF1 Chet Holmgren, OKC, PF/C (Pick: 7.3)
PF2 P.J. Washington, Cha, PF (Pick: 11.3)
C1 Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (Pick: 6.6)
Team McCormick
PG1 Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (Pick: 1.4)
SG1 Devin Booker, Phx, SG/SF (Pick: 2.5)
SG2 Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (Pick: 6.5)
SG3 Klay Thompson, GS, SG/SF (Pick: 13.4)
SF1 Kevin Durant, Phx, SF/PF (Pick: 3.4)
SF2 Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (Pick: 7.4)
SF3 Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (Pick: 9.4)
SF4 Tobias Harris, Phi, SF/PF (Pick: 12.5)
PF1 Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (Pick: 4.5)
C1 Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (Pick: 5.4)
C2 Myles Turner, Ind, C (Pick: 8.5)
C3 Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (Pick: 10.5)
C4 Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (Pick: 11.4)
Team Snellings
PG1 Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (Pick: 5.5)
PG2 Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (Pick: 8.4)
PG3 Ja Morant, Mem, PG (Pick: 10.4)
SG1 James Harden, Phi, PG/SG (Pick: 6.4)
SG2 Jalen Green, Hou, SG (Pick: 9.5)
SG3 Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (Pick: 13.5)
SF1 Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (Pick: 1.5)
SF2 Mikal Bridges, Bkn, SG/SF (Pick: 2.4)
SF3 LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (Pick: 3.5)
PF1 Zion Williamson, NO, PF (Pick: 4.4)
PF2 Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (Pick: 12.4)
C1 Deandre Ayton, Por, C (Pick: 7.5)
C2 Rudy Gobert, Min, C (Pick: 11.5)
Team Williams
PG1 Trae Young, Atl, PG (Pick: 2.3)
SG1 Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (Pick: 3.6)
SG2 Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (Pick: 9.6)
SG3 Bradley Beal, Phx, PG/SG (Pick: 11.6)
SF1 Jimmy Butler, Mia, SF/PF (Pick: 6.3)
SF2 Paul George, LAC, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 8.3)
SF3 O.G. Anunoby, Tor, SF (Pick: 10.3)
PF1 Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 4.3)
PF2 Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (Pick: 13.6)
C1 Joel Embiid, Phi, C (Pick: 1.6)
C2 Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (Pick: 5.6)
C3 Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (Pick: 7.6)
C4 Wendell Carter Jr., Orl, C (Pick: 12.3)
Team Kaiser
PG1 Stephen Curry, GS, PG (Pick: 2.2)
PG2 Dejounte Murray, Atl, PG/SG (Pick: 3.7)
PG3 Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 7.7)
PG4 Russell Westbrook, LAC, PG (Pick: 9.7)
SG1 Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (Pick: 1.7)
SG2 Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 11.7)
SG3 Buddy Hield, Ind, SG/SF (Pick: 12.2)
SG4 Terry Rozier, Cha, PG/SG (Pick: 13.7)
SF1 Franz Wagner, Orl, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 8.2)
PF1 Pascal Siakam, Tor, PF/C (Pick: 4.2)
PF2 Scottie Barnes, Tor, SF/PF (Pick: 5.7)
PF3 Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (Pick: 6.2)
PF4 Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 10.2)
Team Carpenter
PG1 Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (Pick: 1.8)
PG2 Darius Garland, Cle, PG (Pick: 6.1)
PG3 Jamal Murray, Den, PG (Pick: 7.8)
PG4 Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (Pick: 8.1)
PG5 Chris Paul, GS, PG (Pick: 13.8)
SG1 Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 5.8)
SG2 Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (Pick: 9.8)
SF1 Khris Middleton, Mil, SF (Pick: 10.1)
PF1 Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (Pick: 2.1)
PF2 Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (Pick: 3.8)
PF3 Bobby Portis, Mil, PF/C (Pick: 11.8)
PF4 Jerami Grant, Por, PF (Pick: 12.1)
C1 Victor Wembanyama, SA, PF/C (Pick: 4.1)