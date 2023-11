Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

Keep a close eye on injuries on Wednesday, as they could create some big shifts in rotations around the league.

Detroit's Jalen Duren (ankle) is iffy, which could mean big things for Isaiah Stewart if Duren doesn't play. Daniel Gafford (ankle) is in jeopardy of missing another game for the Wizards so Bilal Coulibaly could make another start in his absence; Coulibaly had nine points and filled the stat sheet in Monday's start.