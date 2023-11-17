Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

A quiet, two-game Thursday gave us all a nice break before heading into an 11-game night that will include 22 teams playing in the In-Season Tournament on Friday.

The red-hot Sacramento Kings will visit the San Antonio Spurs (losers of six straight) in the early game on ESPN. The only thing we can hope for is that the Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs show up and give Sacramento a game. Devin Vassell has already been ruled out, Tre Jones is doubtful and Keldon Johnson is expected to play after missing San Antonio's last game.

The ESPN late game features the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz. Bradley Beal, who has played in just three games this season, is doubtful but Devin Booker is probable to play, Meanwhile Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon will likely get another boost with Beal likely out. Walker Kessler (elbow) will miss another game for the Jazz, clearing the way for Kelly Olynyk and John Collins to get some extra run. The Jazz are 2-0 in pool play in the In-Season Tournament while the Suns are 0-1.

The winner of the Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) and Atlanta Hawks (1-0) game will take a step toward advancing to the quarterfinals. Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with a hip injury but has played through it so far this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) take on the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) in a game that looks like a must-win for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo should be back from a calf injury, while Miles Bridges is set to make his season debut for the Hornets after serving a 10-game suspension.

Jaylen Brown (illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) are listed as questionable on Friday night for the Boston Celtics while Al Horford (toe) is probable. The Celtics face the Toronto raptors who might be without O.G. Anunoby (finger) but will have Gary Trent Jr. It's safe to expect another big night from Pascal Siakam with Anunoby likely in street clothes.

In the Western conference, the Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) visit Crypto.com arena to face the Los Angeles Lakers (2-0). LeBron James (calf) is questionable while Anthony Davis (hip) is probable and a win would nearly guarantee a trip to the quarterfinals for Los Angeles.

The injury report is clean for the Denver Nuggets (2-0) and New Orleans Pelicans game (1-1) sans C.J. McCollum (lung), who is out indefinitely.

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.

Friday's Stream Team

Skylar Mays PG/SG, Portland Trail Blazers (12.9%): Mays has cooled off over his past two games but has still averaged 13 points, 3.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 3-pointers over his past four games on 45% shooting. The 3-pointers should be coming as Malcolm Brogdon, Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson aren't close to returning from their injuries. Mays should continue to run the point in Portland for at least the next couple of weeks.

Miles Bridges SF/PF, Hornets (26.7% rostered in ESPN leagues): Bridges is set to make his debut on Friday and coach Steve Clifford says he will "have a significant role right away." Bridges averaged 20 points and seven boards the last time we saw him in April 2022 and has solid chemistry with LaMelo Ball. He is worth picking up as a streamer for Friday night, but fantasy managers should take a 'wait-and-see' approach with him.

Bilal Coulibaly SG/SF, Washington Wizards (7.5%): While he is not lighting up the scoreboard, Coulibaly has reached in double digits in points in each of his past four games and in five of his past six games. He has averaged 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.3 3-pointers over his past three games and the Wizards play four times in Week 5. Now is the time to add Coulibaly to your roster.



Reggie Jackson PG, Denver Nuggets (5.7%): The Nuggets are one of three teams that play four games in each of the next two weeks. Jackson has averaged 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 3-pointers over his past three games.