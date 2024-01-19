Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Friday's games

Thursday featured a light five-game slate and we saw some interesting developments, as Marvin Bagley II, Kevin Huerter and Bennedict Mathurin all went off.

Bagley may have been the surprise of the night with his 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as the Wizards' starting center in his debut for his new team. He played 39 minutes and hit 10 of 16 shots and added two steals and two assists in a tough loss to the Knicks. The Wizards are apparently going to use Bagley, and he's available in about 95% of ESPN leagues. He's worth picking up, if for no other reason than what he did on Thursday.

Huerter is rostered in 52% of ESPN leagues, but I'm not sure why the number is that high. He had scored in single digits in nine of his previous 10 games before scoring 26 on Sunday, 10 on Tuesday and a career-high 31 points with seven 3-pointers on Thursday night. Maybe he's finally ready to turn it on for the Kings. He's heating up just as Malik Monk is slumping. Given his last three games, Huerter looks like a "run, don't walk" type of pickup.

Mathurin (19.3% rostered in ESPN leagues) started on Thursday and hit 11 of 21 shots and two triples for 25 points and had three rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks in 37 minutes. Pascal Siakam wasn't with Indy for this one and either Mathurin, Buddy Hield or Jalen Smith is going to the bench once Siakam is ready, although Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard are also in the mix. The problem is, we don't know who will be starting for the Pacers from night to night when they're whole. But I love the fact that Mathurin's 37 minutes led the team on Thursday, and you should hang onto him if you've got him until we see how this shakes out. He has been playing well for a few weeks now.

Friday's slate features seven games, with the Nuggets visiting the Celtics in the game of the night on ESPN and then the Nets at Lakers in the ESPN late game.

Victor Wembanyama won't play in the first game of a back-to-back for the Spurs, and I'm expecting point guard Tre Jones and forward Keldon Johnson to go off in his absence, which is what happened the last time Wemby sat.

Jordan Hawkins has been hot for New Orleans and fantasy managers should keep a close eye on him tonight, as the sharp-shooter appears to be back in the fold for the Pelicans. He's just 1.6% rostered in ESPN leagues and has scored 21, 9 and 34 points in each of his past three games. A little birdy told me he is going to get more run the rest of the way, so this doesn't feel like a fluke.

The question of the night will be whether we see Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton (leg) in action for the Pacers after he was a late scratch against the Kings on Thursday. If he's out, T.J. McConnell should be in all fantasy lineups possible.

Friday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Wendell Carter Jr., C, Magic (38.6% rostered in ESPN leagues): WCJ (knee) returned from a five-game absence and exceeded his predicted 15-minute limit on Thursday, going for 17 points, three rebounds and a block in 19 minutes. The first key to this process is to make sure that he'll play in the back-to-back game on Friday against Joel Embiid and the Sixers. And if he does play, the minutes limit could still be on. But given how he looked on Thursday, if WCJ gets about 20 minutes on Friday, he could be a sneaky fantasy play.

Grayson Allen, SF, Suns (29.5% rostered): Even with the Suns' Big Three finally healthy and playing together, Allen refuses to go away. Allen has been a top 30 value over the last two weeks and has averaged 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.1 blocks and 4.0 3-pointers in his eight January games, hitting 50% of his shots and nearly 94% of his free throws. He's not going away anytime soon and torched the Kings for 29 points and nine triples on Tuesday after lighting up the Blazers for 20 points and four 3-pointers on Sunday.

T.J. McConnell, PG, Pacers (33.5%): If Haliburton is out, roll with TJM. He went off for 20 points, 10 assists, a steal and hit 9 of 14 shots in 33 minutes in a tough road win at Sacramento on Thursday. If Haliburton plays, McConnell will show up on every waiver wire imaginable on Saturday morning, but if Haliburton couldn't play against his former team in his former home city on Thursday, it's not hard to see the Pacers giving him another game off to make sure he's fully healthy when he's ready to return and play with new teammate Pascal Siakam.

Jordan Hawkins, SG, Pelicans (1.6%): As I mentioned above, I've heard through the grapevine that the days of Hawkins being an afterthought for the Pelicans are over after he scored 21 and 34 points in two of his last three games. Hawkins is an elite shooter and scored 31 points against the Nuggets back in early November. In fact, the rookie has shown signs of life on and off all season before going through dry spells. Whether he remains relevant going forward remains to be seen, but he has been hot enough over his past three games that he's worth a flier tonight, just in case he's ready to start performing at a high level on a regular basis.

Projections and Injury Reports

Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI projection: Hornets in the second highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury report:

Spurs: Zach Collins, (GTD - Ankle); Sidy Cissoko, (OUT - Ankle)

Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Back); Bryce McGowens, (GTD - Hip); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf)

Spurs projections:

Hornets projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

BPI projection: 76ers in the seventh highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury report:

76ers: Jaden Springer, (GTD - Ankle); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (GTD - Shoulder); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Magic: Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf)

76ers projections:

Magic projections:

Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI projection: Celtics in the fourth highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Shoulder); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics: None reported

Nuggets projections:

Celtics projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

8 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

BPI projection: Heat in the fifth highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury report:

Hawks: Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr., (GTD - Groin); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks projections:

Heat projections:

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI projection: Pelicans in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury report:

Suns: Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans: Dereon Seabron, (GTD - Undisclosed); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Suns projections:

Pelicans projections:

Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI projection: Pacers in the third highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury report:

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Lower Leg); Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back); Isaiah Jackson, (GTD - Head); Pascal Siakam, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring)

Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen)

Pacers projections:

Blazers projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI projection: Lakers in the sixth highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury report:

Nets: Mikal Bridges, (GTD - Lower Leg); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Lakers: LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Nets projections:

Lakers projections: