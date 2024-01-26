Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Friday's games

Joel Embiid looked human on Thursday with 31 points, seven rebounds, three assists and not much else in a loss to the Pacers, who were without Tyrese Haliburton (leg) and saw all five starters score in double figures, led by Pascal Siakam's 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, the sixth triple-double of his career and first as a Pacer. It's probably not a coincidence that Siakam's TD happened against his former head coach, Nick Nurse. Andrew Nembhard hit 8-of-15 shots and a 3-pointer for 19 points, eight assists, a steal and a block and has become the obvious player to use while Haliburton recovers from his leg injury. T.J. McConnell has been a bit of a dud and had eight points and five dimes in Thursday's win.

Kristaps Porzingis left Thursday's game with a left ankle injury and the Celtics will continue to give him and Al Horford as many days off as they need the rest of the way. Boston routed the Heat 143-110 and saw all five starters score in double figures, including Porzingis. Horford could see a bigger role moving forward if Porzingis is going to miss time and had eight points, seven rebounds, six assists and two 3-pointers off the bench. Terry Rozier made his first start for the Heat but fizzled once again, hitting just 3-of-10 shots for seven points and three assists. Boston is clearly the class of the East right now.

The Knicks absolutely destroyed the Nuggets behind 26 points and six steals from OG Anunoby, while Quentin Grimes somehow came through with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, tying his season high in scoring. Grimes was awful in his previous three games, so there's no need to run to the waiver wire to pick him up. Just keep an eye on him. Despite the ugly loss, Nikola Jokic still came through with 31 points and 11 boards against the centerless Knicks. The only other Nugget to hit double digits in scoring was Aaron Gordon with 12 points in a forgettable night for Denver.

Harrison Barnes is suddenly on fire for the Kings and had a season-high 39 points in a thrilling one-point win over the Warriors in the game of the night. After scoring in single digits with a zero-point game in five of his previous six, Barnes went off for 32 points on Monday against the Hawks and then dismantled the Warriors on 14-of-24 shooting and seven triples on Thursday. The Kings are at Dallas on Saturday and play four times in each of the next two weeks. If you want to take a flier on Barnes to see if he can keep it going, it may not be a bad idea. Jonathan Kuminga stayed hot for the Warriors with a season-high 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting and has suddenly been a top 10 fantasy player over the last two weeks. He's only rostered in 26% of ESPN leagues, so it's time to pick him up.

Friday features an eight-game slate and we might get to see Luka Doncic and Trae Young go head-to-head in Atlanta, although Luka has a gimpy back and Young is in the concussion protocol, likely making both of them game-time calls.

The Suns visit the Pacers, who will be looking to make a statement if they can get back-to-back wins over the Sixers and red-hot Suns, who are on a seven-game winning streak. Nembhard should be primed for another nice game with Haliburton still in street clothes.

Victor Wembanyama should have a field day against the Blazers tonight, and it will be interesting to see if the Spurs let him play against the Timberwolves on Saturday. It would be his first back-to-back set since November, but Gregg Popovich has said that Wemby is close to being back at full strength and he recently had his minutes limit increased to 30 per game. Here's to hoping they let him play in both games.

Friday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF, Mavericks (27.3% rostered in ESPN leagues): Doncic (back) and Kyrie Irving (thumb) are both a little iffy for tonight's game in Atlanta. If one of them is out, Hardaway should have a big game against one of his former teams. He has scored in double figures in six straight, including a 41-point gem against the Pelicans on Jan. 15, and will have the ball in his hands a ton, even if both Doncic and Irving are able to go tonight.

Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG, Pacers (2.5% rostered): Nembhard has filled in nicely for Haliburton and had 19 points, eight assists, a steal, a block and a 3-pointer last night against the Sixers. He has scored in double figures in five of his last six games and has been particularly good in his last two without Haliburton, with averages of 17 points, 7.5 dimes and a 3-pointer on 15-of-24 shooting (63%).

Vince Williams Jr., SF, Grizzlies (25%): Williams has been the best Grizzly in terms of fantasy over the last two weeks and is rolling with averages of 16.3 points, 2.6 3-pointers, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.1 turnovers on 53% shooting and 83% free-throw shooting over his last seven games. He should be rostered everywhere.

Luke Kennard, SG, Grizzlies (6.7%): Kennard (thigh) was a late scratch on Wednesday against the Heat, which was a shame because he was in cruise control. He's not on the injury report for tonight's meeting with the struggling Heat, has averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 boards, 4.4 assists and 3.4 3-pointers over his last eight games and torched the Raptors for 19 points, seven dimes and five triples on Monday.

Sam Merrill, SG, Cavaliers (4.5%): Merrill has scored in double figures in five straight games, highlighted by 26 points and eight 3-pointers against the Magic on Monday. He has averaged 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.0 3-pointers in January and has a solid matchup against a Milwaukee team still trying to figure out how to play defense.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks

7 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Thumb); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Dwight Powell, (OUT - Eye)

Hawks: Bruno Fernando, (GTD - Back); Clint Capela, (GTD - Calf); Trae Young, (GTD - Concussion); Wesley Matthews, (GTD - Calf); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Mavericks projections:

Hawks projections:

Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI Projection: Rockets in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate, (GTD - Wrist); Reggie Bullock Jr., (GTD - Back); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets: Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Rockets projections:

Hornets projections:

Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Suns in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Suns: Eric Gordon, (GTD - Wrist); Bol Bol, (OUT - Foot); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)

Suns projections:

Pacers projections:

LA Clippers at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Xavier Moon, (OUT - Shoulder); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand); Ivica Zubac, (OUT - Calf)

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Thigh); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle)

Clippers projections:

Raptors projections:

Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Magic in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf)

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama, (GTD - Knee); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Hamstring); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Magic projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

BPI Projection: Bucks in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Suspension); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Back)

Cavaliers projections:

Bucks projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Olivier Sarr, (OUT - Hip)

Pelicans: Dereon Seabron, (GTD - Undisclosed); Matt Ryan, (GTD - Elbow)

Thunder projections:

Pelicans projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs

9:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

BPI Projection: Spurs in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Knee); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs: Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Ankle); Tre Jones, (GTD - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers projections:

Spurs projections: