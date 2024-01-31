Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

Joel Embiid returned to action after getting a couple nights off for left knee management and then exited Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors after aggravating the injury while going for a loose ball against Jonathan Kuminga. His knee was an issue for the entire night and he even went to the locker room earlier before finally leaving for good. The 'good' news is he made it through 30 minutes and had 14 points and seven rebounds on 5-of-18 shooting with eight turnovers, although that's actually just more bad news in terms of fantasy. He could be shut down for the week, leaving his status in doubt for Thursday's game at the Utah Jazz and Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets. If he misses either of those games, Paul Reed will once again be a popular fantasy play. The reeling Sixers lost their fourth straight game on Tuesday, falling to the Warriors 119-107.

Tyrese Haliburton returned for the Pacers and played 22 minutes, finishing with 13 points, three rebounds, 10 dimes and a steal, sitting out the fourth quarter after hitting his minutes limit because of his hamstring injury. This was the plan all along, as the Pacers are going to try to bring him back slowly and keep him healthy for the rest of the season. It's going to be tough for fantasy managers counting on massive stat lines from the All-Star for a week or so, but the bottom line is he's back in action and playing. Now let's see how he feels when he wakes up on Wednesday, which will be the key for how much he plays at the New York Knicks on Thursday, against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday and at the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, if he plays at all. My guess is he'll get one of those weekend games off. The Pacers lost a tough one 129-124 at Boston on Tuesday.