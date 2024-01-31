Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Wednesday's games
Joel Embiid returned to action after getting a couple nights off for left knee management and then exited Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors after aggravating the injury while going for a loose ball against Jonathan Kuminga. His knee was an issue for the entire night and he even went to the locker room earlier before finally leaving for good. The 'good' news is he made it through 30 minutes and had 14 points and seven rebounds on 5-of-18 shooting with eight turnovers, although that's actually just more bad news in terms of fantasy. He could be shut down for the week, leaving his status in doubt for Thursday's game at the Utah Jazz and Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets. If he misses either of those games, Paul Reed will once again be a popular fantasy play. The reeling Sixers lost their fourth straight game on Tuesday, falling to the Warriors 119-107.
Tyrese Haliburton returned for the Pacers and played 22 minutes, finishing with 13 points, three rebounds, 10 dimes and a steal, sitting out the fourth quarter after hitting his minutes limit because of his hamstring injury. This was the plan all along, as the Pacers are going to try to bring him back slowly and keep him healthy for the rest of the season. It's going to be tough for fantasy managers counting on massive stat lines from the All-Star for a week or so, but the bottom line is he's back in action and playing. Now let's see how he feels when he wakes up on Wednesday, which will be the key for how much he plays at the New York Knicks on Thursday, against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday and at the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, if he plays at all. My guess is he'll get one of those weekend games off. The Pacers lost a tough one 129-124 at Boston on Tuesday.
Tuesday featured several injury-related big performances across the league. Austin Reaves went off for 28 points and six assists with Anthony Davis in street clothes for the Lakers, Aaron Nesmith dropped 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists on the Celtics with Haliburton and Bennedict Mahturin (toe) out for the Pacers, Donte DiVincenzo kept it going with (Julius Randle out with a shoulder injury, posting 33 points and four steals for the Knicks, and Stephen Curry had 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the Dubs' win over the 76ers. If Kuminga is still somehow available in your league, remedy that situation right now. He hit 11-of-19 shots and a 3-pointer for 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three more steals, finishing off an incredible January for the big man.
Wednesday's schedule includes 10 games, highlighted by the Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET and the Milwaukee Bucks in Portland on ESPN as the lone late game on the schedule. The Denver Nuggets will look to reclaim first place in the West with a visit to Oklahoma City, which should be a lot of fun even though Jalen Williams will likely sit this one out with a right ankle sprain. Any time you get a chance to see Chet Holmgren play against Nikola Jokic, you take it. Especially when the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nuggets and Thunder are all liable to be in first place any time you look at the standings these days. Check on Holmgren's status before the game, as he is questionable with a sprained left ankle.
And while we won't get to see Luka Doncic (out with a right ankle sprain) torch the Timberwolves with another massive stat line, we do get some good news with the expected return of Cleveland's Darius Garland, who has been out since Dec. 14, missing 19 straight games along the way. If Sam Merrill's fantasy run didn't officially end in his seven-minute scoreless stint on Monday, it's officially over now.
Wednesday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
Alex Caruso, PG/SG, Chicago Bulls (29.3% rostered in ESPN leagues)
The Bulls are without a real point guard and Caruso is putting up some gaudy fantasy numbers in January with averages of 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and 2.2 3-pointers. Those steals, blocks and triples are what we like to call 'fantasy gold' and while his shooting percentage isn't great (41.1% in January), he doesn't really take enough shots to hurt fantasy teams too badly. With Patrick Williams (foot) out of the mix, Caruso should be primed for another solid evening.
Eric Gordon, SG/SF, Phoenix Suns (7.8%)
Grayson Allen left Monday's win over Miami with a sprained right ankle and may not play tonight against the Nets. Gordon stepped up in his place on Monday and went nuts with 23 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals, two blocks and five 3-pointers in 34 minutes. While that might have been his best all-around game of the season, it was also his highest scoring output since Dec. 27. But, I'd only roll with him if Allen is ruled out for tonight's game.
Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Chicago Bulls (6.9%)
Dosunmu has quietly scored in double figures in eight straight games and has been placed into the starting lineup due to Williams' foot injury. He went off for 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, a block and four triples on 8-of-11 shooting in 39 minutes against the Raptors on Tuesday. He's blocked at least one shot in six straight games and is usually a nice source of steals and threes, as well. He also has a dreamy matchup against the Hornets, who are basically playing a lineup of G-Leaguers and trade bait right now.
Cason Wallace, PG/SG, Oklahoma City Thunder (1.4%)
With Jalen Williams' ankle injury, Wallace has a real shot to shine the rest of the week, assuming Williams is out. Wallace has scored in double digits in three of his last seven games, and while he's a bit of a crap shoot with Isaiah Joe and Luguentz Dort also seeing a bigger role in Williams' absence, Wallace could see 30 minutes tonight against the Nuggets. The last time he saw 30 minutes, he put up 16 points, four rebounds, a steal, a block and four 3-pointers against the Jazz on Jan. 18. However, he's the 'stream teamer' I have the least faith in tonight. Just know the potential is there if you're in a deep league.
Jaden Hardy, SG, Dallas Mavericks (0.3%)
With Doncic and Kyrie Irving (thumb) officially ruled out, Hardy could run wild for the Mavericks tonight against the Timberwolves. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dante Exum are also worth a look in most formats, but Hardy is hot, coming off a stat line of 20 points, one rebound, seven dimes, a steal, a block and four 3-pointers on 8-of-9 shooting against the Magic on Monday. Luka went off in that game and with both he and Irving out, Hardy is worth a roll of the dice in all formats on Wednesday night. He had 17 points, a steal, a block and three 3-pointers in a start against the Wolves back on Dec. 28, another game that Doncic and Irving didn't play in.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
BPI Projection: Bulls in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Bulls: Dalen Terry, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Ankle); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)
Hornets: LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Ankle); Miles Bridges, (GTD - Elbow); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Bulls projections:
Nikola Vucevic, C: 42.0 FPTS (20.2 pts, 10.9 reb, 3.9 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 41.0 FPTS (21.7 pts, 5.0 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 29.4 FPTS (13.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 24.7 FPTS (13.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Andre Drummond, C: 18.6 FPTS (8.9 pts, 7.5 reb, 0.6 ast)
Jevon Carter, PG: 16.0 FPTS (8.4 pts, 1.5 reb, 1.5 ast)
Terry Taylor, SG: 7.2 FPTS (3.8 pts, 1.9 reb, 0.5 ast)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG/SG: 37.3 FPTS (19.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 36.7 FPTS (21.8 pts, 6.4 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 27.2 FPTS (16.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
P.J. Washington, PF: 25.5 FPTS (14.2 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Nick Richards, C: 22.3 FPTS (10.7 pts, 8.1 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.2 blk)
Cody Martin, SF: 17.7 FPTS (8.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.9 ast)
Nick Smith Jr., PG: 13.0 FPTS (7.0 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Knee); Malcolm Cazalon, (OUT - Ankle); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Ankle)
Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (GTD - Jaw); Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)
Pistons projections:
Bojan Bogdanovic, SF/PF: 34.7 FPTS (22.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.0 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Jalen Duren, C: 30.2 FPTS (14.4 pts, 10.3 reb, 2.4 ast)
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 29.8 FPTS (17.2 pts, 3.1 reb, 5.8 ast)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 26.8 FPTS (16.0 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.7 ast)
Alec Burks, SG: 18.6 FPTS (11.9 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Ausar Thompson, SG/SF: 16.6 FPTS (7.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Killian Hayes, PG: 16.0 FPTS (6.0 pts, 2.0 reb, 3.9 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 49.7 FPTS (27.5 pts, 4.8 reb, 6.9 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 35.2 FPTS (16.3 pts, 9.9 reb, 3.3 ast)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 33.7 FPTS (16.5 pts, 9.8 reb, 2.9 ast, 1.5 blk)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 26.6 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 23.5 FPTS (12.3 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.4 ast)
Georges Niang, PF: 16.7 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Sam Merrill, SG: 16.7 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
LA Clippers at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
BPI Projection: Clippers in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand); Ivica Zubac, (OUT - Calf)
Wizards: Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Illness)
Clippers projections:
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 44.7 FPTS (23.6 pts, 6.2 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 40.2 FPTS (23.2 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.0 ast, 3.3 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 38.2 FPTS (16.8 pts, 4.9 reb, 7.9 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 23.1 FPTS (10.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.7 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 17.8 FPTS (10.5 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 17.6 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Joshua Primo, SG: 16.8 FPTS (7.4 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.6 ast)
Wizards projections:
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 41.4 FPTS (23.4 pts, 6.8 reb, 4.5 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 30.7 FPTS (12.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 5.4 ast)
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 29.1 FPTS (17.3 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 28.2 FPTS (13.3 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.8 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 25.9 FPTS (11.5 pts, 8.1 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.7 blk)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 19.4 FPTS (10.9 pts, 5.2 reb, 0.9 ast)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG: 19.3 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.7 ast)
Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat
7:30 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami
BPI Projection: Heat in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Kings: Sasha Vezenkov, (GTD - Ankle)
Heat: Duncan Robinson, (OUT - Concussion); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 45.2 FPTS (28.2 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.3 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 43.2 FPTS (19.5 pts, 11.5 reb, 7.0 ast)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 29.9 FPTS (15.4 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 24.3 FPTS (12.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 23.5 FPTS (13.6 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 23.2 FPTS (11.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Trey Lyles, PF: 15.1 FPTS (6.9 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.0 ast)
Heat projections:
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 39.3 FPTS (20.5 pts, 4.0 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, C: 39.1 FPTS (21.5 pts, 10.8 reb, 4.4 ast)
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 35.9 FPTS (20.4 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.0 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Jimmy Butler, SF/PF: 35.4 FPTS (20.9 pts, 5.1 reb, 4.1 ast)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF: 24.0 FPTS (12.7 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.3 ast)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 17.5 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Josh Richardson, SG/SF: 13.6 FPTS (6.6 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.7 ast)
New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston
BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (GTD - Groin)
Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 39.0 FPTS (22.0 pts, 4.8 reb, 5.0 ast)
Zion Williamson, PF: 33.7 FPTS (20.6 pts, 4.8 reb, 4.2 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 32.6 FPTS (17.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 29.1 FPTS (13.3 pts, 8.8 reb, 2.4 ast)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 19.1 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 18.2 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.1 ast)
Larry Nance Jr., PF/C: 17.1 FPTS (6.4 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.3 ast)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 44.6 FPTS (24.1 pts, 9.6 reb, 4.9 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 37.8 FPTS (16.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 6.9 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jalen Green, SG: 31.0 FPTS (18.1 pts, 4.8 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 30.1 FPTS (14.7 pts, 9.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 25.7 FPTS (14.4 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 20.5 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Amen Thompson, SG: 17.0 FPTS (6.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.0 ast)
Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis
BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Knee); Derrick Jones Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Nose); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Thumb); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Ankle)
Timberwolves: Mike Conley, (GTD - Hamstring); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)
Mavericks projections:
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 33.0 FPTS (20.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.9 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 22.7 FPTS (12.2 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.8 ast)
Dante Exum, PG: 22.0 FPTS (11.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.1 ast)
Grant Williams, PF: 21.8 FPTS (10.5 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 21.6 FPTS (12.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.0 ast)
Jaden Hardy, SG: 20.3 FPTS (13.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.3 ast)
Dwight Powell, C: 12.2 FPTS (5.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 42.1 FPTS (26.3 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 38.7 FPTS (22.0 pts, 7.6 reb, 3.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Rudy Gobert, C: 32.0 FPTS (14.6 pts, 13.4 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.7 blk)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 21.2 FPTS (11.3 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Mike Conley, PG: 20.7 FPTS (6.3 pts, 2.1 reb, 4.8 ast)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: 18.5 FPTS (7.3 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.8 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 18.0 FPTS (9.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Orlando Magic at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio
BPI Projection: Magic in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Magic: Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf)
Spurs: Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Elbow); Zach Collins, (GTD - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 41.4 FPTS (24.9 pts, 6.5 reb, 5.8 ast)
Franz Wagner, SG/SF/PF: 34.5 FPTS (18.9 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.7 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 25.4 FPTS (12.3 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.5 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 23.7 FPTS (12.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Markelle Fultz, PG/SG: 20.6 FPTS (9.0 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.5 ast)
Moritz Wagner, PF/C: 18.3 FPTS (9.1 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.1 ast)
Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF: 17.8 FPTS (8.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 0.8 ast)
Spurs projections:
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 36.6 FPTS (20.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 34.7 FPTS (19.8 pts, 7.8 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.1 blk)
Tre Jones, PG: 28.7 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.3 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 27.2 FPTS (12.9 pts, 5.7 reb, 3.6 ast)
Keldon Johnson, SF: 23.2 FPTS (12.0 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.1 ast)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 21.2 FPTS (10.2 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.7 ast)
Dominick Barlow, SF/PF: 13.8 FPTS (5.9 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.0 ast)
Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
BPI Projection: Thunder in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Back); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)
Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (GTD - Ankle); Luguentz Dort, (GTD - Ankle); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (GTD - Illness); Isaiah Joe, (OUT - Undisclosed); Jalen Williams, (OUT - Ankle)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 54.7 FPTS (26.6 pts, 12.3 reb, 7.7 ast)
Jamal Murray, PG: 42.4 FPTS (24.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 29.6 FPTS (15.7 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 27.7 FPTS (14.7 pts, 6.0 reb, 2.6 ast)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 21.2 FPTS (10.3 pts, 2.0 reb, 3.7 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 21.2 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.6 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF: 15.9 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.3 ast)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG: 55.2 FPTS (32.1 pts, 5.3 reb, 6.6 ast)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 34.4 FPTS (17.6 pts, 7.0 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.1 blk)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 31.6 FPTS (15.0 pts, 7.0 reb, 4.7 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 22.4 FPTS (11.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Cason Wallace, PG/SG: 16.4 FPTS (7.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Aaron Wiggins, SG: 15.9 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.2 ast)
Jaylin Williams, C: 14.1 FPTS (5.7 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets
8:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York
BPI Projection: Suns in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Suns: Bol Bol, (GTD - Foot); Grayson Allen, (GTD - Ankle); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Knee); Day'Ron Sharpe, (GTD - Knee); Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT - Ankle); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG/PF: 51.2 FPTS (31.9 pts, 5.2 reb, 6.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Kevin Durant, SF/PF: 47.0 FPTS (28.2 pts, 6.3 reb, 6.1 ast)
Bradley Beal, PG/SG: 32.5 FPTS (18.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.3 ast)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 27.2 FPTS (11.7 pts, 8.5 reb, 3.3 ast)
Grayson Allen, SG: 22.8 FPTS (10.2 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Drew Eubanks, PF: 15.9 FPTS (7.7 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.1 ast)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 15.9 FPTS (8.1 pts, 1.7 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 37.4 FPTS (22.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 32.5 FPTS (15.6 pts, 11.2 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.0 blk)
Cam Thomas, SG: 26.4 FPTS (18.6 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 26.0 FPTS (11.8 pts, 2.9 reb, 4.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Ben Simmons, PG/PF: 22.8 FPTS (7.9 pts, 6.6 reb, 4.9 ast)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 19.3 FPTS (8.7 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Dennis Smith Jr., PG: 13.9 FPTS (4.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.8 ast)
Milwaukee Bucks at Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland
BPI Projection: Bucks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Bucks: None reported
Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 53.0 FPTS (30.8 pts, 11.3 reb, 5.8 ast)
Damian Lillard, PG: 45.2 FPTS (26.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 6.3 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Khris Middleton, SF: 29.6 FPTS (15.3 pts, 4.4 reb, 4.6 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 26.9 FPTS (13.8 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.8 3PM, 2.1 blk)
Bobby Portis, PF/C: 20.6 FPTS (11.0 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 19.6 FPTS (10.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.5 3PM)
MarJon Beauchamp, SG: 11.0 FPTS (5.7 pts, 2.2 reb, 0.9 ast)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 38.7 FPTS (23.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.4 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 33.5 FPTS (18.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jerami Grant, PF: 31.5 FPTS (20.1 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 29.7 FPTS (14.2 pts, 10.7 reb, 1.6 ast)
Jabari Walker, PF: 20.9 FPTS (9.3 pts, 7.9 reb, 0.9 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 17.5 FPTS (11.0 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.2 ast)
Duop Reath, C: 14.5 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.5 reb, 0.9 ast)