Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

The NBA will be off on Tuesday for Christmas Eve, so the Monday slate is jam-packed with 14 games and 28 of the 30 teams in action. This will be a huge day for fantasy hoops contributions towards this week's contests, and on the betting side there is more opportunity today than there will be on any other given day this week.

The full schedule somewhat minimizes the need for fantasy streamers in many cases, because almost every player on every team's roster will be available to play.

With this many games, there are always fun storylines to watch. We could potentially get another Joel Embiid vs Victor Wembanyama matchup; the only time they've met in the NBA, they combined for 103 points and 25 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell gets to face his ex-squad in the Jazz, while RJ Barrett (questionable, illness) returns to New York to face his former Knicks team if he's healthy enough to play.

Let's take a closer look at the matchups for today's action and find some angles of interest.

Monday's Fantasy Stream Team

Dillon Brooks, Houston Rockets (Available in 86.4% of ESPN Leagues)

Brooks is known as a defensive stopper, but he has been producing at both ends of the court of late. He has totaled 53 points in his last two games, and in his last six outings has averaged 18.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.0 3PG and 1.3 SPG.

Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks (62.0% available)

Lively has been particularly active on defense and on the glass of late. In seven December games, he is decimal points away from averaging a double-double (9.6 PPG, 9.4 RPG) while notching a combined 2.5 blocks and steals per game as well. Lively has at least two combined blocks and steals in six of those seven games.

Larry Nance Jr., Atlanta Hawks (96.0% available)

Nance has only played in three games since mid-November, but with Onyeka Okongwu sidelined, Nance has stepped up to produce strong numbers. In his last three outings, Nance has averaged 14.7 PPG and 9.0 RPG. He has at least two combined steals and blocks in all three games. For the season, Nance has produced well in all six games in which he has played at least 23 minutes, a mark he is likely to surpass again on Monday.

Dre's best bets for Monday

Odds by ESPN BET

Victor Wembanyama over 23.5 points (-120)

Wembanyama is playing his best ball of the season right now, coming off a historic 30-point, 10-block effort on Saturday. He has averaged 29.0 PPG in his last five games, with at least 25 points scored in four of the five games. The last time Wemby faced Embiid, Embiid gave him 70 points. I look for Wemby to go back at him hard on Monday night.

LaMelo Ball over 29.5 points (-140)

Ball should be fresh for Monday's game. He sat out Friday to manage his calf injury after dropping 34 points in 34 minutes on Thursday. Ball has scored at least 31 points in each of the last six games where he has played at least 30 minutes, averaging 37.7 PPG in those games. On Monday, Ball faces a Rockets squad on the second half of a back-to-back that allows the second-most points in the NBA to opposing point guards (26.6 PPG).

Bucks and Bulls under 231.5 points (-105)

The Bucks have really picked up their defense of late, combining with their opponents to score under 231.5 points in seven straight games. Damian Lillard (calf) is not expected to play, which both strengthens the Bucks' defense and also further limits their offense.

Timberwolves and Hawks under 224.5 points (-110)

The Timberwolves are another squad that has ramped up their defense of late. Outside of getting cooked by the Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks in the trade-revenge game last week, the Timberwolves and their opponents have combined to score under 224.5 points in their other nine most previous games. They've typically been way under 224.5, with an average combined score of 188.4 PPG in those nine games.

Cade Cunningham over 32.5 total points and assists (-120)

Cunningham has become one of the most consistent scorer-distributors in the NBA this season, and has only picked it up of late. He has averaged 25.8 PPG and 12.5 APG during his last six games, with at least 38 total points and assists in five of those six games.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets -6.5 (-105) | Hornets +6.5 (-115)

Money line: Rockets -245 | Hornets +200

Total: 219.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 2.6, straight up 58%, 217.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg)

Hornets: Tre Mann, (OUT - Back); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Ankle)

Rockets projections:

Hornets projections:

Utah Jazz at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz +15.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -15.5 (-110)

Money line: Jazz +800 | Cavaliers -1600

Total: 232.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 15.7, straight up 89%, 236.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); John Collins, (GTD - Hip); Keyonte George, (GTD - Ankle)

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Shoulder); Sam Merrill, (GTD - Quadriceps); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle)

Jazz projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -10.5 (-105) | Magic +10.5 (-115)

Money line: Celtics -550 | Magic +380

Total: 214.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 11, straight up 81%, 214.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Sam Hauser, (GTD - Back)

Magic: Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee); Gary Harris, (GTD - Hamstring); Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Ankle); Mac McClung, (OUT - Leg); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique)

Celtics projections:

Magic projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs +5.5 (-110) | 76ers -5.5 (-110)

Money line: Spurs +185 | 76ers -225

Total: 216.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 2.8, straight up 59%, 220.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: None reported

76ers: Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Ricky Council IV, (GTD - Knee); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Mouth)

Spurs projections:

76ers projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves -3.5 (-115) | Hawks +3.5 (-105)

Money line: Timberwolves -160 | Hawks +135

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 1.6, straight up 55%, 227.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Daishen Nix, (GTD - Ankle); Joe Ingles, (OUT - Calf); Luka Garza, (OUT - Ankle)

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Lower Leg); Trae Young, (GTD - Heel); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Onyeka Okongwu, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves projections:

Hawks projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Nets +10.5 (-110) | Heat -10.5 (-110)

Money line: Nets +380 | Heat -550

Total: 213.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 4.6, straight up 65%, 217.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Calf); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Knee); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot)

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Illness); Kevin Love, (GTD - Personal); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel)

Nets projections:

Heat projections:

Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors +13.5 (-110) | Knicks -13.5 (-110)

Money line: Raptors +600 | Knicks -1000

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 12.7, straight up 85%, 229.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Elbow); Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee); Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Groin); RJ Barrett, (GTD - Illness)

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee)

Raptors projections:

Knicks projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks -2.5 (-105) | Bulls +2.5 (-115)

Money line: Bucks -125 | Bulls +105

Total: 230.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 3.4, straight up 61%, 236.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Chris Livingston, (GTD - Illness); Damian Lillard, (GTD - Calf); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Back); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle)

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (GTD - Achilles)

Bucks projections:

Bulls projections:

LA Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers +5.5 (-110) | Grizzlies -5.5 (-110)

Money line: Clippers +180 | Grizzlies -215

Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 6.9, straight up 72%, 229.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); Kobe Brown, (OUT - Back); Terance Mann, (OUT - Finger)

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Jay Huff, (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger)

Clippers projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards +18.5 (-115) | Thunder -18.5 (-105)

Money line: Wizards +1200 | Thunder -3000

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 16.4, straight up 90%, 227.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (GTD - Groin); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Ribs)

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards projections:

Thunder projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers +10.5 (-105) | Mavericks -10.5 (-115)

Money line: Blazers +425 | Mavericks -650

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 8.8, straight up 76%, 229.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Dalano Banton, (GTD - Hip)

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Heel); Brandon Williams, (OUT - Thumb); Jaden Hardy, (OUT - Ankle)

Blazers projections:

Mavericks projections:

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets

10 p.m. ET

Line: Suns +4.5 (-110) | Nuggets -4.5 (-110)

Money line: Suns +155 | Nuggets -185

Total: 230.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 5.9, straight up 69%, 237.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bol Bol, (OUT - Knee); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle); Devin Booker, (OUT - Groin); Grayson Allen, (OUT - Concussion)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Suns projections:

Nuggets projections:

Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers +5.5 (-105) | Warriors -5.5 (-115)

Money line: Pacers +180 | Warriors -215

Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 5.3, straight up 67%, 234.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Draymond Green, (GTD - Ankle); Moses Moody, (GTD - Knee)

Pacers projections:

Warriors projections:

Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons +5.5 (-105) | Lakers -5.5 (-115)

Money line: Pistons +185 | Lakers -225

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 0.5, straight up 52%, 225.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Elbow); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring); Jaxson Hayes, (OUT - Ankle)

Pistons projections:

Lakers projections: