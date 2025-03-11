Open Extended Reactions

Former Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu has agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, his agent, Sean Stellato, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Melifonwu, 25, spent much of last season on the injured reserve list after suffering an ankle injury during training camp. He ultimately appeared in just three games, logging 10 tackles and a sack during Detroit's record-setting 15-win season in 2024.

Injuries limited Melifonwu to just 17 total games over his first two seasons with Detroit, but Lions coach Dan Campbell said he saw growth in the 2021 third-round pick, despite the slow start to his NFL career.

Melifonwu made the switch from cornerback to safety ahead of his second season, and it paid off in Year 3, when he made significant progress in adapting to the position. He helped the Lions clinch their first division title since 1993 with his game-sealing interception against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 24, 2023.

ESPN's Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.