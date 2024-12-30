Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

The week tips off with seven games on Monday's NBA schedule.

One of the most interesting games on tap sees the Cleveland Cavaliers heading west to face the Golden State Warriors, in a throwback to their famed mid-2010s rivalry. This time around, it's the Cavs sitting with the best record in the league and the Warriors checking in as a solid playoff contender. And of course, this time around there is no LeBron James in the matchup. LeBron, however, is the talk of the league tonight as he celebrates his 40th birthday.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets match up in what could be a high-scoring affair, but projects as only the second-highest of the night (ESPN BET total set at 230.5 points). The highest-projected scoring game of the night is in Utah, where the Nuggets-Jazz total is set at a whopping 239.5. Fun potential for fireworks in that one.

Let's dig deeper into these games, as well as the others on the schedule, to identify some fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest.

Monday's fantasy stream team

Scoot Henderson, (available in 72.1% of ESPN Leagues); Shaedon Sharpe, (62.9% available), Portland Trail Blazers

Henderson and Sharpe are helping lead an exciting young-player renaissance for the Trail Blazers. Henderson is still playing with the second unit, but is pushing for a spot in the starting lineup with averages of 18.5 PPG, 8.0 APG, 3.5 SPG and 2.5 3PG in 29.5 MPG in his past two outings. Sharpe, meanwhile, continues his development into a dominant scoring wing. He has scored over 20 points in four of his past five games, averaging 23.0 points and 2.6 3s during that stretch.