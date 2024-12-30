Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

The week tips off with seven games on Monday's NBA schedule.
One of the most interesting games on tap sees the Cleveland Cavaliers heading west to face the Golden State Warriors, in a throwback to their famed mid-2010s rivalry. This time around, it's the Cavs sitting with the best record in the league and the Warriors checking in as a solid playoff contender. And of course, this time around there is no LeBron James in the matchup. LeBron, however, is the talk of the league tonight as he celebrates his 40th birthday.
Elsewhere, the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets match up in what could be a high-scoring affair, but projects as only the second-highest of the night (ESPN BET total set at 230.5 points). The highest-projected scoring game of the night is in Utah, where the Nuggets-Jazz total is set at a whopping 239.5. Fun potential for fireworks in that one.
Let's dig deeper into these games, as well as the others on the schedule, to identify some fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest.
Monday's fantasy stream team
Scoot Henderson, (available in 72.1% of ESPN Leagues); Shaedon Sharpe, (62.9% available), Portland Trail Blazers
Henderson and Sharpe are helping lead an exciting young-player renaissance for the Trail Blazers. Henderson is still playing with the second unit, but is pushing for a spot in the starting lineup with averages of 18.5 PPG, 8.0 APG, 3.5 SPG and 2.5 3PG in 29.5 MPG in his past two outings. Sharpe, meanwhile, continues his development into a dominant scoring wing. He has scored over 20 points in four of his past five games, averaging 23.0 points and 2.6 3s during that stretch.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors (55.9% available)
After a slow start to the season, Jackson-Davis has found his level in the past two weeks. He has scored in double figures with at least eight rebounds in five straight games since moving back into the Warriors' starting lineup, and is coming off his most efficient game of the season with 16 points, 10 boards and 4 blocked shots in only 23 minutes against the Suns on Saturday.
Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards (59.8% available)
Coulibaly is quietly living up to his lottery draft status in his sophomore season, and has really picked it up in recent weeks. In his past seven games, Coulibaly has scored 20 or more points three times and is averaging just under 20 points and seven rebounds with more than five assists and two 3-pointers a night.
Vasilije Micic, Charlotte Hornets (98.6% available)
LaMelo Ball is listed as doubtful to play Monday, which would give Micic the chance to start for the second game in a row. In his past two starts, including on Saturday, Micic has averaged 18.0 PPG, 4.0 APG and 3.5 3PG. In previous starts, he has shown his distributing abilities with games of 12, 9 and 8 assists. He could put up numbers in a perimeter-offense-heavy matchup with the Bulls.
Dre's best bets for Monday
Odds by ESPN BET
Nikola Vucevic over 18.5 points (-125), to record a double-double (-175)
Vucevic is a metronome. He has averaged 20.7 PPG on the season, and has scored 19 or in four of his past six games. He has been even more consistent in notching double-doubles, with four in his past five games.
Cavaliers -4.5 points over Warriors (-110)
The Cavaliers enter this game on a six-game winning streak and have taken nine of their last 10 games overall. All nine of those wins have come by double figures. The Warriors have lost seven of their past 10 games, with five of those seven losses by six or more points. When these two teams played earlier this season, the Cavaliers won by 19 points.
Shaedon Sharpe over 16.5 points (-140)
As mentioned above, Sharpe has been booming as a scorer of late. He has scored 23 or more points in four of his past five games, and is settling in as a primary scorer for the Trail Blazers. He is also playing at home, where he has totaled 77 points in his past three games (25.7 PPG).
Projections and Injury reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. ET
Line: Bulls -4.5 (-115) | Hornets +4.5 (-105)
Money line: Bulls -190 | Hornets +160
Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI projection: Bulls by 2.6, straight up 58%, 229.6 total points.
Injury report:
Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Calf); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Ankle); Josh Giddey, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Toe)
Hornets: Tre Mann, (OUT - Back); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Wrist)
Bulls projections:
Nikola Vucevic, C: 38.0 FPTS (19.7 pts, 10.5 reb, 3.5 ast)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 32.9 FPTS (20.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 4.4 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Coby White, PG/SG: 31.8 FPTS (17.9 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 30.1 FPTS (13.6 pts, 6.7 reb, 5.3 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 25.8 FPTS (11.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.7 ast)
Lonzo Ball, PG: 21.4 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.1 ast)
Patrick Williams, PF: 20.7 FPTS (10.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.2 ast)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG: 44.1 FPTS (25.7 pts, 4.6 reb, 6.3 ast, 4.1 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 34.9 FPTS (19.0 pts, 7.8 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 34.5 FPTS (21.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.8 ast, 3.6 3PM)
Mark Williams, C: 21.2 FPTS (9.8 pts, 7.4 reb, 2.1 ast)
Cody Martin, SG: 18.5 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Vasilije Micic, PG/SG: 16.9 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.9 ast)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 16.4 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.4 ast)
New York Knicks at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. ET
Line: Knicks -12.5 (-110) | Wizards +12.5 (-110)
Money line: Knicks -700 | Wizards +450
Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI projection: Knicks by 7.2, straight up 72%, 231.1 total points.
Injury report:
Knicks: Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Calf)
Wizards: Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Anthony Gill, (GTD - Nose); Jordan Poole, (GTD - Hip)
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG: 46.1 FPTS (28.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 6.8 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 41.1 FPTS (21.7 pts, 12.3 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 36.6 FPTS (14.2 pts, 8.6 reb, 5.7 ast)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 35.4 FPTS (20.7 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.6 3PM)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 29.7 FPTS (15.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Miles McBride, PG: 19.8 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.8 ast)
Cameron Payne, PG/SG: 16.5 FPTS (7.8 pts, 1.4 reb, 2.6 ast)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 37.5 FPTS (21.1 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG/SF: 28.3 FPTS (13.1 pts, 5.8 reb, 4.2 ast)
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 24.8 FPTS (16.0 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.2 ast)
Carlton Carrington, PG/SG: 22.6 FPTS (10.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.2 ast)
Alexandre Sarr, PF/C: 21.2 FPTS (10.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.3 blk)
Justin Champagnie, SF: 20.6 FPTS (9.3 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 18.5 FPTS (10.7 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.4 ast)
LA Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans
8 p.m. ET
Line: Clippers -4.5 (-115) | Pelicans +4.5 (-105)
Money line: Clippers -190 | Pelicans +160
Total: 219.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI projection: Clippers by 4.2, straight up 64%, 217.4 total points.
Injury report:
Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Terance Mann, (OUT - Finger)
Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring); Karlo Matkovic, (OUT - Back); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Yves Missi, (GTD - Back)
Clippers projections:
James Harden, PG/SG: 39.2 FPTS (19.6 pts, 5.5 reb, 7.0 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 34.6 FPTS (21.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.0 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 31.4 FPTS (14.3 pts, 11.8 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.3 blk)
Kris Dunn, PG: 21.8 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.7 ast)
Kevin Porter Jr., SG: 18.0 FPTS (8.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.7 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 16.0 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Amir Coffey, SG: 15.0 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 39.8 FPTS (18.4 pts, 7.3 reb, 6.8 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 33.3 FPTS (19.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 31.0 FPTS (17.3 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.1 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 23.0 FPTS (10.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.1 ast)
Yves Missi, C: 18.2 FPTS (8.5 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Antonio Reeves, SG: 14.4 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz
9 p.m. ET
Line: Nuggets -6.5 (-110) | Jazz +6.5 (-110)
Money line: Nuggets -270 | Jazz +220
Total: 238.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI projection: Nuggets by 5.4, straight up 67%, 237.8 total points.
Injury report:
Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (OUT - Calf); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)
Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); John Collins, (GTD - Hip); Keyonte George, (GTD - Ankle)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 56.6 FPTS (30.3 pts, 10.6 reb, 7.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jamal Murray, PG: 45.5 FPTS (25.2 pts, 4.0 reb, 6.8 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 31.6 FPTS (14.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 5.3 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 29.9 FPTS (17.4 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Christian Braun, SG: 24.8 FPTS (12.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.6 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF/PF: 16.2 FPTS (8.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.7 ast)
Julian Strawther, SF: 15.1 FPTS (8.8 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 34.5 FPTS (22.0 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.7 3PM)
John Collins, PF/C: 29.6 FPTS (16.6 pts, 7.7 reb, 2.5 ast)
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 29.2 FPTS (16.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 28.9 FPTS (17.8 pts, 2.6 reb, 4.0 ast)
Jordan Clarkson, SG/SF: 27.3 FPTS (16.6 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Walker Kessler, C: 22.4 FPTS (10.7 pts, 9.9 reb, 1.4 ast, 3.2 blk)
Kyle Filipowski, PF: 15.3 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
10 p.m. ET
Line: Cavaliers -4.5 (-110) | Warriors +4.5 (-110)
Money line: Cavaliers -175 | Warriors +150
Total: 229.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI projection: Cavaliers by 4.9, straight up 66%, 232.0 total points.
Injury report:
Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Shoulder); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle)
Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Brandin Podziemski, (OUT - Abdomen); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf); Moses Moody, (GTD - Knee)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 42.1 FPTS (22.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 5.0 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 33.5 FPTS (18.3 pts, 8.9 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.4 blk)
Darius Garland, PG: 32.8 FPTS (17.9 pts, 2.5 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 26.4 FPTS (12.7 pts, 8.2 reb, 2.0 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 22.1 FPTS (11.9 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.3 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 19.3 FPTS (8.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.7 ast)
Dean Wade, PF: 17.1 FPTS (6.6 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 41.5 FPTS (22.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 6.3 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 29.9 FPTS (17.1 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 28.9 FPTS (18.7 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.3 ast)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 28.5 FPTS (10.7 pts, 6.7 reb, 5.4 ast)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF/C: 20.0 FPTS (9.1 pts, 7.2 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.2 blk)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 16.2 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Lindy Waters III, SG/SF: 13.9 FPTS (6.1 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m. ET
Line: 76ers -6.5 (-110) | Blazers +6.5 (-110)
Money line: 76ers -250 | Blazers +210
Total: 221.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI projection: 76ers by 3.2, straight up 61%, 219.2 total points.
Injury report:
76ers: KJ Martin, (OUT - Foot); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Andre Drummond, (GTD - Toe); Eric Gordon, (GTD - Mouth); Joel Embiid, (GTD - Foot)
Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Dalano Banton, (GTD - Hip); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Face); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Ankle); Toumani Camara, (GTD - Foot)
76ers projections:
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 49.5 FPTS (29.0 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.6 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Joel Embiid, C: 39.4 FPTS (24.8 pts, 7.3 reb, 3.7 ast)
Paul George, SF/PF: 35.5 FPTS (16.8 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.8 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SG/SF: 27.1 FPTS (14.5 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.8 ast)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 20.9 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Andre Drummond, C: 17.0 FPTS (8.4 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.0 ast)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 16.2 FPTS (5.5 pts, 1.7 reb, 3.3 ast)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 34.9 FPTS (19.9 pts, 2.9 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 30.2 FPTS (15.4 pts, 9.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 28.5 FPTS (17.7 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jerami Grant, PF: 28.1 FPTS (17.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 23.4 FPTS (13.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.8 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 21.7 FPTS (11.6 pts, 2.3 reb, 4.0 ast)
Toumani Camara, SF/PF: 20.8 FPTS (9.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.9 ast)
Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
10 p.m. ET
Line: Mavericks 4.5 (-115) | Kings -4.5 (-105)
Money line: Mavericks +145 | Kings -170
Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI projection: Kings by 2.4, straight up 58%, 232.8 total points.
Injury report:
Mavericks: Naji Marshall, (OUT - Suspension); Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf); Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Hip)
Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Rest)
Mavericks projections:
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 43.5 FPTS (25.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.8 3PM)
P.J. Washington, PF: 23.3 FPTS (10.6 pts, 6.0 reb, 2.3 ast)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 21.4 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.2 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 21.1 FPTS (11.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Dereck Lively II, C: 19.6 FPTS (8.4 pts, 7.4 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.3 blk)
Daniel Gafford, C: 18.9 FPTS (9.9 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.3 blk)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 18.7 FPTS (9.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.9 ast)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 45.2 FPTS (26.2 pts, 4.5 reb, 6.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 43.7 FPTS (19.7 pts, 13.1 reb, 6.2 ast)
DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF: 34.2 FPTS (20.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.5 ast)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 33.4 FPTS (17.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 25.4 FPTS (12.9 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 17.3 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 16.1 FPTS (7.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.4 ast)