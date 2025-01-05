Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

As the weather cools, the NBA is heating up. Although still in the thick of the regular season, Sunday's marquee matchup between the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder could claim a distinct playoff-like climate.

Is this an NBA Finals preview? Can the reigning champs stop the hottest team in the league? These are compelling questions for an early-January game.

The theme of Sunday's six-pack of games is competition, as only one of Sunday's games has a point spread of more than six points. This could lead to a series of closer contests, which fantasy managers and DFS players often covet given how stars and key rotation players tend to experience more projectable and productive games.

Injuries could also prove influential, with the likes of Paolo Banchero, De'Aaron Fox, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Ingram, Franz Wagner, and Zion Williamson all ruled out. In a bit of positive news, LaMelo Ball could return to the floor for the Charlotte Hornets.

Let's take a closer look at the players and matchups for Sunday and find some fantasy and betting angles of interest.

Sunday's fantasy stream team

Goga Bitadze, C, Orlando Magic (Rostered in 47.9% of ESPN leagues)

Rebounds and blocks define Bitadze's game since becoming the primary pivot for the Magic. With Orlando missing their two star forwards, Bitadze has to not only man the middle on defense but has become a cog on offense as the team heads into a matchup with the Utah Jazz.

Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG, Washington Wizards (49.8%)

While he's no longer the All-Star caliber producer of his prime with the Pacers, Brogdon still brings clean numbers to the floor with potentially special passing results in a matchup with a Pelicans team that could struggle to defend pick and rolls.

Alexandre Sarr, PF/C, Washington Wizards (28.4%)

The veteran presence of Brogdon works in Sarr's favor. What also works is the Pelicans' lack of frontcourt depth combined with Sarr's rising production in the paint. The safest part of this rookie's profile is rim protection, as he's often found contesting shots from all over the floor.

Brice Sensabaugh, SF, Utah Jazz (0.5%)

There were stretches last season that saw Sensabaugh surface with important minutes for Utah. Last night saw him erupt with a career 34-point performance in an upset of the Miami Heat, one that could earn him more shine in the games ahead. The matchup with a depleted Orlando roster is a nice follow-up moment for the young wing.

McCormick's favorite bets for Sunday