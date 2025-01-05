Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Sunday

As the weather cools, the NBA is heating up. Although still in the thick of the regular season, Sunday's marquee matchup between the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder could claim a distinct playoff-like climate.
Is this an NBA Finals preview? Can the reigning champs stop the hottest team in the league? These are compelling questions for an early-January game.
The theme of Sunday's six-pack of games is competition, as only one of Sunday's games has a point spread of more than six points. This could lead to a series of closer contests, which fantasy managers and DFS players often covet given how stars and key rotation players tend to experience more projectable and productive games.
Injuries could also prove influential, with the likes of Paolo Banchero, De'Aaron Fox, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Ingram, Franz Wagner, and Zion Williamson all ruled out. In a bit of positive news, LaMelo Ball could return to the floor for the Charlotte Hornets.
Let's take a closer look at the players and matchups for Sunday and find some fantasy and betting angles of interest.
Sunday's fantasy stream team
Goga Bitadze, C, Orlando Magic (Rostered in 47.9% of ESPN leagues)
Rebounds and blocks define Bitadze's game since becoming the primary pivot for the Magic. With Orlando missing their two star forwards, Bitadze has to not only man the middle on defense but has become a cog on offense as the team heads into a matchup with the Utah Jazz.
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG, Washington Wizards (49.8%)
While he's no longer the All-Star caliber producer of his prime with the Pacers, Brogdon still brings clean numbers to the floor with potentially special passing results in a matchup with a Pelicans team that could struggle to defend pick and rolls.
Alexandre Sarr, PF/C, Washington Wizards (28.4%)
The veteran presence of Brogdon works in Sarr's favor. What also works is the Pelicans' lack of frontcourt depth combined with Sarr's rising production in the paint. The safest part of this rookie's profile is rim protection, as he's often found contesting shots from all over the floor.
Brice Sensabaugh, SF, Utah Jazz (0.5%)
There were stretches last season that saw Sensabaugh surface with important minutes for Utah. Last night saw him erupt with a career 34-point performance in an upset of the Miami Heat, one that could earn him more shine in the games ahead. The matchup with a depleted Orlando roster is a nice follow-up moment for the young wing.
McCormick's favorite bets for Sunday
Odds by ESPN BET
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 5.5 assists (-120)
The wave of capable defenders the Celtics can throw at Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't dissuade me from wanting to be involved with the MVP candidate's offensive game, rather his passing production could spike in a matchup that sees him blitzed by Boston throughout. Gilgeous-Alexander is already ranked in the top 20 in the league in potential assists per game over the past 10 games, signaling value in this play.
Goga Bitadze over 10.5 rebounds (-115)
Bitadze has averaged 16.8 rebounding chances per game over the past five games. Similar volume could be on the way in a matchup against the Jazz. With Walker Kessler bringing real size to the floor, Orlando could counter with lots of Bitadze. He has hit this boards prop in four of five and nine of the past 11.
Draymond Green over 6.5 rebounds (-135)
With Jonathan Kuminga suffering a serious ankle injury Saturday night, Green could see more minutes Sunday even in a back-to-back scenario. The Warriors often play smaller looks, setting up Green with the paint positioning required for a higher volume rebounding outcome. In what is a bit of an in-state rivalry, Green will be called on to handle a big workload against the Kings.
Kings-Warriors over 224.5 points (-115)
The Kings have dipped to 18th in defensive efficiency over the past 10 games, while both teams prefer to push pace in transition. In a game that could see added possessions and with the Warriors on the second leg of a back-to-back scenario, the premise of offensive upside appears viable.
Projections and injury reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder
3:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Celtics +1.5 (-105) | Thunder -1.5 (-115)
Money line: Celtics +110 | Thunder -130
Total: 222.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 1.9, straight up 56%, 224.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Shoulder)
Thunder: Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Alex Caruso, (OUT - Hip); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 31.1 FPTS (26.6 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 3.7 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 24.1 FPTS (20.6 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 18.4 FPTS (14.9 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 15.8 FPTS (13.8 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 13.9 FPTS (11.8 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Neemias Queta, C: 7.5 FPTS (7.0 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 6.8 FPTS (5.3 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: 36.1 FPTS (31.7 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jalen Williams, SF/PF/C: 22.4 FPTS (19.8 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 12.6 FPTS (10.4 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Aaron Wiggins, SG: 9.0 FPTS (7.6 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 8.7 FPTS (6.8 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Jaylin Williams, C: 8.2 FPTS (6.6 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Cason Wallace, SG: 8.1 FPTS (7.1 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers
6 p.m. ET
Line: Hornets +15.5 (-115) | Cavaliers -15.5 (-105)
Money line: Hornets +800 | Cavaliers -1300
Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 17.3, straight up 91%, 226.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Ankle); DaQuan Jeffries, (GTD - Thigh); Josh Green, (GTD - Shoulder); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Wrist); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee)
Cavaliers: Sam Merrill, (GTD - Ankle); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Shoulder); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG: 33.0 FPTS (27.9 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 4.3 3PM)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 25.8 FPTS (22.0 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 3.7 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 24.3 FPTS (20.8 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Mark Williams, C: 10.9 FPTS (10.3 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 10.8 FPTS (9.1 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Vasilije Micic, PG/SG: 9.6 FPTS (8.0 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Cody Martin, SG: 8.9 FPTS (7.7 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 26.7 FPTS (22.2 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Darius Garland, PG: 20.2 FPTS (17.1 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 19.3 FPTS (17.9 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Jarrett Allen, C: 13.8 FPTS (12.5 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 13.7 FPTS (11.8 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 9.4 FPTS (7.5 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Ty Jerome, PG: 9.4 FPTS (8.1 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
New Orleans Pelicans at Washington Wizards
6 p.m. ET
Line: Pelicans -4.5 (-115) | Wizards +4.5 (-105)
Money line: Pelicans -185 | Wizards +155
Total: 233.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Wizards by 0.9, straight up 53%, 229.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Dejounte Murray, (GTD - Elbow); Karlo Matkovic, (OUT - Back); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle)
Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly, (GTD - Illness); Jordan Poole, (GTD - Hip); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)
Pelicans projections:
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 27.3 FPTS (23.4 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 20.9 FPTS (17.4 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 19.2 FPTS (17.0 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 12.7 FPTS (11.0 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Jose Alvarado, PG: 10.8 FPTS (8.9 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Antonio Reeves, SG: 9.8 FPTS (8.1 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Brandon Boston Jr., SG/SF: 9.8 FPTS (8.4 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 25.8 FPTS (21.6 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 16.4 FPTS (14.3 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG/SF: 13.3 FPTS (12.0 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Alexandre Sarr, PF/C: 12.6 FPTS (10.8 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Carlton Carrington, PG/SG: 12.4 FPTS (10.5 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 12.0 FPTS (10.9 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Justin Champagnie, SF: 11.7 FPTS (9.9 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Utah Jazz at Orlando Magic
6:30 p.m. ET
Line: Jazz +6.5 (-115) | Magic -6.5 (-105)
Money line: Jazz +200 | Magic -240
Total: 212.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Magic by 1.9, straight up 56%, 216.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Magic: Anthony Black, (GTD - Back); Gary Harris, (OUT - Hamstring); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Back); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 23.6 FPTS (20.1 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 18.8 FPTS (16.5 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 17.9 FPTS (15.2 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
John Collins, PF/C: 17.5 FPTS (15.6 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Jordan Clarkson, SG/SF: 16.9 FPTS (14.9 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Walker Kessler, C: 11.7 FPTS (10.6 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Brice Sensabaugh, SF: 10.2 FPTS (8.6 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Magic projections:
Tristan da Silva, SF: 14.4 FPTS (12.4 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 12.7 FPTS (10.9 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 11.1 FPTS (9.8 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Mac McClung, SG: 10.1 FPTS (8.7 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 9.0 FPTS (8.1 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 8.6 FPTS (7.7 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 8.5 FPTS (7.6 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets
7 p.m. ET
Line: Lakers +4.5 (-110) | Rockets -4.5 (-110)
Money line: Lakers +150 | Rockets -175
Total: 217.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Rockets by 6.5, straight up 70%, 221.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Lakers: D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Lower Leg); Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Oblique); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)
Rockets: Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)
Lakers projections:
LeBron James, SF/PF: 26.4 FPTS (23.7 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 25.0 FPTS (23.5 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 22.3 FPTS (19.1 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 14.4 FPTS (12.6 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Dalton Knecht, SG/SF: 10.3 FPTS (8.5 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Max Christie, SG: 10.0 FPTS (8.8 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Cam Reddish, SG/SF: 5.8 FPTS (5.2 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Rockets projections:
Jalen Green, SG: 24.6 FPTS (20.9 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Alperen Sengun, C: 20.4 FPTS (18.8 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 17.9 FPTS (15.0 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 17.7 FPTS (14.9 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 12.5 FPTS (10.8 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Amen Thompson, SG/SF/PF: 12.3 FPTS (11.7 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Tari Eason, SF/PF: 11.3 FPTS (9.9 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors
8:30 p.m. ET
Line: Kings +3.5 (-115) | Warriors -3.5 (-105)
Money line: Kings +130 | Warriors -150
Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Warriors by 2.2, straight up 57%, 228.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (GTD - Hip); Keegan Murray, (GTD - Ankle)
Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Brandin Podziemski, (OUT - Abdomen); Stephen Curry, (OUT - Knee); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 29.3 FPTS (26.1 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF: 22.6 FPTS (21.2 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 21.7 FPTS (18.3 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 20.8 FPTS (18.9 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 14.1 FPTS (12.0 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 9.3 FPTS (7.6 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Keon Ellis, SG: 8.7 FPTS (7.2 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Warriors projections:
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 19.2 FPTS (16.6 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 12.3 FPTS (10.7 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 11.9 FPTS (9.5 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Moses Moody, SG/SF: 11.1 FPTS (9.4 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF/C: 9.9 FPTS (9.5 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Lindy Waters III, SG/SF: 9.3 FPTS (7.5 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 8.5 FPTS (7.6 pts, 0.0 reb, 0.0 ast)