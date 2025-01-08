Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Wednesday

With the Thunder and Cavaliers facing off in just the third game in NBA history where both teams are riding double-digit win streaks, relive the top plays from both teams. (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

There are eight games on tap Wednesday evening, including a monster matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. These two teams enter the game with a combined record of 60-9, with both operating on double-digit win streaks and average scoring margins of around +12 PPG. This is the game of the night, arguably the game of the season so far, in the NBA.

But it's not the only game with fun storylines. We also get The Alien vs. The Greek Freak Part 2, with Victor Wembanyama's Spurs going into Milwaukee to face Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks. When they played last season, almost exactly a year ago today, Wembanyama dropped 27 while Giannis popped for 44, 14 and 7. These days, Wemby is dropping video game numbers on the regular, so I imagine we'll see fireworks in this matchup.

The highest-projected scoring game of the night will be in Indiana, where ESPN BET set the line for the Bulls vs. Pacers at 242.5 points. If Tyrese Haliburton (questionable) is able to go, we'd get some of the hottest-scoring guards in the NBA all in one place.

Wednesday's Stream Team

Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers (available in 64.6% of ESPN leagues): Oubre continues to be a large part of the 76ers rotation, and contributes in a variety of ways. On Monday, he dropped his fourth double-double in his plast 11 games and his first 20-10 game of the season with 26 points and 11 rebounds. In the game before that, he grabbed 8 steals. On Dec. 4 he made four 3-pointers. His do-everything style means he contributes something meaningful to fantasy squads most nights.

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers (61.4% available): Sharpe should be universally rostered and starting in almost every league, so it amazes me he's still available in more than 60% of ESPN leagues. Sharpe has averaged more than 19 points with two 3-pointers for 23 games now... that is essentially his baseline level at this point. He's also coming off a strong all-around game on Monday where he scored 20 points with 8 boards and 8 assists.

Carlton Carrington, Washington Wizards (90.6% available%): Carrington is settling in as a consistent starter on the Wizards and provides solid all-around production on a nightly basis. In his past eight games since returning to the starting lineup, Carrington has averaged 11 points, 5 boards and 4 rebounds per game with 2.4 made 3-pointers to boot.

Dre's bets for Wednesday

Cavaliers money line (-140) I'm picking the Cavaliers to win their 11th straight and snap the Thunder's win streak at 15 primarily because of their size. The Thunder are elite on the perimeter, but start a small-ball lineup with only one true big man. That could change once Chet Holmgren returns from his hip injury, but for now they have trouble against teams with large frontlines. The Cavaliers have outstanding size in the middle, led by two All-Star caliber bigs in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen who should make their presence felt tonight.

Anfernee Simons over 21.5 points (-140)

Simons has looked more like himself over the past two weeks than he has for most of the season, when he was battling through injuries. The result has been a scoring barrage that should continue on Wednesday. Simons has scored 22 or more points in five straight games, averaging 26.8 PPG during that stretch. Today, he faces a Pelicans defense that allows the ninth-most points to opposing point guards (24.8 PPG).

Zach LaVine over 24.5 points (-130)

LaVine is rolling right now as a scorer, and it seems unlikely the Pacers will be the ones to push him off it tonight. LaVine has scored 32 or more points in four of his past five games, including the three games in a row (33.3 PPG). He'll be facing a Pacers squad that allows the fifth-most points to opposing small forwards, and against whom LaVine dropped 32 points when they played last month.

Victor Wembanyama 4-plus total 3-pointers made (+140)

Wembanyama keeps getting plus money for making four 3-pointers in a game, even though he's been doing that in most of his games for several weeks, having hit 41 3-pointers over his past 10 games, with four or more made in seven of those 10 games. He'll be defended tonight by Brook Lopez, who really doesn't have the footspeed to keep up with him on the perimeter.

Projections and Injury Reports

Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder 2.5 (-115) | Cavaliers -2.5 (-105)

Money line: Thunder +115 | Cavaliers -135

Total: 230.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 3.3, straight up 61%, 230.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Alex Caruso, (OUT - Hip); Alex Ducas, (OUT - Back); Adam Flagler, (OUT - Finger); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: Sam Merrill, (GTD - Ankle); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle)

Thunder projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 6.5 (-110) | Pacers -6.5 (-110)

Money line: Bulls +200 | Pacers -240

Total: 242.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 0, straight up 50%, 245.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Lower Leg); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Calf)

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Ankle); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles)

Bulls projections:

Pacers projections:

Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 10.5 (-105) | 76ers -10.5 (-115)

Money line: Wizards +400 | 76ers -600

Total: 221.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 5.8, straight up 69%, 223.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Johnny Davis, (GTD - Illness); Jordan Poole, (GTD - Hip); Kyle Kuzma, (GTD - Calf); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Foot); Tristan Vukcevic, (GTD - Ankle); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

76ers: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Toe); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Foot); KJ Martin, (OUT - Foot); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Paul George, (OUT - Groin); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards projections:

76ers projections:

Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 11.5 (-105) | Knicks -11.5 (-115)

Money line: Raptors +475 | Knicks -750

Total: 231.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.9, straight up 66%, 232.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: None reported

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Knee); Miles McBride, (GTD - Hamstring); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Raptors projections:

Knicks projections:

Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -8.5 (-110) | Nets 8.5 (-110)

Money line: Pistons -340 | Nets +270

Total: 212.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 6, straight up 69%, 220.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Ausar Thompson, (OUT - Illness); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Calf); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Ankle); D'Angelo Russell, (OUT - Lower Leg); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons projections:

Nets projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers 2.5 (-115) | Pelicans -2.5 (-105)

Money line: Blazers +120 | Pelicans -140

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 0.7, straight up 52%, 224.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Deni Avdija, (GTD - Wrist); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Face); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans: Jamal Cain, (GTD - Illness); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Ankle); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle)

Blazers projections:

Pelicans projections:

LA Clippers at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers -2.5 (-105) | Nuggets 2.5 (-115)

Money line: Clippers -125 | Nuggets +105

Total: 226.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 2.8, straight up 59%, 228.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Illness); Spencer Jones, (GTD - Thigh); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Clippers projections:

Nuggets projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks

9:30 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs 5.5 (-120) | Bucks -5.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Spurs +170 | Bucks -200

Total: 226.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 0.6, straight up 52%, 224.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Riley Minix, (OUT - Illness); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Back)

Bucks: Andre Jackson Jr., (GTD - Back); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Finger); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle)

Spurs projections:

Bucks projections: