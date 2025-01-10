Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Friday's NBA slate features seven games, with the Oklahoma City Thunder facing off against the New York Knicks in a potential NBA Finals preview.

Both teams are well-rested after Thursday's off day following Wednesday's games. The Knicks will be looking for revenge after last week's loss to the Thunder, as this will be their final regular-season matchup of the year.

Friday's fantasy stream team

Cole Anthony, PG/SG, Orlando Magic (available in 91.8% of ESPN leagues)

The Magic are excited to have Paolo Banchero back in the lineup against the Bucks on Friday night, though he could be on a minute restriction. Anthony has stepped up, starting the last three games and scoring 24 or more fantasy points in four straight, including two over 30. He has been a reliable playmaker and should continue to be a solid source of points and assists as he leads Orlando's offense.

Peyton Watson, SF/PF, Denver Nuggets (96.4%)

Aaron Gordon is doubtful for Friday's game against the Nets, and Nikola Jokic is questionable. Regardless of their statuses, Watson remains a strong play, especially in deeper formats. He has scored 20-plus fantasy points in eight straight games and also contributes across multiple categories. With the Nets ranking near the bottom in defensive rating, this matchup sets up perfectly for Watson to keep rolling.

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/SG, Philadelphia 76ers (59.8%)

The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid against the Pelicans on Friday, but Paul George is expected to play. Oubre Jr. should stay heavily involved in Philly's offense. He has cleared 36 fantasy points in back-to-back games and has a favorable matchup against a Pelicans team ranked near the bottom of the league in defensive rating.

Guerschon Yabusele, PF, Philadelphia 76ers (91.3%)

Yabusele is set for a big night against the Pelicans with both Embiid and Andre Drummond ruled out. He has played 34-plus minutes in back-to-back games, scoring over 30 fantasy points in each, including a massive 51-point outing against the Wizards. Expect Yabusele's usage rate to be sky-high against New Orleans.

