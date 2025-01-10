Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday

Friday's NBA slate features seven games, with the Oklahoma City Thunder facing off against the New York Knicks in a potential NBA Finals preview.
Both teams are well-rested after Thursday's off day following Wednesday's games. The Knicks will be looking for revenge after last week's loss to the Thunder, as this will be their final regular-season matchup of the year.
Friday's fantasy stream team
Cole Anthony, PG/SG, Orlando Magic (available in 91.8% of ESPN leagues)
The Magic are excited to have Paolo Banchero back in the lineup against the Bucks on Friday night, though he could be on a minute restriction. Anthony has stepped up, starting the last three games and scoring 24 or more fantasy points in four straight, including two over 30. He has been a reliable playmaker and should continue to be a solid source of points and assists as he leads Orlando's offense.
Peyton Watson, SF/PF, Denver Nuggets (96.4%)
Aaron Gordon is doubtful for Friday's game against the Nets, and Nikola Jokic is questionable. Regardless of their statuses, Watson remains a strong play, especially in deeper formats. He has scored 20-plus fantasy points in eight straight games and also contributes across multiple categories. With the Nets ranking near the bottom in defensive rating, this matchup sets up perfectly for Watson to keep rolling.
Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/SG, Philadelphia 76ers (59.8%)
The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid against the Pelicans on Friday, but Paul George is expected to play. Oubre Jr. should stay heavily involved in Philly's offense. He has cleared 36 fantasy points in back-to-back games and has a favorable matchup against a Pelicans team ranked near the bottom of the league in defensive rating.
Guerschon Yabusele, PF, Philadelphia 76ers (91.3%)
Yabusele is set for a big night against the Pelicans with both Embiid and Andre Drummond ruled out. He has played 34-plus minutes in back-to-back games, scoring over 30 fantasy points in each, including a massive 51-point outing against the Wizards. Expect Yabusele's usage rate to be sky-high against New Orleans.
Moody's favorite bets for Friday
Kristaps Porzingis over 24.5 points and rebounds (-120)
Porzingis' minutes have been trending up since returning from a left ankle sprain. He has hit this mark in two of his last three games and in nine of 14 games this season. The Celtics are huge favorites against the Kings, who rank middle of the pack defensively. Even in blowout wins, Porzingis has averaged of 26.4 MPG and has cleared this line in four of Boston's seven double-digit victories.
Zion Williamson over 10.5 assists and rebounds (-115).
It's great to see Williamson off the Pelicans' injury report. He played 28 minutes against a tough Timberwolves defense Tuesday, finishing with just 10 combined rebounds and assists. However, Williamson's cleared this line in five of seven games this season. He's averaging 8.3 potential assists and 12.9 rebound chances per game over that stretch. With Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond already ruled out, Williamson has a great opportunity here.
Oklahoma City Thunder -3.5 over New York Knicks (-115)
The Thunder are coming off a tough loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, their first since Dec. 1 (excluding the NBA Cup final). OKC will be eager to bounce back against the Knicks, who rank second in the league in points scored per 100 possessions. The Thunder haven't lost back-to-back games since last November. Oklahoma City also leads the league in defensive rating and won't take this high-scoring Knicks team lightly as they look to get back in the win column.
Isaiah Hartenstein over 24.5 points and rebounds (-125)
Hartenstein returns to New York for the first time since signing with the Thunder this summer. He has cleared this line in just two of his past five games but has averaged 9.2 FGA and 20.2 rebound chances in 30.5 MPG during that stretch. The narrow spread suggests a close game and Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't have a reputation as an elite interior defender.
Malik Monk over 21.5 points and rebounds (-120)
Even though the Celtics rank seventh in points allowed per 100 possessions, this isn't a bad spot for Monk. He has hit this line in four of his past five games and averaged 17.0 shot attempts, 8.0 rebound chances, and nearly 36.0 minutes per game during that stretch. With De'Aaron Fox questionable, Monk should have a high usage rate against Boston. He has also been strong on the road, clearing this line in seven of his past 10 away games.
Projections and injury reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m. ET
Line: Warriors 7.5 (EVEN) | Pacers -7.5 (-120)
Money line: Warriors +240 | Pacers -290
Total: 224.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Pacers by 2.6, straight up 59%, 234.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Brandin Podziemski, (GTD - Abdomen); Moses Moody, (GTD - Knee); Andrew Wiggins, (OUT - Personal); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)
Pacers: Myles Turner, (GTD - Illness); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Ankle); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 40.2 FPTS (22.0 pts, 5.1 reb, 5.7 ast, 3.9 3PM)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 25.9 FPTS (10.3 pts, 6.3 reb, 4.8 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 20.7 FPTS (10.9 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF/C: 19.9 FPTS (9.5 pts, 7.0 reb, 2.2 ast)
Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG: 19.2 FPTS (8.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.1 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 17.4 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.4 ast)
Kevon Looney, C: 15.5 FPTS (5.8 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.0 ast)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 39.6 FPTS (19.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 7.3 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Pascal Siakam, PF: 35.5 FPTS (20.1 pts, 7.2 reb, 3.4 ast)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 25.0 FPTS (15.6 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.4 ast)
Myles Turner, C: 24.6 FPTS (14.2 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.7 blk)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 22.7 FPTS (11.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.2 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 17.7 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.8 ast)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 17.0 FPTS (8.2 pts, 1.8 reb, 3.1 ast)
Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic
7 p.m. ET
Line: Bucks -6.5 (-110) | Magic 6.5 (-110)
Money line: Bucks -250 | Magic +210
Total: 211.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Bucks by 0.8, straight up 53%, 209.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Calf); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle); Ryan Rollins, (GTD - Illness)
Magic: Gary Harris, (GTD - Hamstring); Paolo Banchero, (GTD - Oblique); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Back); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 44.2 FPTS (28.0 pts, 10.7 reb, 6.1 ast, 1.3 blk)
Damian Lillard, PG: 41.3 FPTS (22.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 6.7 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Bobby Portis, PF: 25.9 FPTS (12.0 pts, 7.1 reb, 2.4 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 21.3 FPTS (11.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.6 blk)
Khris Middleton, SF: 21.3 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.3 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., SG: 19.0 FPTS (10.7 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Taurean Prince, SF: 16.0 FPTS (6.8 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.9 ast)
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 42.2 FPTS (26.7 pts, 7.4 reb, 5.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Goga Bitadze, C: 22.0 FPTS (7.5 pts, 9.2 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.4 blk)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 20.7 FPTS (9.8 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 19.4 FPTS (10.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.7 ast)
Tristan da Silva, SF: 17.9 FPTS (9.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.8 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 16.9 FPTS (7.7 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.0 ast)
Caleb Houstan, SF: 12.7 FPTS (6.7 pts, 1.5 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. ET
Line: Pelicans 5.5 (-110) | 76ers -5.5 (-110)
Money line: Pelicans +165 | 76ers -195
Total: 220.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: 76ers by 2, straight up 57%, 216.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Dejounte Murray, (GTD - Elbow); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Ankle)
76ers: Paul George, (GTD - Groin); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Foot); KJ Martin, (OUT - Foot); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)
Pelicans projections:
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 36.5 FPTS (17.8 pts, 5.5 reb, 6.6 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 32.6 FPTS (20.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 32.4 FPTS (20.2 pts, 6.2 reb, 4.4 ast)
Yves Missi, C: 18.9 FPTS (7.9 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.8 ast)
Jose Alvarado, PG: 17.0 FPTS (7.9 pts, 1.2 reb, 2.5 ast)
Antonio Reeves, SG: 15.1 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Javonte Green, SF: 15.1 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.0 ast)
76ers projections:
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 47.8 FPTS (26.8 pts, 3.0 reb, 6.2 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Paul George, SF/PF: 34.5 FPTS (16.6 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SG/SF: 30.5 FPTS (15.9 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.0 ast)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 21.6 FPTS (10.7 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.3 ast)
Guerschon Yabusele, PF: 17.8 FPTS (6.1 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.1 ast)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 14.1 FPTS (7.8 pts, 1.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 13.9 FPTS (6.7 pts, 1.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Kings 10.5 (-115) | Celtics -10.5 (-105)
Money line: Kings +360 | Celtics -500
Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Celtics by 11, straight up 81%, 230.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (GTD - Hip)
Celtics: Jordan Walsh, (GTD - Illness)
Kings projections:
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 45.4 FPTS (19.5 pts, 15.3 reb, 6.4 ast)
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 44.4 FPTS (26.1 pts, 4.9 reb, 6.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 34.5 FPTS (18.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.1 ast, 2.3 3PM)
DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF: 33.2 FPTS (20.7 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.7 ast)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 26.6 FPTS (12.9 pts, 7.6 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Keon Ellis, SG: 19.7 FPTS (8.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.6 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 15.5 FPTS (7.0 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 51.2 FPTS (28.5 pts, 8.5 reb, 6.0 ast, 3.7 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 41.1 FPTS (24.7 pts, 5.1 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 29.7 FPTS (15.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 4.0 ast, 3.2 3PM, 1.2 blk)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 26.9 FPTS (12.3 pts, 4.0 reb, 4.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 26.4 FPTS (15.8 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.4 blk)
Al Horford, PF/C: 20.7 FPTS (8.6 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Neemias Queta, C: 14.1 FPTS (7.7 pts, 4.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks
7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Thunder -4.5 (-115) | Knicks 4.5 (-105)
Money line: Thunder -185 | Knicks +155
Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 5.1, straight up 67%, 225.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Thunder: Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Alex Caruso, (OUT - Hip); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)
Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Knee); Miles McBride, (GTD - Hamstring); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: 54.2 FPTS (32.4 pts, 5.6 reb, 6.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jalen Williams, SF/PF/C: 40.0 FPTS (20.8 pts, 5.9 reb, 5.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Isaiah Hartenstein, C: 22.2 FPTS (4.2 pts, 11.0 reb, 3.8 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 22.1 FPTS (10.9 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Cason Wallace, SG: 19.6 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.6 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 15.6 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Aaron Wiggins, SG: 15.3 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Knicks projections:
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 42.0 FPTS (23.1 pts, 11.7 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Brunson, PG: 40.5 FPTS (24.4 pts, 2.9 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 37.3 FPTS (14.5 pts, 9.0 reb, 5.8 ast)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 31.6 FPTS (19.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.4 3PM)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 28.2 FPTS (15.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Miles McBride, PG: 18.6 FPTS (8.2 pts, 1.9 reb, 3.0 ast)
Jericho Sims, C: 12.0 FPTS (3.9 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.1 ast)
Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. ET
Line: Wizards 11.5 (-110) | Bulls -11.5 (-110)
Money line: Wizards +450 | Bulls -700
Total: 242.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Bulls by 12.4, straight up 84%, 241.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Wizards: Alexandre Sarr, (GTD - Illness); Johnny Davis, (GTD - Illness); Jordan Poole, (GTD - Hip); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Foot); Tristan Vukcevic, (OUT - Ankle); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)
Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Lower Leg); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Calf)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 36.9 FPTS (21.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 5.0 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG/SF: 25.5 FPTS (12.2 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.9 ast)
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 24.1 FPTS (15.6 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.0 ast)
Carlton Carrington, PG/SG: 23.8 FPTS (10.5 pts, 4.1 reb, 4.0 ast)
Alexandre Sarr, PF/C: 20.8 FPTS (10.3 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.2 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 19.8 FPTS (10.2 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 19.0 FPTS (11.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Bulls projections:
Nikola Vucevic, C: 38.7 FPTS (19.4 pts, 11.4 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 38.4 FPTS (23.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 5.2 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Coby White, PG/SG: 35.5 FPTS (19.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.1 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 30.9 FPTS (12.8 pts, 7.0 reb, 5.5 ast)
Patrick Williams, PF: 23.3 FPTS (11.8 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.5 ast)
Lonzo Ball, PG: 19.2 FPTS (5.9 pts, 3.6 reb, 3.3 ast)
Jalen Smith, PF/C: 18.3 FPTS (9.5 pts, 6.1 reb, 0.8 ast)
Brooklyn Nets at Denver Nuggets
9 p.m. ET
Line: Nets 14.5 (-105) | Nuggets -14.5 (-115)
Money line: Nets +750 | Nuggets -1400
Total: 218.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Nuggets by 9.8, straight up 79%, 227.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Nets: Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Ankle); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Concussion); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring)
Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Illness); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)
Nets projections:
Dennis Schroder, PG: 28.0 FPTS (13.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Nic Claxton, C: 23.1 FPTS (11.3 pts, 7.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Keon Johnson, SG: 22.6 FPTS (12.0 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.4 ast)
Tyrese Martin, SF: 21.4 FPTS (10.6 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.2 ast)
Noah Clowney, PF: 21.0 FPTS (12.5 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Ben Simmons, PG/PF: 20.3 FPTS (7.1 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.9 ast)
Jalen Wilson, PF: 18.9 FPTS (11.1 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.8 ast)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 59.6 FPTS (31.2 pts, 12.2 reb, 7.8 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jamal Murray, PG: 41.9 FPTS (22.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 6.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 31.5 FPTS (14.9 pts, 5.1 reb, 5.2 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 29.5 FPTS (16.6 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Christian Braun, SG: 23.3 FPTS (11.7 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.4 ast)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 18.8 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Julian Strawther, SF: 15.2 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.3 ast)