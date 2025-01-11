Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Saturday's games

Saturday's four-game slate features a series of close spreads and high point totals. Only one of the games has a point spread above seven, which signals a competitive day of pro hoops.

Injuries aren't the lead angle for navigating the player pool in fantasy, DFS, and sifting through player props. There are, however, some notable rotation contributors ruled out already, with several of these scenarios surfacing in our streaming section below.

Jimmy Butler's unique situation does change the math for the Miami Heat both in the immediate and in the long term. Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s strong rookie reason appears like a trend now that he's thriving as a starting wing again. Last year, his promotions fluctuated with the availability of Butler and Tyler Herro, but now, it appears he's going to be a fixture going forward.

The marquee matchup of the day is this evening's tip between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant bring star power, while both rotations have a series of capable creators, defenders, and glue guys.

Two NBA games scheduled for Saturday evening in California have been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires, with thoughts and support extended to all those affected by this devastating crisis. The game between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks has also been postponed due to hazardous weather conditions in Atlanta.

Let's take a closer look at the players and matchups for Saturday and find some fantasy and betting angles of interest.

Saturday's Stream Team

Jaime Jaquez Jr., SG/SF, Miami Heat (Rostered in 43.0% of ESPN leagues): The recipe for success has been doing a bit of everything, as Jaquez has been great on the glass and in creation whenever empowered in this Miami system. The scoring isn't as natural, but we also have 38 points from him across the past two outings. But again, this is a player who can deliver a dozen points and still have an awesome fantasy line. Tonight's matchup with a young Portland roster appears inviting.

Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF, Portland Trail Blazers (44.5%): Speaking of those Blazers and of second-year wings, Sharpe is quite different from Jaquez in that his production is almost all about scoring and shooting. A bucket's bucket, Sharpe faces a Butler-less Heat defense which appears a bit more friendly for this high-usage scorer to get his looks.

Brice Sensabaugh, SF, Utah Jazz (2.9%): There's a sensible pun in here, but we'll avoid that to focus on a Jazz lineup that will be without Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George, and John Collins against the Phoenix Suns today. Sensabaugh missed a few games due to illness, but is listed as questionable today and would likely play a big role if active. With 61 points in his past two outings, could Senabaugh be the rare midseason sleeper?

Grayson Allen, PG/SG, Phoenix Suns (36.4%): A look at his player profile doesn't scream fantasy value, but with Royce O'Neale out and Allen likely handling just a few more minutes and touches in a more condensed rotation, there is some upside present for the Duke product. There's also always the narrative angle of playing his former team.

McCormick's bets for Saturday

Rudy Gobert over 20.5 points + rebounds (-120)

The bar for scoring is rightfully low for Gobert, who has a rebounding prop of 13.5, which makes the scoring math on this one quite modest. With Memphis having a massive rookie center and a reliance on a top offense to drive their identity, Gobert should be a major factor in Minnesota's plans today.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. over 5.5 rebounds (-125)

A popular inclusion, Jaquez has been cleaning the glass over the past three. The real key is rarely leaving the floor, as he has logged gobs of minutes the past week, which naturally leads to rebounding exposure for a player who is always on the move. The Jazz, meanwhile, are missing one of their better frontcourt rebounders in Collins.

Bradley Beal over 16.5 points (-120)

The shift to being a scoring microwave has actually been positive for Beal, as he paced the team in points twice in the past week. Still needed as a key creator as part of a top-heavy rotation, Beal has several paths to hitting this number given how often the team empowers him with the ball now with second unit groups. The minutes and usage patterns are similar to his starting role and sometimes better for Beal in these bench scenarios.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns

5 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 10.5 (-105) | Suns -10.5 (-115)

Money line: Jazz +425 | Suns -650

Total: 227.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 9.5, straight up 78%, 232.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Brice Sensabaugh, (GTD - Illness); Johnny Juzang, (GTD - Hand); John Collins, (OUT - Hip); Keyonte George, (OUT - Heel); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Suns: Royce O'Neale, (GTD - Ankle)

Jazz projections:

Suns projections:

Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 4.5 (-105) | Pistons -4.5 (-115)

Money line: Raptors +160 | Pistons -190

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 4.7, straight up 65%, 230.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Ochai Agbaji, (GTD - Hip)

Pistons: Tim Hardaway Jr., (GTD - Back); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Raptors projections:

Pistons projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies 1.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -1.5 (-110)

Money line: Grizzlies +105 | Timberwolves -125

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 0.8, straight up 53%, 229.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Thumb)

Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham, (OUT - Ankle)

Grizzlies projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Heat -3.5 (-115) | Blazers 3.5 (-105)

Money line: Heat -165 | Blazers +140

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 0.5, straight up 52%, 219.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Josh Richardson, (GTD - Heel); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Calf); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Face); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)

Heat projections:

Blazers projections: