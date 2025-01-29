Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

There's no midweek lull for the NBA, as Wednesday features a compelling 11-game schedule headlined by a big game in Manhattan at 7:30 p.m.on ESPN.

Today's slate is heavily influenced by the injury report; we already know that heliocentric engines such as LaMelo Ball and Luka Doncic won't be active. These are the type of high-usage players who, in their absence, serve as a rising tide of usage throughout other parts of the rotation. The continued absence of Jimmy Butler via suspension plays into some of our decisions today.

Sifting through point totals and spreads, the best real matchup tonight also sets up as the most exciting fantasy and betting opportunity. This game, of course, is the Denver Nuggets visiting the New York Knicks in a game with the night's highest total and a close line. We covet high-scoring, competitive games in fantasy sports, even when eyeing overs in prop plays, and this game offers star power with deep respective rotations that deploy players in predictable patterns. Sign me up!

Wednesday's Stream Team

Jaden McDaniels, SF, Minnesota Timberwolves (Rostered in 38.0% of ESPN Leagues): A dynamic defensive force who sits No. 21 in steal percentage and No. 40 in block percentage overall, McDaniels is surfacing as a viable two-way threat in the wake of Donte DiVincenzo's foot injury. With more touches and shots in a top-heavy Minnesota offense that needs complementary scoring, McDaniels could sustain intriguing value and produce another rich line in tonight's matchup against the Phoenix Suns, who lack athleticism at the wing defensively.

Kel'el Ware, C, Miami Heat (27.5%): The Heat are clearly committed to larger lineups, which empowers Ware as a rim-protecting force. Topping 40 minutes the last time out signals Ware is going to be matched in all lineup looks, benefiting his double-double odds and the sheer value of a player who can regularly swat multiple shots. The Cavaliers present a tough challenge in the paint, but we also know Ware will be needed to match Cleveland's size.

Brandin Podziemski, SG/PG, Golden State Warriors (22.1%): We've seen stretches from "Air Podz" dating back to his rookie season that make him look like a potential statistical star. He's got some Josh Hart in his profile, in that he can rebound at a forward-like rate for a guard while producing as a passer and off-ball defender. If the shot is falling and the minutes are steady, as has been the case lately, there is value ahead of today's tilt with a game Thunder defense. If you are chasing assists tonight, check out Charlotte's Vasilije Micic (1.1%).

Guerschon Yabusele, PF, Philadelphia 76ers (10.6%): Yabusele's hustle has led to some rewarding box scores in recent outings, as the team has played better lately without Joel Embiid and Paul George in the lineup. For a little bit of scoring, rebounding, and defensive upside, "Yabu" is a strong play in a back-to-back setting against the Sacramento Kings.

play 0:19 Guerschon Yabusele glides in for a 76ers dunk Guerschon Yabusele glides in for a 76ers dunk

McCormick's bets for Wednesday

Evan Mobley (CLE) over 15.5 points (-120)

Scoring 18 points across 17 shots over the past two games since returning from injury isn't the most encouraging trend. Then again, is this even a trend? Mobley left some points on the floor via missing some open catch-and-shoot 3-pointers as well as free throws, evidence that a bigger line is coming. The Heat will send Ware and Bam Adebayo to guard Mobley, but this dynamic forward has the tools to overcome a relatively reasonable scoring threshold.

Malik Monk (SAC) over 9.5 combined assists and rebounds (-120) Surpassing this mark regularly in recent outings, Monk is showing that he's far more than just a scoring guard, but rather a versatile playmaker capable of leading a roster with Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox in dimes on any given night. Set to run pick-and-roll actions with the second unit, Monk has several paths to hitting this mark against what might be a tired 76ers team playing the second leg of a back-to-back.

Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK) over 24.5 points (-120) Towns is among the league leaders in rebounding chances, which factors into his value for offensive rebounds, added possessions, and also trailing 3-pointers. In a showdown with the best player in the world, and against a team he played well against in the playoffs last spring, Towns is set up as a central character in the Garden tonight.

Projections and Injury Reports

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Nets 3.5 (-120) | Hornets -3.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Nets +125 | Hornets -150

Total: 205.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Nets by 4.1, straight up 63%, 210.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Ankle); Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets: Cody Martin, (OUT - Abdomen); Josh Green, (OUT - Foot); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee)

Nets projections:

Hornets projections:

Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons 6.5 (-105) | Pacers -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Pistons +210 | Pacers -250

Total: 230.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 2.6, straight up 59%, 233.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles)

Pistons projections:

Pacers projections:

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors -6.5 (-120) | Wizards 6.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Raptors -280 | Wizards +230

Total: 230.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 4.3, straight up 64%, 233.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Calf); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Hip)

Wizards: Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Foot); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors projections:

Wizards projections:

Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 14.5 (-110) | Celtics -14.5 (-110)

Money line: Bulls +700 | Celtics -1200

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 7.5, straight up 73%, 236.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Coby White, (GTD - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Personal)

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Toe); Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Knee); Sam Hauser, (GTD - Hip)

Bulls projections:

Celtics projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -7.5 (-120) | Heat 7.5 (-120)

Money line: Cavaliers -320 | Heat +260

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 6.6, straight up 71%, 229.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert, (OUT - Wrist); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Shoulder); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle); Dean Wade, (OUT - Knee)

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr., (GTD - Illness); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Cavaliers projections:

Heat projections:

Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets 2.5 (-105) | Knicks -2.5 (-115)

Money line: Nuggets +125 | Knicks -145

Total: 239.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 1.4, straight up 55%, 240.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Spencer Jones, (OUT - Hand); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD - Knee); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Pacome Dadiet, (OUT - Toe); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Nuggets projections:

Knicks projections:

Sacramento Kings at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Kings -9.5 (-105) | 76ers 9.5 (-115)

Money line: Kings -425 | 76ers +320

Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 7.1, straight up 72%, 224.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: None reported

76ers: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Toe); Caleb Martin, (GTD - Hip); KJ Martin, (GTD - Foot); Paul George, (OUT - Finger); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Kings projections:

76ers projections:

Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks -1.5 (-110) | Pelicans 1.5 (-110)

Money line: Mavericks -125 | Pelicans +105

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 0.4, straight up 51%, 228.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Wrist); Naji Marshall, (GTD - Illness); Dwight Powell, (OUT - Hip); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray, (GTD - Finger); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Mavericks projections:

Pelicans projections:

LA Clippers at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers -3.5 (-115) | Spurs 3.5 (-105)

Money line: Clippers -170 | Spurs +145

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 2.3, straight up 58%, 220.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Cam Christie, (OUT - Ankle); Kris Dunn, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Spurs: Sidy Cissoko, (OUT - Concussion); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder)

Clippers projections:

Spurs projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves -1.5 (-110) | Suns 1.5 (-110)

Money line: Timberwolves -125 | Suns +105

Total: 218.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 1, straight up 53%, 222.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jesse Edwards, (GTD - Undisclosed); Rob Dillingham, (GTD - Illness); Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT - Foot); Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe)

Suns: Kevin Durant, (GTD - Thumb); Ryan Dunn, (GTD - Ankle)

Timberwolves projections:

Suns projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -10.5 (EVEN) | Warriors 10.5 (-120)

Money line: Thunder -500 | Warriors +360

Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 10.4, straight up 80%, 222.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Stephen Curry, (GTD - Knee); Draymond Green, (OUT - Calf); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Thunder projections:

Warriors projections: