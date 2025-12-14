Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports.

Top streamers | Best bets | DFS picks | Odds & injury report

What you need to know for Sunday's games

With the NBA Cup final set, we turn our attention to Sunday's intriguing eight-game schedule.

On larger slates, the first place to look is the most recent injury report. A clear theme emerges today: healthy rotations. While Tyrese Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are each managing knee injuries, the overall player pool is unusually available for Sunday's action.

One of the more impactful situations involves Zion Williamson, who is expected to return for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Chicago Bulls. This raises the question of whether Saddiq Bey and even Jordan Poole can retain fantasy value with Williamson's usage back in the lineup.

From a betting perspective, Tyrese Maxey's status looms large after being listed as doubtful for the Philadelphia 76ers due to illness, with several selections below tied directly to his potential absence.

Two Western Conference matchups this evening -- the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers -- feature the coveted combination of strong point totals and tight spreads, signaling the potential for competitive, high-scoring games.

With an eye toward productive fantasy streamers and betting angles of interest, let's take a look at the day ahead in the NBA.

Sunday's fantasy stream team

Bub Carrington, PG/SG, Washington Wizards (Rostered in 12.0% of ESPN leagues): The Wizards are without several veteran wings today, all while Carrington just produced his best two-game stretch of the season. The Wizards haven't fully invested in Carrington given inconsistent decision making and shooting results, but a recent return to prominence has included some inspiring performances. Bub should be busy against the Pacers.

Toumani Camara, PG/SF, Portland Trail Blazers (48.5%): Yet to recapture last year's awesome blend of two-way production, Camara is starting to deliver big lines in recent weeks. A reality is that the rotation got deeper and a star surfaced in Deni Avdija, but there's still room for Camara to be the busy glue guy that delivered such fun outcomes last spring. The minutes and role should be present for Camara to produce against the Warriors this evening.

Jay Huff, C, Indiana Pacers (26.6%): Facing the Wizards this afternoon, Huff emerges as a unique 3-and-D center worthy of more attention. Did you know Huff leads the NBA in total blocks? Well, he does. Facing a young and mistake-prone Washington frontcourt is a boon for Huff's upside.

Marcus Smart, SG/PG, Los Angeles Lakers (5.2%): Just a few years removed from Defensive Player of the Year honors, Smart has been off the radar in fantasy terms since departing Boston. The sample is incredibly small, as in one game, but Smart just produced a fun offensive opus against a tough San Antonio Spurs defense. Up next are the gritty Phoenix Suns.

McCormick's bets for Sunday

Odds provided by DraftKings and are subject to movement,

Kyle Kuzma OVER 14.5 points (-120): Yes, it's a bit risky to take on a Kuzma prop if we look at his overall season. Then again, we're not. We are looking at a confident Kuzma with a steady diet of shots and minutes facing a Brooklyn Nets team allowing 46 fantasy points per game to small forwards (one of the 10 highest allowances in the league).

Paul George OVER 26.5 total points, rebounds, and assists (-124): Maxey's Iversonian offensive role will likely be vacated tonight, leaving the ball in the hands of Joel Embiid, George, and a number of scoring guards on the roster. The player with the most experience and craft in creating for others on this roster is George, who can capably run pick-and-roll and hand-off sets with Embiid throughout the game. Looking the best he has in a Sixers uniform, it helps that Atlanta is actually one of the weaker teams in defending isolation scorers.

Collin Gillespie OVER 4.5 assists (-136): The line of Villanova guards and wings from the Jay Wright era that are outstanding pros is remarkable. Gillespie took a long and winding path to becoming a key NBA rotation player, but he's here and doesn't seem to be going anywhere. Likely to handle the ball early and often as the secondary playmaker next to Devin Booker and as a primary creator in other lineups, Gillespie has the role and precedent to trust in this matchup.

Top Daily Fantasy values of the day

Values for DraftKings main NBA DFS slate

$8,100+ salaries

Jalen Johnson, PF, Atlanta Hawks ($10,800): The last time Johnson faced the 76ers, he posted a career-high 41 points. Mind you, that game went to double-overtime, but it signals how well Johnson matches up with a Philadelphia roster that has very little depth or size at power forward. This should be another epic line from Johnson.

Julius Randle, PF, Minnesota Timberwolves ($8,800): A worthy pivot from Johnson, Randle could be uniquely busy against the Kings if Anthony Edwards sits. Even if "Ant" is active, there's room for Randle to dominate. Building lineups around Randle also allows for more salary spent in the backcourt this evening.

$6,100-$8,000 salaries

Kevin Porter Jr., PG, Milwaukee Bucks ($8,000): Without Antetokounmpo in the lineup, "KPJ" has been a major offensive cog for Milwaukee. The Nets, meanwhile, have a porous guard defense allowing nearly 50 DraftKings points per game to the position.

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers ($7,500): Having just logged 31 minutes while quietly posting 39 points in Friday's win over the Pacers, Embiid is clearly trending up. The matchup is inviting, as Onyeka Okongwu is much smaller, while Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out. The risk is present and so is the upside.

$3,500-$6,000 salaries

Terance Mann, SG, Brooklyn Nets ($4,000): One of the better values of the day, Mann has been running the offense at times for Brooklyn in recent games. With seven assists in his last outing and the potential to be busy against the Bucks' weakened defense, Mann makes for a strong play close to the pricing floor.

Projections and injury reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers

3 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards +9.5 (-108) | Pacers -9.5 (-112)

Money line: Wizards +320 | Pacers -410

Total: 233.5 (-112 O, -108 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 10.6, straight up 78%, 237.2 total points.

Injury report:

Wizards: Alex Sarr, (OUT - Thigh); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Oblique); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Knee); Malaki Branham, (OUT - Thumb)

Pacers: Obi Toppin, (OUT - Foot); Tyrese Haliburton, (OFS - Achilles); Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Calf); Tony Bradley, (GTD - Quadriceps); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Knee); Ben Sheppard, (OUT - Calf)

Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets +11.5 (-108) | Cavaliers -11.5 (-112)

Money line: Hornets +440 | Cavaliers -600

Total: 231.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 11.6, straight up 80%, 233.7 total points.

Injury report:

Hornets: Tidjane Salaun, (GTD - Hip); Collin Sexton, (OUT - Quadriceps); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Pat Connaughton, (OUT - Calf); Tre Mann, (OUT - Knee); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen, (GTD - Finger); Max Strus, (OUT - Foot); Sam Merrill, (OUT - Hand); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Calf); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Calf)

Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks

6 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers +4.5 (-110) | Hawks -4.5 (-110)

Money line: 76ers +154 | Hawks -185

Total: 225.5 (-112 O, -108 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 2, straight up 56%, 239.5 total points.

Injury report:

76ers: Hunter Sallis, (GTD - Shoulder); Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee); Tyrese Maxey, (GTD - Illness); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Thigh)

Hawks: Jacob Toppin, (OFS - Shoulder); Eli John N'Diaye, (GTD - Shoulder); Nickeil Alexander-Walker, (GTD - Ankle); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Illness); N'Faly Dante, (OUT - Concussion); Trae Young, (OUT - Knee)

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets

6 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks -1.5 (-118) | Nets +1.5 (-102)

Money line: Bucks -125 | Nets +105

Total: 217.5 (-108 O, -112 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 2.4, straight up 57%, 223.7 total points.

Injury report:

Bucks: Taurean Prince, (OUT - Neck); AJ Green, (OUT - Shoulder); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (OUT - Calf)

Nets: Ben Saraf, (OUT - Illness); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Knee); E.J. Liddell, (OUT - Ankle); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring)

Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves

7 p.m. ET

Line: Kings +12.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -12.5 (-110)

Money line: Kings +455 | Timberwolves -625

Total: 232.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 11.4, straight up 80%, 234.6 total points.

Injury report:

Kings: Drew Eubanks, (OUT - Thumb); Dennis Schroder, (GTD - Hip); Keon Ellis, (GTD - Wrist); Domantas Sabonis, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Foot); Bones Hyland, (GTD - Knee); Mike Conley, (OUT - Achilles)

New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls

7 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans +4.5 (-110) | Bulls -4.5 (-110)

Money line: Pelicans +154 | Bulls -185

Total: 248.5 (-108 O, -112 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 3.2, straight up 60%, 246.0 total points.

Injury report:

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Thigh)

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Thumb); Coby White, (GTD - Calf); Dalen Terry, (GTD - Hand); Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Thigh)

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns

8 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers -1.5 (-105) | Suns +1.5 (-115)

Money line: Lakers -115 | Suns -105

Total: 231.5 (-108 O, -112 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 2.9, straight up 59%, 233.2 total points.

Injury report:

Lakers: Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Back); Austin Reaves, (OUT - Calf)

Suns: Devin Booker, (GTD - Groin); Dillon Brooks, (GTD - Achilles); Koby Brea, (GTD - Concussion); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip); Jalen Green, (OUT - Hamstring)

Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers

9 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors -4.5 (-105) | Blazers +4.5 (-115)

Money line: Warriors -185 | Blazers +154

Total: 234.5 (-108 O, -112 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 5.2, straight up 65%, 231.0 total points.

Injury report:

Warriors: Al Horford, (OUT - Back)

Blazers: Blake Wesley, (OUT - Foot); Damian Lillard, (OFS - Achilles); Donovan Clingan, (GTD - Lower Leg); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Illness); Yang Hansen, (GTD - Face); Jrue Holiday, (OUT - Calf); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Hamstring); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Thumb)