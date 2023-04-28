2023 NFL draft: Fantasy football analysis of Round 1

During the first two days of the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN fantasy football writers Liz Loza, Matt Bowen and Mike Clay will provide analysis and projections for every skill-position player taken in the first three rounds. Whether you play in redraft, keeper or dynasty leagues, this information will give you a leg up on the competition as you prepare for the 2023 season.

Should you expect running back Bijan Robinson to be an immediate difference-maker? How about fellow back Jahmyr Gibbs? Will early-round wide receivers Zay Flowers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jordan Addison become fantasy starters as rookies? And what does the future hold for the top four quarterbacks in this year's class, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson? Get our take on their short- and long-term fantasy values, including a first look at their 2023 projections.

Round 1

Mike Clay's 2023 projection: 320 of 517, 3,553 yards, 19 TDs, 13 INTs; 46 carries, 162 yards, 2 TDs (15 starts)

Young is considered the most complete signal-caller in this year's draft, a poised passer who thrives under pressure. He has an exceptional feel for the game, demonstrating elite pocket mobility and the arm strength necessary to reach all levels of the field. Young is the most talented QB Frank Reich has coached since Andrew Luck. Expect the Panthers to run a lot of quick passes, which will set Young to throw in rhythm. Given Carolina's shallow WR corps, it'll be tough for Young to crack the top-20 fantasy QBs in his rookie effort. However, his talent commands top-15 consideration in dynasty formats. --Loza