2023 NFL draft: Fantasy football analysis of Round 1

During the first two days of the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN fantasy football writers Liz Loza, Matt Bowen and Mike Clay will provide analysis and projections for every skill-position player taken in the first three rounds. Whether you play in redraft, keeper or dynasty leagues, this information will give you a leg up on the competition as you prepare for the 2023 season.

Should you expect running back Bijan Robinson to be an immediate difference-maker? How about fellow back Jahmyr Gibbs? Will early-round wide receivers Zay Flowers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jordan Addison become fantasy starters as rookies? And what does the future hold for the top four quarterbacks in this year's class, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis? Get our take on their short- and long-term fantasy values, including a first look at their 2023 projections.

Round 1

Mike Clay's 2023 projection: 320 of 517, 3,553 yards, 19 TDs, 13 INTs;

46 carries, 162 yards, 2 TDs (15 starts)

Young is considered the most complete signal-caller in this year's draft, a poised passer who thrives under pressure. He has an exceptional feel for the game, demonstrating elite pocket mobility and the arm strength necessary to reach all levels of the field. Young is the most talented QB Frank Reich has coached since Andrew Luck. Expect the Panthers to run a lot of quick passes, which will set Young to throw in rhythm. Given Carolina's shallow WR corps, it'll be tough for Young to crack the top 20 fantasy QBs in his rookie effort. However, his talent commands top-15 consideration in dynasty formats. -- Loza

Mike Clay's 2023 projection: 315 of 515, 3,380 yards, 17 TDs, 14 INTs;

39 carries, 117 yards, 1 TD (15 starts)

Stroud is the most accurate thrower in the draft class, with the arm talent to target all three levels of the field. In a Houston offense that will utilize defined throws and play-action elements, Stroud fits here as a pocket passer who can deliver a runner's ball to schemed voids -- with enough mobility to create outside of structure. In redraft formats, Stroud should be targeted as a QB2 in his rookie season, with the potential to start in your lineups based on weekly matchups. His real value, however, points to dynasty formats given his pro frame and throwing traits. -- Bowen

Mike Clay's 2023 projection: 258 of 425, 2,769 yards, 15 TDs, 12 INTs;

102 carries, 566 yards, 5 TDs (14 starts)

Focus on the physical tools with Richardson, because the scheme fit works with new Colts head coach Shane Steichen. Just like we saw with Steichen's offense in Philly last season, where Jalen Hurts produced as a dual-threat option, Richardson's traits will be maximized in Indianapolis. Schemed shot plays, designed rushes, RPOs. With the big-time arm talent to attack vertically, plus the ball carrier vision, speed and physicality as a runner, Richardson is my No. 1 target in dynasty formats. And I am also putting him on my board for redraft leagues given the rushing totals he can produce and the playmaking element he will bring to the NFL game as a rookie. -- Bowen

Mike Clay's 2023 projection: 276 carries, 1,252 yards, 9 TDs;

42 receptions, 310 yards, 2 TDs (14 games)

Considered a generational talent, Robinson has got the goods to thrive as an every-down back at the next level. Giving off Baby Saquon Barkley vibes, Robinson's speed, vision and tackle-busting prowess figure to make him an immediate impact player. Add in his ability as a receiver and he's a top-six fantasy RB option in Arthur Smith's run-focused offense. -- Loza

Mike Clay's 2023 projection: 162 carries, 714 yards, 6 TDs;

34 receptions, 267 yards, 1 TD (14 games)

Didn't expect to see Gibbs land in Detroit, but there's no questioning his electric skill set and how it translates to the NFL game. Perimeter juice in the run game with big-play chops. He can scoot in the open field. And the receiving traits are real. Gibbs can win on backfield releases or when flexed outside the formation. Gibbs will join a crowded running back room (for now) with David Montgomery and D'Andre Swift, and that does make it tougher to project his rookie usage. But he has the makeup of a dual-threat back with PPR upside in redraft formats. -- Bowen

Mike Clay's 2023 projection: 88 targets, 56 receptions, 727 yards, 5 TDs (15 games)

Smith-Njigba, the best route-runner in the draft class, has the lateral speed and foot quickness to uncover from slot alignments. And that will allow the Ohio State product to make himself available to Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, in addition to the position versatility he brings as an outside target. Playing with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle will limit the overall volume for Smith-Njigba from a fantasy perspective in his rookie season, but he has dynasty league upside in Seattle. -- Bowen

Mike Clay's 2023 projection: 86 targets, 51 receptions, 712 yards, 5 TDs (15 games)

Johnston has a rare physical profile that is brimming with upside. With a burst score in the 98th percentile (135.9) and a catch radius in the 89th percentile (10.25), his upside as an alpha receiver is evident. But it's going to take work to get him there. His route tree is limited, and he has struggled to consistently win in contested situations. The Chargers appear to be looking to the future with this pick, as both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have potential outs in their contracts after 2023. Johnston could flash in his first season but is unlikely to consistently post fantasy-relevant numbers. -- Loza

Mike Clay's 2023 projection: 71 targets, 44 receptions, 567 yards, 5 TDs (15 games)

One of the most explosive receivers in this draft class, Flowers can stretch defenses vertically and create after the catch. He's a rapid accelerator with the ball in his hands. And there's a serious playmaking element to his game -- from multiple alignments. Get him loose in space, and he can roll. With Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens have made immediate upgrades to the pass game for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Yes, Flowers should be a priority dynasty target because of his game-breaking traits, but don't be surprised if he produces some WR3 weeks as this season progresses because of how the Ravens can scheme for his versatility at the position. -- Bowen

Mike Clay's 2023 projection: 90 targets, 56 receptions, 754 yards, 5 TDs (15 games)

Addison has that polish. He's one of the best route-runners in this year's class and crushed as a deep threat throughout his college career. With Adam Thielen in Carolina, the former Biletnikoff Award winner figures to work as the Vikings' No. 2 WR opposite Justin Jefferson. Addison could flirt with 100 looks in his first pro effort, making him a viable WR2 target in redraft formats. -- Loza

Mike Clay's 2023 projection: 47 targets, 32 receptions, 337 yards, 3 TDs (15 games)

We have to look at Kincaid as a pass-catcher with power slot ability. This is where the tight end can stretch the seams, run crossers and produce after the catch. In Buffalo, we could see more two-TE personnel, with Kincaid working opposite of Dawson Knox to flex into the slot or align as the backside X receiver to create those isolation matchups. As we all know, rookie fantasy tight end production is suspect, and Kincaid projects as a much stronger dynasty league target given his traits in the pass game with Bills quarterback Josh Allen. -- Bowen