The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 4 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Film Room, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchup Map and Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up to a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills -5.5

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Sunday 9:30 AM ET

Over/under total: 48.5 (third highest)

FPI favorite: Bills by 11.2 (79.2% to win outright)

Jaguars injury watch: WR Zay Jones: Q; WR Jamal Agnew: Q; WR Parker Washington: O

Bills injury watch: none to report

Best of the Week

Matchup Map: The Bills are the top defense against quarterbacks (by fantasy points) and even the loss of Tre'Davious White does not change the toughness of this matchup for Trevor Lawrence.

The Playbook: Mike Clay says that Christian Kirk's value will take a hit if Zay Jones returns for Week 5.

Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons -1.5

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Over/under total: 41.5 (11th highest)

FPI favorite: Falcons by 1 (52.8% to win outright)