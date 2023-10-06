        <
          ESPN+ Cheat Sheet: Best fantasy football advice for Week 5

          C.J. Stroud's play has made Texans receivers relevant in fantasy leagues. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
          Oct 6, 2023, 04:11 PM

          The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 4 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Film Room, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchup Map and Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up to a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

          Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.

          Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills -5.5
          Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
          Sunday 9:30 AM ET

          Over/under total: 48.5 (third highest)
          FPI favorite: Bills by 11.2 (79.2% to win outright)

          Jaguars injury watch: WR Zay Jones: Q; WR Jamal Agnew: Q; WR Parker Washington: O

          Bills injury watch: none to report

          Best of the Week

          Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons -1.5
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET

          Over/under total: 41.5 (11th highest)
          FPI favorite: Falcons by 1 (52.8% to win outright)