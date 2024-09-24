        <
        >
          Expected fantasy points (xFP): 2024 leaderboard for QBs

          Mike Clay, ESPN Senior Writer Sep 24, 2024
          Expected fantasy points (xFP) strip away player talent and efficiency and focus solely on opportunity.

          FORP -- fantasy points over replacement player -- is the difference between a player's actual fantasy point total (FF Pts) and his xFP (expected total).

          Quarterback adjustments are made as follows:

          Pass attempts: No change

          Pass completions: Pass attempts multiplied by a passer's expected completion percentage based on depth of throw, location and target position

          Passing yardage: Pass attempts multiplied by a passer's expected yardage based on depth of throw, location and target position

          Passing touchdowns: Passing xTD

          Interceptions: Pass attempts multiplied by a passer's expected interceptions based on depth of throw, location and target position

          Rushing attempts: No change

          Rushing yardage: Rush attempts multiplied by a rusher's expected yardage based type of rushing attempt

          Rushing touchdowns: Rushing xTD

          Two-point conversions: xTD multiplied by the league average two-point rate

          Fumbles lost: Touches multiplied by the league average rate

          Here are the 2024 xFP leaders at quarterback: