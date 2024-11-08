Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet for Week 10 is your one-stop shop for fantasy football advice. We've curated all our best start/sit advice from this week, including insights from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Liz Loza. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report, consider the betting data and then set your lineup with confidence knowing you've put your team in the best position to win.

New York Giants -6.5 vs. Carolina Panthers

Locks: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET

Over/under total: 40.5 (11th highest)

FPI favorite: Giants by 6.1, 66.5% to win outright

Giants injury watch: WR Darius Slayton: O; TE Theo Johnson: Q; WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Q

Panthers injury watch: TE Feleipe Franks: Q; TE Ja'Tavion Sanders: Q; TE Tommy Tremble: Q

Best of the Week

Tristan H. Cockcroft : Tyrone Tracy Jr. has played 35% more of the offensive snaps, amassed 28 more carries and averaged 8.8 more fantasy points per game than Devin Singletary since his return. The Panthers have surrendered the most total fantasy points, points per game and adjusted fantasy points allowed to running backs, with a league-leading six individuals scoring 20-plus against them this season.

Matt Bowen : Xavier Legette hasn't posted more than 40 yards receiving since back in Week 4, but he is finding the end zone and seeing consistent volume. With 13 targets over the past two weeks, Legette gives you enough upside in deeper formats.

Mike Clay: After averaging 13.8 fantasy PPG during Weeks 1-5, Wan'Dale Robinson has plummeted to just 7.6 per game during his past four outings. Robinson still sits top five among wide receivers in both targets and catches, but his short-range role (3.9 aDOT) has him 52nd in yardage and he has yet to see a single end zone target this year (and has just one in his career). Robinson's low ceiling and dwindling target total have knocked him down to flex territory.

San Francisco 49ers -6.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Locks: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 50.5 (Highest)

FPI favorite: 49ers by 1.3, 53.5% to win outright