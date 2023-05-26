Fantasy football: Is it now Hollywood Brown's time to shine in Arizona?

Which is the best fantasy football landing spot for Hopkins? (1:06)

In a shocking turn of events, the Arizona Cardinals bid farewell to veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Friday, cutting the 30-year-old after three seasons.

Now, head coaches and general managers across the NFL are eager to add Hopkins to their roster. And who can blame them?

Since bursting onto the scene in 2013, Hopkins has been an absolute force on the field. He ranks first in receptions during that span and is second in receiving yards and fourth in receiving touchdowns.

A suspension and knee injury sidelined him for much of last season, but even in his limited appearances, Hopkins proved his worth with 7.1 catches, 79.7 yards and 0.33 touchdowns per game.

But what does this mean for the Cardinals and their 2023 season?

With Hopkins out of the picture, the burden falls on Marquise Brown, their top receiver. The depth chart features promising options like Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Greg Dortch and third-round pick Michael Wilson.

Let's face it, the Cardinals' offense was lackluster last season, especially when Kyler Murray was sidelined.

Brown, Murray's former collegiate teammate, is poised to step up and see a significant increase in targets. Consider him a reliable low-end WR2 option. And keep an eye on Moore, who is now on the flex radar.

During Hopkins' six-game suspension last season, Brown showcased his ability to make a difference, recording an impressive 43 receptions for 485 yards and 3 touchdowns with a 67% catch rate.

Unfortunately, Moore's season was cut short in December because of a groin injury, limiting him to just eight games. Despite the setback, Moore displayed promise by amassing 41 receptions for 414 yards. His presence on the field will undoubtedly result in him being targeted frequently in short-range passing situations, further boosting his fantasy value.