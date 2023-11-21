Week 12 injury tracker: Walker, Smith, Lamb, Jones among those on injury report for Thursday

Eric Moody breaks down the state of the Packers' running back room after Aaron Jones' injury. (0:49)

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 12 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Ford Field, Detroit

Thursday 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Packers Injury news

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 20: The Packers gave Wicks (concussion and knee) a non-participant designation for Monday's practice estimate.

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Wilson (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in Green Bay's practice estimate Monday.

Josiah Deguara, TE, Q

Mon, Nov 20: The Packers listed Degura (hip) as a non-participant during Monday's practice estimate.

AJ Dillon, RB, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Dillon was listed on Monday's estimated practice report as a limited participant due to a groin injury.

Luke Musgrave, TE, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Musgrave was listed on Monday's estimated practice report as a non-participant due to an abdominal injury.

Christian Watson, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 20: The Packers listed Watson (shoulder) as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

Aaron Jones, RB, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Jones (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

Latest Lions Injury news

No injuries to report

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Thursday 4:30 p.m. ET

Latest Commanders Injury news

Antonio Gibson, RB, Q

Alex Armah, RB, Q

Latest Cowboys Injury news

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Lamb was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report due to an ankle injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Rico Dowdle, RB, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Dowdle carried the ball eight times for 23 yards and caught both his targets for minus-three yards in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Panthers.

Recent IR Activity:

Peyton Hendershot, TE

Mon, Nov 20: Hendershot (ankle) said he hopes to return from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Commanders, but the Cowboys may wait one more week before activating him, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field, Seattle

Thursday 8:20 p.m. ET

Latest 49ers Injury news

Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 20: McCloud (ribs) was listed as a limited participant in San Francisco's practice estimation Monday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Latest Seahawks Injury news

Dareke Young, WR, Q

Jake Bobo, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Bobo (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Tyler Lockett, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Lockett (hamstring) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Coach Pete Carroll noted Monday that the Seahawks don't consider Walker (oblique) to be an IR candidate at this time but acknowledged that the team needs to learn more about the running back's injury before determining how much time he might miss, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Geno Smith, QB, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he expects Smith (triceps/elbow) to suit up for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Friday 3 p.m. ET

Latest Dolphins Injury news

Durham Smythe, TE, Q

Chase Claypool, WR, Q

Braxton Berrios, WR, Q

De'Von Achane, RB, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Achane (knee) is day-to-day and hasn't been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jets, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Latest Jets Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Aaron Rodgers, QB

Sun, Nov 19: Rodgers (Achilles) is reportedly eyeing a potential return in mid-December, with the Jets' Week 16 game against the Commanders being a possible target, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kenny Yeboah, TE

Fri, Nov 17: Yeboah (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Saints Injury news

Kendre Miller, RB, Q

Derek Carr, QB, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Carr (shoulder) remains in concussion protocol, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Michael Thomas, WR, D

Latest Falcons Injury news

Mack Hollins, WR, Q

Taylor Heinicke, QB, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Heinicke (hamstring) isn't expected to practice this week, Joe Patrick of 92-9 The Game Atlanta reports.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Steelers Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Bengals Injury news

Andrei Iosivas, WR, Q

Tee Higgins, WR, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Chase Brown, RB

Mon, Nov 20: The Bengals designated Brown (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Monday.

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Panthers Injury news

Hayden Hurst, TE, Q

Latest Titans Injury news

Treylon Burks, WR, Q

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Buccaneers Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Colts Injury news

Drew Ogletree, TE, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Jelani Woods, TE

Mon, Nov 20: Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Woods (hamstring) recently had a setback in his rehab process, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

New England Patriots at New York Giants

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Patriots Injury news

DeVante Parker, WR, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Kendrick Bourne, WR

Thu, Nov 16: Bourne (knee) underwent surgery to repair his right ACL on Wednesday and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in the coming offseason, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Latest Giants Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Darren Waller, TE

Wed, Nov 15: Waller (hamstring) said Tuesday he's "still kinda in the early phases" of his recovery process, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Jaguars Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Jamal Agnew, WR

Sat, Nov 18: Jacksonville placed Agnew (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday.

Latest Texans Injury news

Dameon Pierce, RB, Q

Noah Brown, WR, Q

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Latest Browns Injury news

Marquise Goodwin, WR, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Deshaun Watson, QB

Wed, Nov 15: The Browns placed Watson (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Nick Chubb, RB

Tue, Nov 14: The Browns announced Tuesday that Chubb underwent a successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.

Latest Broncos Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Greg Dulcich, TE

Mon, Nov 20: Dulcich (hamstring) isn't believed to be close to returning from injured reserve and isn't expected to be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Latest Rams Injury news

Ben Skowronek, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Coach Sean McVay said Skowronek "got a hip pointer" during Sunday's win over the Seahawks, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Puka Nacua, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Nacua suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's win against the Seahawks, and the severity of the issue isn't known, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 20: Kupp suffered a low right-ankle sprain during Sunday's 17-16 win over the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Kyren Williams, RB

Mon, Nov 20: Coach Sean McVay said Monday that the Rams expect Williams (ankle) to be available for Sunday's game in Arizona, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Latest Cardinals Injury news

Michael Wilson, WR, Q

Zach Pascal, WR, Q

Emari Demercado, RB, Q

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Chiefs Injury news

Richie James, WR, Q

Latest Raiders Injury news

No injuries to report

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Bills Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Dawson Knox, TE

Mon, Nov 20: Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that he doesn't expect Knox (wrist) to resume practicing this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Latest Eagles Injury news

Dallas Goedert, TE, O

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Latest Ravens Injury news

Mark Andrews, TE, O

Mon, Nov 20: Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the left fibula and ankle injuries Andrews sustained in the team's Week 11 win over the Bengals aren't "as bad as initially feared," giving the tight end "an outside chance" of returning to the field this season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Latest Chargers Injury news

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Q

Jalen Guyton, WR, Q

Gerald Everett, TE, Q

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Latest Bears Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Vikings Injury news

Jaren Hall, QB, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Justin Jefferson, WR

Mon, Nov 20: Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that he's viewing Jefferson (hamstring) as "questionable" for the team's Week 12 game against the Bears, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Kirk Cousins, QB

Tue, Nov 14: Cousins (Achilles) announced Tuesday via social media that he had his cast removed from his right foot, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

