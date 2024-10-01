Fantasy football rookie watch: Malik Nabers, Jayden Daniels and Bucky Irving come up big

Open Extended Reactions

The performances of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (24.0 PPR points), New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (23.1) and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (21.9) gave fantasy managers a big boost in their Week 4 matchups. But things didn't go as smoothly for other rookies.

So, what statistical tidbits should you know about, and which rookies deserve your attention moving forward?

Quarterbacks

Top performers

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (93.8% rostered, 68.7% started)

Daniels put up 24.0 fantasy points against the Cardinals on Sunday. He now has scored 24 or more points in three of his first four games this season. His 82.1% completion percentage is the highest over any four-game span in league history (and he has done it in his first four career games). The only other quarterback to post a completion rate above 80% over four games is Peyton Manning, who hit 81.8% in 2008. Daniels is a must-start, high-end QB1 against the Browns in Week 5.

Keep 'em rostered

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (53.0% rostered, 12.0% started)

While Williams didn't replicate his 363-yard performance from Week 3 against the Colts, he did make progress in an important area. On Sunday, he completed 89.0% of his passes when blitzed (nine attempts for 75 yards and a touchdown). He had more passing yards against the blitz than he did in the first three games combined (56). Williams was also much better as a passer when under pressure. Williams finished with 11.4 fantasy points but could have a bigger day in Week 5 against a Panthers defense that ranks inside the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. He's best viewed as a low-end QB2.

Others to watch

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (8.3% rostered)

I thought Nix could be a solid QB streamer in Week 5 against the Raiders. His 19.3-point fantasy performance in Week 3, where he completed 69.4% of his passes, showed promise. However, Nix and the Broncos' offense took a significant step back against the Jets in Week 4. He completed only 48.0% of his passes for 60 yards and 6.7 fantasy points. With better options like Andy Dalton or Deshaun Watson in Week 5, fantasy managers should look elsewhere for a streamer. Keep Nix on your watch list.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (2.1% rostered)

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo announced on Friday that Jacoby Brissett will remain the starting quarterback, but we will see if that's still the case after another loss in Week 4. New England is struggling, ranking near the bottom of the league in total yards and points scored per game, along with poor offensive line play. Keep Maye on your watch list as the Patriots host the Dolphins in Week 5.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (0.9% rostered)

For Penix to see the field, Kirk Cousins would have to either underperform or get injured. If that happened, Penix would have solid playmakers. Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts are all ready to help him out. Cousins finished Sunday's game against the Saints with just 9.0 fantasy points, and he has averaged a dismal 10.5 fantasy points per game. Let's see how he fares against the Buccaneers in Week 5.

Running backs

Top performer

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (51.7% rostered, 8.3% started)

Before the Week 4 game against the Eagles, reports said Irving would get more work, and he did. Even with a hamstring issue, he had 11 touches and 12.5 fantasy points, a season high. Rachaad White, who had food poisoning before the game, managed 12 touches and 10.4 fantasy points. Both backs will stay involved, but Irving looks like he's the more explosive back. He's rostered in just 51.7% of leagues. If you need a running back, go get him.

Keep 'em rostered

Carson Steele, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (64.0% rostered, 26.1% started)

Steele led the Chiefs' backfield with 18 touches and 74 total yards against the Falcons in Week 3, but that all changed in Week 4 against the Chargers. Kareem Hunt, who was elevated from the practice squad, took the lead with 16 touches and 71 total yards. Steele managed only three touches in that game, though he played 33 snaps compared to Hunt's 17. It seemed like he was benched for some reason. Steele is worth holding on to since Isiah Pacheco is on injured reserve, but for now, he belongs on your bench rather than in your starting lineup.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets (45.6% rostered, 8.4% started)

The Jets' running back by committee continues to get closer. Allen finished with nine touches and 5.1 fantasy points against the Broncos on Sunday, while Breece Hall finished with 12 touches and 2.8 fantasy points. Hall has recorded 20 or more touches and scored 18 or more fantasy points in each of the past three games, while Allen has had nine or more touches and scored 10 or more points in each of the past two. The rookie has standalone value and is earning more touches. He's worth adding (46.5% rostered) to see if he can capitalize on that in Week 5 against the Vikings.

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (31.4% rostered, 0.8% started)

James Conner continues to have a massive workload in the Cardinals' backfield. He has had 19 or more touches in three of four games this season. Conner has also scored 18 or more fantasy points in those three games. If Conner ends up missing time, Benson could step in and handle a significant portion of the workload. We saw a glimpse of that in the Cardinals' blowout loss to the Commanders when Benson relieved Conner. He finished with 51 rushing yards on nine attempts. Benson is definitely worth stashing on your bench if he's available in your league.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers (65.6% rostered)

Brooks is still on the PUP/NFI list as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered last November at Texas, meaning he'll miss at least the first four games. However, the Panthers' offense looks revitalized with Andy Dalton at quarterback, which is encouraging for those with Brooks in their IR spot. Chuba Hubbard had 26 touches and 27.9 fantasy points in Week 3, then followed it up with 19 touches and 22.1 points on Sunday against the Bengals. It's best to take a wait-and-see approach.

Others to watch

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins (11.5% rostered)

Raheem Mostert missed his third straight game and De'Von Achane struggled with 10 rushing attempts for just 15 yards. Wright split backup duties with Jeff Wilson Jr. (who had been questionable following a knee injury suffered during pre-game warmups) and ended up with nine rushing attempts for 32 yards. Achane lined up at wide receiver on some third downs, helping Wright to see additional snaps. While Wright is worth rostering in deeper leagues, his fantasy value hinges on the Dolphins' QB situation and Mostert's availability.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (27.8% rostered)

Corum didn't see any touches against the Bears; it was all about Kyren Williams. He finished with 20.4 fantasy points on 23 touches. Williams has averaged 21.5 touches per game this season. Corum's fantasy relevance really hinges on Williams' availability. Keep the rookie on your watch list.