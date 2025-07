The Mock Draft project: 2025's most wanted fantasy football picks

Open Extended Reactions

Rankings are great. They're the blueprint from which we build our fantasy football rosters. But drafting a fantasy football team isn't as simple as following a list of players. There's nuance. Science. Art. Not an insignificant amount of luck.

Whenever you draft, be it a mock or the real thing, if you were to do it again immediately, chances are you'd end up with completely different results. So, we thought we'd do exactly that with our team of fantasy football analysts.

Over the course of a month following the NFL draft, each of our analysts was given the opportunity to draft twice from each of the draft slots in a 10-team league. We conducted 34 mocks, rotating in substitutes to account for availability and to insert a little variety into the picks, and tracked the results, which you'll find below. These results were also used to inform the rankings you'll find in the ESPN fantasy football draft platform.

Here is a quick breakdown of what you'll find compiled for the nearly 200 players who were taken during this exercise.

Pos Rank: The player's overall rank among players at his position.

ADP: The player's average draft position accounting for all 34 mocks conducted.

High: The highest draft pick used to select a player

Low: The lowest draft pick used to select a player. "ND" means there was at least one draft where this player was not taken.

Preferred by: The ESPN analyst who selected that player more often than any other analyst. The percentage of drafts in which they took the player is listed in parentheses. Only the most recent 20 drafts consisting of two picks from each of the 10 draft slots were considered.

Preferred ADP: The average draft pick used by that analyst to select that player, with the same caveat as described in the "Preferred By" category.

The drafters (alphabetically by last name): Stephania Bell, Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Daniel Dopp, Tyler Fulghum, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza, Eric Moody and Field Yates. Fantasy editors Pierre Becquey, Keith Lipscomb and Joe Kaiser, as well as ESPN Stats & Information researchers Mackenzie Kraemer, Kevin Pulsifer and Daniel Ayotte, participated in drafts when not all 10 analysts were available.

Below the draft chart you will find a list of every analyst's most-taken players in their most recent 20 mock drafts: three quarterbacks, eight running backs, eight wide receivers, and two each at tight end, kicker and defense. The average draft pick they used to pick each player is included. Each list is organized by position and by most-selected player, regardless of average draft position.

Stephania Bell's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels, Wsh, 20%, Average Pick: 28.8

Josh Allen, Buf, 20%, Average Pick: 30.0

Patrick Mahomes, KC, 15%, Average Pick: 66.7

Running backs

Isaac Guerendo, SF, 75%, Average Pick: 122.9

Cam Skattebo, NYG, 35%, Average Pick: 83.4

Christian McCaffrey, SF, 30%, Average Pick: 8.5

Joe Mixon, Hou, 30%, Average Pick: 26.2

Isiah Pacheco, KC, 25%, Average Pick: 76.4

Jahmyr Gibbs, Det, 20%, Average Pick: 4.5

Derrick Henry, Bal, 20%, Average Pick: 15.0

Alvin Kamara, NO, 20%, Average Pick: 42.8

Wide receivers

Emeka Egbuka, TB, 55%, Average Pick: 109.9

Jack Bech, LV, 40%, Average Pick: 109.8

Hollywood Brown, KC, 40%, Average Pick: 120.8

Rome Odunze, Chi, 35%, Average Pick: 62.6

Jauan Jennings, SF, 30%, Average Pick: 81.5

Xavier Worthy, KC, 25%, Average Pick: 49.6

Deebo Samuel Sr., Wsh, 25%, Average Pick: 92.0

Michael Pittman Jr., Ind, 25%, Average Pick: 97.6

Tight ends

George Kittle, SF, 40%, Average Pick: 47.0

Tucker Kraft, GB, 20%, Average Pick: 144.3

Defenses

Texans D/ST, Hou, 50%, Average Pick: 130.9

49ers D/ST, SF, 20%, Average Pick: 154.5

Kickers

Brandon Aubrey, Dal, 55%, Average Pick: 141.2

Chase McLaughlin, TB, 35%, Average Pick: 147.3

Matt Bowen's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow, Cin, 35%, Average Pick: 46.6

Josh Allen, Buf, 15%, Average Pick: 33.7

Jalen Hurts, Phi, 15%, Average Pick: 42.0

Running backs

Quinshon Judkins, Cle, 50%, Average Pick: 50.3

Kaleb Johnson, Pit, 40%, Average Pick: 64.1

Cam Skattebo, NYG, 25%, Average Pick: 81.0

Austin Ekeler, Wsh, 25%, Average Pick: 92.2

Najee Harris, LAC, 25%, Average Pick: 118.6

Trey Benson, Ari, 25%, Average Pick: 129.2

De'Von Achane, Mia, 20%, Average Pick: 13.0

Omarion Hampton, LAC, 20%, Average Pick: 35.8

Wide receivers

Tee Higgins, Cin, 45%, Average Pick: 24.0

Tre Harris, LAC, 35%, Average Pick: 136.3

A.J. Brown, Phi, 30%, Average Pick: 18.3

Jameson Williams, Det, 30%, Average Pick: 63.8

Jayden Higgins, Hou, 30%, Average Pick: 113.5

Tyreek Hill, Mia, 25%, Average Pick: 28.8

Deebo Samuel Sr., Wsh, 25%, Average Pick: 84.6

Ricky Pearsall, SF, 25%, Average Pick: 94.6

Tight ends

Colston Loveland, Chi, 40%, Average Pick: 111.8

Tyler Warren, Ind, 35%, Average Pick: 129.0

Defenses

Ravens D/ST, Bal, 45%, Average Pick: 146.9

Steelers D/ST, Pit, 30%, Average Pick: 142.7

Kickers

Tyler Bass, Buf, 20%, Average Pick: 153.0

Jason Sanders, Mia, 20%, Average Pick: 156.3

Mike Clay's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Phi, 25%, Average Pick: 44.6

Josh Allen, Buf, 15%, Average Pick: 33.0

Lamar Jackson, Bal, 15%, Average Pick: 33.7

Running backs

Bhayshul Tuten, Jax, 55%, Average Pick: 118.5

Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG, 40%, Average Pick: 87.3

Saquon Barkley, Phi, 25%, Average Pick: 4.2

Josh Jacobs, GB, 25%, Average Pick: 17.8

Trey Benson, Ari, 25%, Average Pick: 128.8

Derrick Henry, Bal, 20%, Average Pick: 16.3

TreVeyon Henderson, NE, 20%, Average Pick: 67.0

Travis Etienne Jr., Jax, 20%, Average Pick: 99.8

Wide receivers

Michael Pittman Jr., Ind, 40%, Average Pick: 103.5

Kyle Williams, NE, 35%, Average Pick: 133.7

Rashee Rice, KC, 30%, Average Pick: 42.0

Zay Flowers, Bal, 30%, Average Pick: 61.0

Jerry Jeudy, Cle, 25%, Average Pick: 75.0

Chris Olave, NO, 25%, Average Pick: 79.6

Chris Godwin, TB, 25%, Average Pick: 96.6

Jordan Addison, Min, 20%, Average Pick: 79.5

Tight ends

Sam LaPorta, Det, 30%, Average Pick: 55.3

George Kittle, SF, 20%, Average Pick: 44.3

Defenses

Lions D/ST, Det, 35%, Average Pick: 145.3

Vikings D/ST, Min, 30%, Average Pick: 146.8

Kickers

Tyler Bass, Buf, 20%, Average Pick: 154.3

Chris Boswell, Pit, 20%, Average Pick: 158.8

Tristan H. Cockcroft's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes, KC, 25%, Average Pick: 75.6

Lamar Jackson, Bal, 20%, Average Pick: 32.3

Kyler Murray, Ari, 20%, Average Pick: 103.8

Running backs

Zach Charbonnet, Sea, 50%, Average Pick: 103.0

Jaylen Warren, Pit, 30%, Average Pick: 82.8

Trey Benson, Ari, 30%, Average Pick: 126.0

Bucky Irving, TB, 25%, Average Pick: 16.6

Joe Mixon, Hou, 20%, Average Pick: 28.0

D'Andre Swift, Chi, 20%, Average Pick: 57.0

Isiah Pacheco, KC, 20%, Average Pick: 76.3

Tank Bigsby, Jax, 20%, Average Pick: 111.3

Wide receivers

Garrett Wilson, NYJ, 45%, Average Pick: 44.1

CeeDee Lamb, Dal, 25%, Average Pick: 6.8

Zay Flowers, Bal, 25%, Average Pick: 62.0

Keon Coleman, Buf, 25%, Average Pick: 95.0

Emeka Egbuka, TB, 25%, Average Pick: 117.0

Justin Jefferson, Min, 20%, Average Pick: 3.8

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det, 20%, Average Pick: 10.5

Ladd McConkey, LAC, 20%, Average Pick: 25.0

Tight ends

Colston Loveland, Chi, 30%, Average Pick: 114.7

Tyler Warren, Ind, 25%, Average Pick: 130.2

Defenses

Cardinals D/ST, Ari, 75%, Average Pick: 149.5

Broncos D/ST, Den, 15%, Average Pick: 134.3

Kickers

Brandon Aubrey, Dal, 25%, Average Pick: 146.2

Jake Bates, Det, 20%, Average Pick: 143.3

Daniel Dopp's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Bo Nix, Den, 35%, Average Pick: 91.4

Dak Prescott, Dal, 20%, Average Pick: 132.8

Lamar Jackson, Bal, 15%, Average Pick: 37.3

Running backs

Rachaad White, TB, 50%, Average Pick: 110.4

Jordan Mason, Min, 40%, Average Pick: 116.0

David Montgomery, Det, 35%, Average Pick: 52.1

Christian McCaffrey, SF, 25%, Average Pick: 7.2

RJ Harvey, Den, 25%, Average Pick: 47.8

Javonte Williams, Dal, 25%, Average Pick: 82.2

Bijan Robinson, Atl, 20%, Average Pick: 2.5

Chase Brown, Cin, 20%, Average Pick: 29.0

Wide receivers

Ladd McConkey, LAC, 50%, Average Pick: 25.0

Rashee Rice, KC, 40%, Average Pick: 36.3

Ricky Pearsall, SF, 35%, Average Pick: 95.9

Xavier Worthy, KC, 25%, Average Pick: 51.2

Tetairoa McMillan, Car, 25%, Average Pick: 72.0

Chris Olave, NO, 25%, Average Pick: 80.4

Rashid Shaheed, NO, 25%, Average Pick: 121.0

Malik Nabers, NYG, 20%, Average Pick: 11.8

Tight ends

Dalton Kincaid, Buf, 40%, Average Pick: 129.8

T.J. Hockenson, Min, 35%, Average Pick: 65.0

Defenses

Texans D/ST, Hou, 25%, Average Pick: 133.0

Vikings D/ST, Min, 25%, Average Pick: 146.4

Kickers

Jake Bates, Det, 25%, Average Pick: 139.4

Brandon Aubrey, Dal, 20%, Average Pick: 143.5

Tyler Fulghum's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields, NYJ, 40%, Average Pick: 116.4

Patrick Mahomes, KC, 25%, Average Pick: 73.0

Caleb Williams, Chi, 25%, Average Pick: 113.6

Running backs

Chuba Hubbard, Car, 45%, Average Pick: 46.1

Saquon Barkley, Phi, 40%, Average Pick: 3.9

Ray Davis, Buf, 30%, Average Pick: 127.7

De'Von Achane, Mia, 25%, Average Pick: 11.8

Bucky Irving, TB, 25%, Average Pick: 16.2

Tyler Allgeier, Atl, 25%, Average Pick: 127.6

Jaylen Warren, Pit, 20%, Average Pick: 79.5

Austin Ekeler, Wsh, 20%, Average Pick: 89.5

Wide receivers

George Pickens, Dal, 50%, Average Pick: 59.1

Chris Godwin, TB, 40%, Average Pick: 85.8

Calvin Ridley, Ten, 35%, Average Pick: 70.6

Khalil Shakir, Buf, 30%, Average Pick: 91.5

DJ Moore, Chi, 25%, Average Pick: 43.8

Mike Evans, TB, 25%, Average Pick: 47.0

Jaylen Waddle, Mia, 25%, Average Pick: 63.6

Deebo Samuel Sr., Wsh, 25%, Average Pick: 86.0

Tight ends

Brock Bowers, LV, 50%, Average Pick: 22.6

Trey McBride, Ari, 35%, Average Pick: 29.9

Defenses

Seahawks D/ST, Sea, 30%, Average Pick: 150.2

Texans D/ST, Hou, 20%, Average Pick: 133.0

Kickers

Jason Sanders, Mia, 30%, Average Pick: 154.3

Jake Bates, Det, 20%, Average Pick: 138.0

Eric Karabell's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Brock Purdy, SF, 85%, Average Pick: 107.1

Justin Herbert, LAC, 40%, Average Pick: 125.9

Caleb Williams, Chi, 30%, Average Pick: 115.0

Running backs

Aaron Jones Sr., Min, 65%, Average Pick: 59.0

James Conner, Ari, 50%, Average Pick: 45.9

Derrick Henry, Bal, 45%, Average Pick: 14.0

Rhamondre Stevenson, NE, 30%, Average Pick: 85.3

Austin Ekeler, Wsh, 30%, Average Pick: 93.7

Roschon Johnson, Chi, 30%, Average Pick: 133.8

James Cook, Buf, 25%, Average Pick: 21.4

Kenneth Walker III, Sea, 25%, Average Pick: 34.2

Wide receivers

Adam Thielen, Car, 75%, Average Pick: 125.1

DJ Moore, Chi, 40%, Average Pick: 44.0

Puka Nacua, LAR, 35%, Average Pick: 6.7

Tyreek Hill, Mia, 35%, Average Pick: 28.0

Jordan Addison, Min, 35%, Average Pick: 80.6

Tee Higgins, Cin, 30%, Average Pick: 24.8

Cedric Tillman, Cle, 30%, Average Pick: 134.7

Justin Jefferson, Min, 25%, Average Pick: 3.2

Tight ends

Travis Kelce, KC, 100%, Average Pick: 71.1

Defenses

Patriots D/ST, NE, 65%, Average Pick: 144.3

Eagles D/ST, Phi, 20%, Average Pick: 148.5

Kickers

Tyler Loop, Bal, 50%, Average Pick: 155.2

Tyler Bass, Buf, 15%, Average Pick: 153.0

Liz Loza's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Caleb Williams, Chi, 50%, Average Pick: 108.4

Jalen Hurts, Phi, 25%, Average Pick: 39.4

Lamar Jackson, Bal, 20%, Average Pick: 27.3

Running backs

Cam Skattebo, NYG, 30%, Average Pick: 80.8

Tyler Allgeier, Atl, 30%, Average Pick: 123.8

Ashton Jeanty, LV, 25%, Average Pick: 7.4

James Conner, Ari, 25%, Average Pick: 49.0

Quinshon Judkins, Cle, 25%, Average Pick: 50.6

Tony Pollard, Ten, 25%, Average Pick: 66.0

Isiah Pacheco, KC, 25%, Average Pick: 70.4

Alvin Kamara, NO, 20%, Average Pick: 41.8

Wide receivers

Xavier Legette, Car, 35%, Average Pick: 123.7

George Pickens, Dal, 30%, Average Pick: 59.0

Tee Higgins, Cin, 25%, Average Pick: 23.8

Davante Adams, LAR, 25%, Average Pick: 28.4

Garrett Wilson, NYJ, 25%, Average Pick: 46.6

Khalil Shakir, Buf, 25%, Average Pick: 92.4

Emeka Egbuka, TB, 25%, Average Pick: 110.8

CeeDee Lamb, Dal, 20%, Average Pick: 6.3

Tight ends

Tyler Warren, Ind, 35%, Average Pick: 129.0

Mark Andrews, Bal, 25%, Average Pick: 89.0

Defenses

Steelers D/ST, Pit, 15%, Average Pick: 144.7

Vikings D/ST, Min, 15%, Average Pick: 148.3

Kickers

Jake Bates, Det, 30%, Average Pick: 143.2

Jason Sanders, Mia, 25%, Average Pick: 154.4

Eric Moody's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes, KC, 30%, Average Pick: 76.2

Bo Nix, Den, 20%, Average Pick: 83.0

Baker Mayfield, TB, 15%, Average Pick: 102.7

Running backs

Alvin Kamara, NO, 40%, Average Pick: 41.6

Brian Robinson Jr., Wsh, 35%, Average Pick: 92.1

Kyren Williams, LAR, 30%, Average Pick: 21.7

Kenneth Walker III, Sea, 30%, Average Pick: 30.7

Javonte Williams, Dal, 30%, Average Pick: 82.3

Tyler Allgeier, Atl, 30%, Average Pick: 128.0

D'Andre Swift, Chi, 25%, Average Pick: 56.2

Tony Pollard, Ten, 25%, Average Pick: 64.6

Wide receivers

Josh Downs, Ind, 50%, Average Pick: 128.7

Darnell Mooney, Atl, 45%, Average Pick: 108.3

Jakobi Meyers, LV, 30%, Average Pick: 91.7

Puka Nacua, LAR, 25%, Average Pick: 7.6

DK Metcalf, Pit, 25%, Average Pick: 49.4

CeeDee Lamb, Dal, 20%, Average Pick: 6.5

A.J. Brown, Phi, 20%, Average Pick: 18.3

DJ Moore, Chi, 20%, Average Pick: 44.8

Tight ends

Mark Andrews, Bal, 30%, Average Pick: 87.0

Sam LaPorta, Det, 20%, Average Pick: 57.5

Defenses

Seahawks D/ST, Sea, 25%, Average Pick: 148.8

Steelers D/ST, Pit, 20%, Average Pick: 140.8

Kickers

Tyler Bass, Buf, 25%, Average Pick: 155.0

Chase McLaughlin, TB, 20%, Average Pick: 150.3

Field Yates' Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Bal, 20%, Average Pick: 35.8

Bo Nix, Den, 20%, Average Pick: 89.5

Jayden Daniels, Wsh, 15%, Average Pick: 34.7

Running backs

Travis Etienne Jr., Jax, 55%, Average Pick: 98.0

Christian McCaffrey, SF, 30%, Average Pick: 7.7

D'Andre Swift, Chi, 30%, Average Pick: 55.7

TreVeyon Henderson, NE, 30%, Average Pick: 65.0

Bijan Robinson, Atl, 25%, Average Pick: 2.6

Isiah Pacheco, KC, 25%, Average Pick: 74.4

Jordan Mason, Min, 25%, Average Pick: 112.6

Ray Davis, Buf, 25%, Average Pick: 124.8

Wide receivers

Brian Thomas Jr., Jax, 40%, Average Pick: 15.9

Jordan Addison, Min, 35%, Average Pick: 75.1

Rome Odunze, Chi, 30%, Average Pick: 64.3

Jerry Jeudy, Cle, 30%, Average Pick: 74.3

Marvin Mims Jr., Den, 30%, Average Pick: 131.5

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ari, 25%, Average Pick: 41.2

Rashee Rice, KC, 25%, Average Pick: 43.2

Jauan Jennings, SF, 25%, Average Pick: 81.2

Tight ends

George Kittle, SF, 30%, Average Pick: 47.0

Brock Bowers, LV, 15%, Average Pick: 22.3

Defenses

Eagles D/ST, Phi, 45%, Average Pick: 156.1

Ravens D/ST, Bal, 15%, Average Pick: 146.3

Kickers

Cameron Dicker, LAC, 25%, Average Pick: 147.2

Brandon Aubrey, Dal, 20%, Average Pick: 144.0