2025 Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Rankings, mock drafts and analysis

As the weather heats up, so does our excitement about the 2025 fantasy football draft season.

Whether you play in a casual redraft league, an intense deep dynasty format or anything in between, we at ESPN Fantasy are here to help.

This draft guide will serve as a one-stop shop for all of our best material as you prepare to make the best fantasy football picks possible in every draft you're in: Rankings and cheat sheets; player projections; mock drafts for different league types; sleepers, busts and breakouts; and plenty of helpful information and tips from our expert team of fantasy football analysts.

It doesn't matter whether you have been doing this for years or are a fantasy first-timer. We have everything needed to help you draft a great team and start the season with a shot at a championship.

Fantasy football cheat sheets, projections and depth charts

Cheat Sheet Central

A one-stop shop for printable cheat sheets that fit your specific needs.

2025 projections

Mike Clay's projected output for players at every fantasy position, sortable by category.

Depth charts: Offense | Defense

Rankings

2025 rankings hub

A range of rankings types to suit you, including our staff consensus by position, superflex, IDP, dynasty and individual overall lists.

RB ranks: Most reliable TD scorers

Which backs can you bank on near the goal line? Here are the most dependable backs.

From Chase to London, ranking the most reliable TD scorers among WRs

A deep dive into trustworthy TD scorers among wideouts based on target data, efficiency and more.

Mock drafts

The Mock Draft Project 2025: Results for over 30 expert 10-team PPR mock drafts

More mocks: 10-team superflex, 1/2 PPR (7/24) | 8-team, PPR (7/9)

12-team, non-PPR (6/24) | 12-team, 1/2 PPR (6/12)

10-team, PPR (5/6)

Advice and analysis

Six late-round "fliers" that can help you win your league

Liz Loza offers up six players you need to be considering late in fantasy drafts.

Fantasy Focus breakouts: Williams, McCarthy and more

Field Yates, Mike Clay and Daniel Dopp identify players you can count on to break out.

Numbers you should know before your draft

Tristan H. Cockcroft uncovers some interesting stats that could impact draft day decisions.

Ward, McMillan and others primed to follow path of 2024 breakouts

These players are in position to follow a similar path to last year's breakouts and produce big numbers.

Year 2 player spotlight: Maye, Harrison, Odunze among popular breakouts

The ESPN Fantasy staff lists NFL sophomores being undervalued in drafts and a few under scrutiny.

Murray, McCaffrey among "red flag" players worth drafting

You have to take risks to win in fantasy football. Liz Loza highlights players who are worth taking the chance on.

Opportunity knocks: Players poised to take advantage in 2025

Eric Moody lists those who will benefit most from teams' vacated touches or targets from last season.

11 players who will score fewer TDs in 2025

Mike Clay gives his annual list of players he expects to reach the end zone less often this season.

Nine players who will score more TDs in 2025

Mike Clay lists the players most likely to increase their touchdown output in 2025.

Expect a return to form from these bounce-back candidates

Eric Karabell lists some of his favorite candidates to rebound from a disappointing 2024.

10 undervalued pass catchers with intriguing upside or safer floors

Matt Bowen lists his favorites with week-winning potential and others who are dependable, despite lower ADPs.

Top storylines for 2025: What to expect from CMC, Tyreek and more

Mike Clay, Daniel Dopp and Field Yates enjoy a robust conversation about topics that fascinate them heading into this season.

Don't be surprised if ... these 19 things happen in 2025

Eric Karabell offers his thoughts on players who could delight or disappoint in 2025.

The 20 rookies that should be drafted

Fans get excited about rookies, but which ones are truly worth taking in fantasy drafts this summer? Matt Bowen has a list.

16 players to trade for or trade away in dynasty leagues

Knowing when to hold and when to walk away from players is critical to dynasty league success. Eric Moody is here to help.

Players to upgrade, downgrade due to 2025 schedule

Mike Clay details the teams and players with the easiest and hardest schedules in fantasy terms.

Strategy/ways to play

The Playbook: Planning a winning fantasy football draft-day strategy

Mike Clay goes position by position and lays out a successful approach for 2025 fantasy football drafts.

A fantasy football beginner's guide to salary cap drafts

Eric Karabell's provides an introduction to the ins and outs of salary cap drafts for fantasy football.

Why this is the season to try an IDP league

Tristan H. Cockcroft explains why drafting defensive players increases the fun you can have playing fantasy.

What is a superflex league, and why should you try one?

Tristan H. Cockcroft explains why starting two QBs instead of one maximizes the fun and also changes the way you draft.

10 ways to make your league more fun

Daniel Dopp provides custom options to increase the enjoyment of playing fantasy football for you and your leaguemates.

Individual player analysis

Drake Maye a top-10 QB in 2025?

Eric Moody explains why Maye is in position to take the next step in Year 2.

Should you take Ashton Jeanty over Saquon Barkley in fantasy drafts?

Liz Loza and Tyler Fulghum debate whether the hot rookie or the 2,000-yard back is the better choice.

The Travis Hunter Experience: How to maximize his fantasy potential

Want to play in a league in which you get points for all of Travis Hunter's contributions? Here's how you do it.

Injuries

Injury outlook: McCaffrey, Godwin and Olave among players to monitor

Stephania Bell details the players recovering from injuries and their prospects for this season.

Miscellaneous

Fantasy football team names: How to pick a winner

If you're seeking inspiration for naming your fantasy team, Liz Loza provides a blueprint.