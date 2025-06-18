Open Extended Reactions

It's exciting to think about Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter playing on both sides of the ball in the NFL. Now imagine having the dynamic WR/CB on your fantasy football team and accumulating points for everything he does both on offense and defense.

Wouldn't it be great to get points for his 30-yard touchdown catch and his five tackles and interception? That's possible only if your league uses IDP scoring.

Tristan H. Cockcroft explains how to play in an IDP league and why it's more fulfilling than simply using a D/ST slot.

If you're wondering about Hunter's positional eligibility in ESPN Fantasy leagues, how he can score fantasy points this season and how best to utilize him in IDP leagues, we've got answers below.

At which positions is Travis Hunter eligible in ESPN leagues?

Hunter is eligible at wide receiver and cornerback.

In traditional (non-IDP) leagues, he can be placed in the following lineup slots: WR, Flex and OP.

In IDP leagues, he can placed at WR, Flex, OP, CB, DB and DP.

How can Hunter score fantasy points in each league type?

In a traditional league, you get the points he scores on offense and you get credit for any touchdown, even those that come on defense and special teams. So, if Hunter gets a pick-six you'll get 6 fantasy points for the touchdown, but nothing for the interception.

However, if you want to maximize the Travis Hunter Experience, play in an IDP league.

NOTE: Default settings are reflected below, but the commissioner/league manager (LM) can make adjustments to the rosters and/or scoring settings by clicking on the "LM Tools" tab.

IDP

You can choose non-PPR or PPR scoring to determine his offensive fantasy contributions.

Receptions (only in PPR leagues)

1 point for each catch

Yardage

Rushing: 0.1 points for each yard

Receiving: 0.1 points for each yard

Passing: 0.04 points for each yard

Touchdowns

4 points for each passing TD

6 points for any other TD scored

Two-point conversions

Worth 2 points for the passer, rusher or receiver

Deductions

Players get -2 points for a fumble lost or an interception thrown

Defense

This is where many scoring possibilities are added. You even get credit for tackles made by an offensive player (for example, when an interception is thrown and a wide receiver, like Hunter, makes a tackle).

Solo tackle: 1.5 points

Assisted tackle: 0.75 points

Tackle for a loss: 2 points

Sack: 4 points (1/2 sack: 2 points)

Interception: 5 points

Forced fumble: 4 points

Fumble recovery: 4 points

Pass defensed: 1.5 points

Safety: 2 points

Here is an example of a stat line for Hunter and how many fantasy points he would score in an ESPN standard setup.

Stat line Non-PPR PPR IDP (PPR) 5 rec., 47 yds, TD

4 solo tackles, INT 10.7 15.7 26.7

In which lineup slot should I place Hunter in IDP leagues?

Hunter has "cheat code" potential in IDP leagues.

Provided your league uses a scoring system similar to the ESPN standard, it is highly recommended you place him in a defensive lineup spot. Starting-caliber wide receivers easily outscore defensive backs in fantasy on average -- and the ceiling for WRs is considerably higher in any given week -- so using Hunter's dual eligibility to play him in a defensive slot gives you the ability to employ an extra offensive player in your WR or flex slot.