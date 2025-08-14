Open Extended Reactions

Full-season fantasy football rankings play a critical role in what we do here at ESPN, but sometimes they lack some bigger-picture context.

Is one running back, perhaps ranked one spot higher than another one, considerably better than that player? Myriad fantasy managers wisely have turned to a tiered ranking system for drafts and salary cap formats to better evaluate positional value, because sometimes there is a rather large drop-off in perceived value, and supply and demand matters.

For example, below you will see one analyst's tiers (for 10-team leagues with standard PPR scoring) at running back for the 2025 season. The names at the top tend to be obvious, and there may be a surprise or two deviating from your opinion in the rankings and the tiers, which is a positive. Think for yourselves, make your own decisions for your teams. As we get deeper into each position, we must further distinguish the players and where talent drops off. A tiered system does this, showing where statistical value changes, and on occasion it is significant.

The most important piece of advice: Prepare your own rankings/tiers for your big draft day, rather than relying on others. Combine studious planning with gut feelings. Know your statistics, but remember that last year's don't matter. We look forward to this season.

This is not an exact science, obviously, so try a few mock drafts and see where you believe talent drops off at each position. Planning ahead is key. We will update these tiers/rankings as August news dictates.

Tier 1: Early-to-mid first round

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Some will select one of these fine fellows with the No. 1 overall pick. Go for it. I am going with Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, and a few of his positional pals right after him before securing a running back. That's just me, at least this year. Robinson and Gibbs are safer than Barkley, last season's superstar. Barkley had 482 touches in 2024, the second most in a season since 2001 (including playoffs), and he was not known as durable prior. The Super Bowl champion Eagles will be more cautious. Someone you may think is obvious is absent from my top tier but hey, this is Round 1. How much risk is worth the reward?

Tier 2: Rounds 2/3

4. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

5. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

6. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

8. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

9. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Wide receivers still make up most of the first round, and wisely so. These running backs were excellent statistical producers last season, and did so in different ways. Jeanty dominated at Boise State, Jacobs scored TDs and Achane caught passes. It is a large tier, but most fantasy managers feel they are reliable, and that counts for a lot. You don't have to get a running back in the first two rounds, but the position lacks depth.

Tier 3: Round 3

10. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

No doubt McCaffrey is a No. 1 overall talent, as he has proven in several seasons prior, but durability is far from guaranteed, more so than most everyone else. I place McCaffrey on my "Do Not Draft" list, because he is going in the first two rounds and I wouldn't consider him until Round 3. And yes, I would absolutely consider him, despite massive risk. McCaffrey dominated as recently as the 2023 season. Then, he may have ruined your 2024 campaign. Neither you nor the 49ers know for sure what is coming, and that is the problem.

Tier 4: Rounds 3/4

11. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

12. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

13. James Cook, Buffalo Bills

14. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Perhaps a bit of doubt sets in for this quartet, though their talent and production may warrant inclusion in a tier a bit earlier. Brown wasn't supposed to approach 300 touches last season, but he did. The Bengals may look for a partner. The Rams have young options to aid Williams. Cook is a candidate for touchdown regression after scoring 18 in 2024. Walker's issue is staying healthy.

Tier 5: Rounds 4/5

15. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

16. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

17. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Kamara finished last season as the No. 9 fantasy RB and Hubbard was even better once he got his chance in Week 3. Hampton is a rookie in a clear running offense, and his potential timeshare option may not be ready for Week 1. Or maybe he will be ready.

Tier 6: Rounds 5/6

18. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

19. Breece Hall, New York Jets

20. Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings

21. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

22. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

23. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

There are more question marks in this tier, starting with Conner, who celebrated (well, we presume celebrated) his 30th birthday in May. The Cardinals have a younger fellow ready to emerge, as do the Vikings for Jones and perhaps the Jets, too, though they also have a running QB. These are clear RB2 options at best. They probably should not be your top RB options.

Tier 7: Round 7

24. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans

25. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Mixon is out with an ankle injury and may not be available when the games start to count. You know how it is with timetables in the NFL. Perhaps Mixon plays in Week 1, and perhaps not until mid-October. With Pollard, he is healthy, but his potential timeshare option (Tyjae Spears) also has an ankle injury for which we await clarity. It may not come until September. These are 1,000-yard rushers, again, if things break right.

Tier 8: Rounds 7/8

26. RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

27. Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

28. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

29. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

30. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

31. J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Ah, here we have more first-year options we are sure would thrive if provided with ample touches, but since they may share with experienced players -- also in this tier -- it is left to September whim. Veteran coaches tend to rely more on veterans, but each situation is different. Take a rookie running back. It's OK. You don't need multiples on your fantasy team, though.

Tier 9: Rounds 8/9

32. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders

33. Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders

34. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

35. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

36. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Call this the NFC East contingent, non-Eagles section. As with the rookies and veterans in the prior tier, it certainly is possible a fellow or two emerges as a RB2 choice here, but then again, the lone 1,000-yard rusher from the NFC East last season was Barkley. Someone does not have to emerge from the Commanders, Giants and Cowboys to carry your fantasy team.

Tier 10: Rounds 10/11

37. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

38. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

39. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

40. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

41. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

Judkins would rank considerably better -- likely with other rookies in Tier 8, at the least -- if not for an off-field incident that clouds his future and may result in a suspension. Etienne may deserve better placement than this, based on his first two NFL seasons, but he has competition. Charbonnet, White and Spears are good players needing opportunity.

Tier 11: Rounds 11/12

42. Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars

43. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

44. Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

45. Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Move these fellows up a tier if you desire, or you can just ignore them. The Vikings traded for Mason, inviting speculation he will see a relevant role. Harris missed neither a game nor a 1,000-yard season as a Steeler, but now he starts over in L.A. and remains on the mend from an eye injury. Hampton may make Harris irrelevant.

Tier 12: Rounds 12/13

46. Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys

47. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

48. Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears

49. Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

50. Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

51. Nick Chubb, Houston Texans

52. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

53. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers

54. Braelon Allen, New York Jets

55. Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

There are fluid situations to watch with more than a few of these guys. We await Judkins updates in Cleveland, and Ford is proven. Nobody knows if Mixon will be available by Week 1, and Chubb has much to prove. The rookie Blue may carve out an immediate role in Dallas. Guerendo is next in line if something happens to McCaffrey.

Tier 13: Rounds 13 and later

56. Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills

57. Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers

58. MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

59. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

60. Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

61. Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

62. Woody Marks, Houston Texans

63. Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

64. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

65. Miles Sanders, Dallas Cowboys

66. Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles

67. AJ Dillon, Philadelphia Eagles