EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris ran and participated in drills with a football for the first time this training camp, doing so off to the side with an athletic trainer during Tuesday's practice.

Harris' agent, Doug Hendrickson, said Harris suffered a "superficial eye injury" after a July 4 fireworks mishap, which landed Harris on the non-football injury/illness list ahead of training camp. Hendrickson said he expected Harris to be ready for the season.

The Chargers have not disclosed Harris' injury, a standard practice of coach Jim Harbaugh in the preseason and training camp, when teams aren't required by the NFL to produce injury reports.

The progression to running and doing football drills at practice is a positive sign for Harris and the Chargers. Harris had been walking laps with a helmet and weighted vest around the Chargers' practice field since Aug. 2.

Still, Harbaugh has been noncommittal about Harris' status for Week 1. When asked whether there is a chance Harris isn't ready for the Chargers' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil, Harbaugh said: "There's a chance he is."

A picture posted to Harris' Snapchat on Aug. 6 showed him with his left eye completely shut. Harbaugh said last Friday, however, that Harris can open his eye.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said that even if Harris isn't back for Week 1, rookie running back Omarion Hampton will rotate with another running back. Roman said the race for the third-string spot behind Hampton is "wide open."

"Don't have to make that decision right now," Roman said. "Just keep working, keep evaluating, keep trying to get better, see how it all fits together when the decision needs to be made."

Kimani Vidal, Raheim Sanders, Hassan Haskins and Nyheim Miller-Hines are vying for the third-string spot. Running back Jaret Patterson, who made the 53-man roster but spent much of last season on the practice squad, hasn't practiced since he left training camp with an undisclosed injury Aug. 7.