Identifying the Tier 1 pass catchers in fantasy football isn't too difficult. The average draft position (ADP) at the top of the board speaks volumes. We know what to expect from stars such as Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Brock Bowers. They are game changers.

But finding value at wide receiver and tight end in drafts is more challenging. At various points of the draft you might be seeking someone who can provide week-winning potential or you might simply want a dependable pass catcher you can count on for production.

Below are 10 pass catchers who are being undervalued at this point of the summer based on their current ADP. They are separated into two groups: Those with intriguing upside and others who provide a safer fantasy floor.

Five players with higher upside

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

Current ADP: 83.8 (WR30)

Williams has been a priority target of mine this summer in mock drafts. Sure, the Lions will have a new playcaller in John Morton, who was promoted after the departure of Ben Johnson. But I don't expect a major overhaul of the system, which includes the route tree for Williams.

Last season, Williams had a vertical route rate of 41.1%, while running crossers (or overs) at a rate of 13.3%. And that's how he can create big plays for this offense. Williams had 16 receptions of 20 or more yards last season, and he averaged 14.4 PPG, buoyed by four games of 22 or more points. Despite not getting consistent end zone targets (only four last season), Williams' play speed and route deployment can produce breakout weeks in one of the league's top scoring offenses. And with a bump in volume, Williams could jump into the WR2 mix this season.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Tennessee Titans

Current ADP: 84.0 (WR31)

Calvin Ridley has recorded consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with different teams (Jaguars, Titans) and now has No. 1 overall pick Cameron Ward throwing him the ball in 2025. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Ridley's upside is tied to the play of rookie quarterback Cameron Ward, an accurate, high-RPM thrower with second-reaction ability. And I'm looking at Ward to boost the fantasy profile of Ridley, who had more than 1,000 yards receiving last season and 19 receptions of 20 yards or more despite a subpar Titans quarterback room.

Ridley will need to get more end zone targets (four last season), as his limited touchdown production contributed to only 11.7 fantasy PPG in 2024. But with the sudden movement skills to win at the top of the route and the juice to threaten down the field, Ridley is a three-level route runner who has the ability to produce WR2 numbers in Brian Callahan's offense. Bet on the rookie quarterback here and take the draft value with Ridley.

Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Current ADP: 117.7 (WR46)

With Deebo Samuel Sr. now in Washington and Brandon Aiyuk recovering from a torn ACL, the door is open for Pearsall to provide breakout-level numbers in one of the NFL's most heavily schemed offenses.

Pearsall scored 17 points or more in three of his seven games played as a rookie. Plus, in Weeks 17 and 18, he had 14 receptions and averaged 23.8 fantasy points. A detailed route runner who can provide a vertical push in one-on-one matchups, Pearsall will also get opportunities on in-breaking concepts in Kyle Shanahan's offense off play-action, which leads to big plays. I see Pearsall as a middle-round pick with upside.

Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

Current ADP: 120.8 (TE11)

If you wait at the tight end position (which I always do in my drafts), then put Loveland on your target list this summer. The rookie had 117 receptions over his three seasons at Michigan with 57 grabs from in-line alignments and 50 more out of the slot. Loveland brings formation flexibility to Chicago, plus he has the lower-body control to slip press coverage and create separation. More than just a seam stretcher, Loveland can run the entire tree.

This is an upside play, and I understand the risk when drafting rookie tight ends. But with an upgraded offensive system under new head coach Ben Johnson, I'm willing to take a shot here on Loveland, who can also be schemed in the red zone as a target for quarterback Caleb Williams.

Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Denver Broncos

Current ADP: 162.1 (WR59)

If you play in a 12-team league and are looking for a late-round flier with upside potential, Mims is worth a look. Last season, he averaged only 7.6 PPG, but he had double-digit fantasy production in four of his final seven games, including 52.2 points in Weeks 17 and 18, highlighted by four touchdowns.

Mims is a burner down the field, with the lower-body control to set up coverage. He can scoot past deep-half safeties and is also a rapid accelerator after the catch on screens and unders. If Mims can see an uptick in volume, while expanding his route tree, he can produce some WR2 weeks in a Denver offense that has the talent to post top-10 numbers this season.

Five players with safer floors

Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Current ADP: 69.6 (WR26)

There are some limitations with Flowers when we look at the Ravens' offensive structure and his lack of touchdown production (four in 2024). But he can provide a pretty stable floor in your lineup if you need a WR3 who can win as a route runner or provide numbers on schemed touches.

Flowers scored in double figures 11 times and got seven or more targets in 10 games, en route to averaging 12.2 fantasy PPG. Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken also will create space for Flowers both horizontally and vertically as a motion/movement player. That includes the screens and fly sweeps, plus the multileveled throws for quarterback Lamar Jackson. With Flowers expected to get another 100-plus targets this season, he provides solid value at his current ADP.

Evan Engram, TE, Denver Broncos

Current ADP: 97.2 (TE9)

Engram's arrival in Denver requires more of a projection, but we know what his traits are as a pass catcher, and I believe he will be used as a matchup option in Sean Payton's offense. The Broncos' system is an upgrade for Engram, and so is the quarterback play with Bo Nix entering his second year as a pro.

Engram averaged 9.9 PPG with the Jaguars last season (in nine games played), a year removed from his 111 receptions in 2023. Catch-and-run targets will be in play here for Engram, and so will the seam-stretching concepts that allow the tight end to attack schemed voids in the coverage. Over his past two seasons, 51.4% of his receiving yardage came after the catch, so expect Payton to set the table for him this season with quick throws and middle-of-the-field routes, which will provide a consistent floor. Best yet, you can wait a little longer to draft your tight end and still land Engram.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills

Current ADP: 107.0 (WR43)

Khalil Shakir set career highs in receptions (76), yards (821) and touchdowns (4) in 2024, despite missing two games. Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There is a lot of hype surrounding second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman this summer, but let's not forget about Shakir given his deployment and consistent level of play in Joe Brady's offense.

Shakir caught 73 passes last season and averaged 12.7 PPG. Sure, he's not a high-volume target in the low red zone (only three end zone targets in 2024), but the route tree maximizes his skill set after the catch. Savvy and tough in space, Shakir uses his vision as a ball carrier to slither around defensive pursuit angles. That's why we see a bunch of crossers, screens and underneath routes here. Shakir averaged 7.9 YAC last season, and he posted 11 games with double-digit production. You can win with that, and you're getting value at his ADP.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Current ADP: 108.1 (WR44)

Meyers averaged 14.4 PPG last season with 10 games of double-digit fantasy production and six games with at least 10 targets. A physical route runner with the frame to uncover and work the interior of the field, Meyers has the receiving traits to create consistent opportunities. And he'll remain a primary target opposite of tight end Brock Bowers in an upgraded Raiders pass game with quarterback Geno Smith and playcaller Chip Kelly.

Yes, the Raiders drafted rookie wide receiver Jack Bech, and the arrival of Ashton Jeanty puts a premium on the run game under new head coach Pete Carroll. That could lead to a dip in total volume for Meyers. But if we are looking for dependability in the lineup, then drafting Meyers later as a potential WR3 (at a WR4 price) adds up. He gets open.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, New York Giants

Current ADP: 168.7 (WR66)

With a clear hold on the slot position in Brian Daboll's offense, Robinson should be a late-round target in 12-team leagues. He's an easy separator underneath with the catch-and-run traits to tack on numbers (52.1% of his receiving totals came after the catch). Plus, Robinson averaged 10.7 PPG on a subpar Giants team last season, with nine games of double-digit production and 12 games with at least five targets.

Robinson did finish with 93 receptions last season. That's a number I expect to drop in 2025, and he's not a touchdown scorer. But with a route tree that leans on shallow in-breakers, pivots and more, Robinson creates a higher floor as that elusive outlet in the pass game. Think of high-percentage throws for Russell Wilson, or rookie Jaxson Dart when/if he gets the call this season.