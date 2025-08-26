Open Extended Reactions

It is peak fantasy football draft season, and the work you put in now can set up a championship run this fall. Mock drafts, statistics, trends and projections all matter, but so does how a player looks in live game action. I like to say it's important to play the piano with both hands. You can make music with one, but it's masterful when you use both. That means balancing safe, consistent picks with upside playmakers who can win you weeks on their own.

Below are 10 players I'm excited about this season, players I believe will exceed expectations and outperform their average draft position (ADP). Also included are some late-round fliers worth considering. This includes quarterbacks outside the top 20, running backs beyond the top 40, wide receivers after the top 50 and tight ends beyond the top 16.

Fantasy Football Gridiron Gauntlet FREE to play. Become ESPN fantasy football's ultimate champ. Sign Up | Find out more

Nix quietly emerged as one of the top fantasy quarterbacks in 2024, finishing as QB7 in his rookie season, thanks in part to his dual-threat skill set. Nix's accuracy improved as the season progressed and was more efficient in the passing game. Looking at the film, Nix excels when plays break down, using his legs and off-platform throws to turn losses into gains. He'll also be playing behind an offensive line that returns all five starters, a unit I have projected as a top-5 group this year. With new playmakers like TE Evan Engram and RB RJ Harvey joining Courtland Sutton, Nix is a high-upside quarterback target at his current ADP.

When Maye took over as the full-time starter in Week 6, he showcased his passing and rushing ability, passing for 2,254 passing yards and 15 TDs and rushing for 409 rushing yards and two TDs over those 11 starts, good for 16 fantasy points per game. Entering Year 2, Maye has a significantly upgraded supporting cast that includes Stefon Diggs, TreVeyon Henderson, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams, plus improvements along the offensive line with Morgan Moses, Garrett Bradbury, Will Campbell and Jared Wilson. With Josh McDaniels' adaptable schemes and new coach Mike Vrabel emphasizing balance, Maye's dual-threat skill set positions him as a high-end QB2 with upside. Don't be shocked if he finishes inside the top 10.

Taylor has been one of my favorite second-round targets all summer. He finished last season top 5 among running backs in both rushing attempts and rushing yards and averaged 17.5 fantasy points per game (RB7). Durability has been an issue, with Taylor missing games in every season other than in 2021, and he hasn't been a major factor as a pass catcher, but the Colts continue to trust him as the focal point of their offense. Taylor averaged 22.9 touches per game last season, second most among running backs. With Daniel Jones under center, Shane Steichen's staff should lean heavily on the ground game. Despite injuries across the offensive line last season, Indianapolis still ranked fourth in run block win rate. Rookies Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves flashed promise in limited action, and if they take another step forward, this unit could develop into one of the league's best.

play 0:41 Field Yates: RJ Harvey has a high ceiling for fantasy managers Field Yates breaks down why RJ Harvey has a high ceiling in the Broncos' backfield.

RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos (ADP: RB26)

Over his final two seasons at UCF, Harvey racked up 2,993 rushing yards, 38 touchdowns and 39 catches for 505 yards. Drafted in Round 2, he lands in an ideal situation under head coach Sean Payton, whose offenses have historically leaned on running backs. Broncos backs have combined for a league-high 214 receptions over the past two seasons, and Harvey profiles as the clear receiving back. At 5-foot-8, 205 pounds with 4.40 speed, he brings burst and versatility. Sharing the backfield with J.K. Dobbins, Harvey is firmly on the flex radar and has RB1 upside if he seizes high-value touches in Payton's and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi's system. He also benefits from an elite offensive line that returns all five starters from a unit that led the league in run block win rate and finished second in pass-block win rate in 2024.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

Swift enters his second season with the Bears under new head coach Ben Johnson, who worked with Swift in Detroit and knows how to maximize his versatile skill set. Swift played all 17 games for the first time in his career last season, finishing 10th in rushing attempts and 14th in targets among RBs, and recorded 1,345 yards from scrimmage. His rushing efficiency suffered behind a shaky offensive line, but the Bears upgraded the unit during the offseason. Swift is projected to handle the majority of touches in Chicago's backfield in 2025, positioning him as a high-floor flex with upside.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos (ADP: WR24)

Sutton's rapport with Bo Nix was undeniable in 2024, resulting in a career season for the wideout. Sutton finished with career highs in targets (135), receptions (81) and fantasy points (240.3). The clear top option in the Broncos' passing game, Sutton is the only player in the league to have seen at least 12 end zone targets in each of the past three seasons If Nix takes another step forward, Sutton could see his value rise even further. He's a safe starter, and at his current ADP in ESPN leagues, he's difficult to overlook.

A dominant force in college at Arizona, the 6-foot-4 rookie offers immediate fantasy upside. McMillan's size, ball skills and production should lead to a smooth transition into the league as he steps into a Panthers offense led by Bryce Young, who was much-improved in the second half of 2024. The Panthers didn't have a single player with more than 84 targets in 2024, but Adam Thielen (a recent subject of trade rumors) saw 137 targets with Bryce Young in 2023 and finished as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver. With Thielen aging and Xavier Legette still unproven, McMillan has a clear path to the target share typical of a No. 1 receiver, and our projections reflect that.

With George Pickens off to Dallas, Metcalf steps in as the Steelers' clear No. 1 receiver for Aaron Rodgers and inherits one of the league's largest vacated target pools. Metcalf was off to a top-5 pace through Week 7 last season in Seattle before a knee injury slowed him. By the time he returned, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had emerged as the Seahawks' alpha receiver. Metcalf has four top-25 fantasy seasons in his six years in the NFL and leads the league in end zone targets since entering the league in 2019, making him a high-floor WR2 with a WR3 cost. His red zone usage and upgraded quarterback situation make him a premier middle-round target in 2025 drafts.

Despite shaky quarterback play, Ridley caught 64 of 120 targets for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns in his first year with the Titans. Ridley consistently won against man, zone and press coverage, and his elite route running makes his pairing with rookie quarterback Cam Ward especially intriguing on curl routes, slants and digs. Ridley is a great value at WR27 in ESPN leagues, with clear upside for more as the Titans' No. 1 receiver.

Evan Engram, TE, Denver Broncos (ADP: TE9)

My colleague Matt Bowen and I are both high on Engram, who fits perfectly into Sean Payton's "joker" role. A versatile playmaker who creates mismatches all over the field, Engram caught 114 passes just two seasons ago, commanded a 25% target share in 2024 and has finished seventh or better in fantasy points per game in five of eight seasons. The Broncos lacked a reliable tight end last season, and Engram gives Payton exactly what he needs. With Nix and one of the NFL's most innovative offensive minds leading the offense, Engram carries legitimate top-5 upside.

Five late-round fliers to have on the radar

Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Managers in superflex formats should prioritize Young as a potential QB3. He averaged 18.0 fantasy points per game over his final 10 games last season, and the Panthers continue to surround him with playmakers.

James Cook recently signed a massive contract extension, but don't forget that Davis was very productive filling in for him last season when he was injured. Davis is one of the best insurance backs in the league and has league-winning fantasy potential if Cook misses time in the Bills' explosive offense.

Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills

Coleman showed big-play ability as a rookie, averaging 19.2 yards per catch with 12 receptions of 20-plus yards despite missing four games. With a clear path to a starting role and with no true X-receiver backup, he's poised for a big second-year leap in Buffalo.

Egbuka looks poised to open the season as the Buccaneers' No. 2 receiver, stepping up amid injuries to Chris Godwin (ankle) and Jalen McMillan (neck). He will have a clear path to targets in 2025 and is currently the WR46 in ESPN leagues.

Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots

Henry could be primed for a career season in 2025. After a strong 2024 with 66 catches for 674 yards, he benefits from developing chemistry with Maye and a creative offense under Josh McDaniels, positioning him as a reliable red zone target.