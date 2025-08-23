Open Extended Reactions

Each year, we at ESPN Fantasy endeavor to help with your fantasy football draft prep, including sleepers lists and cheat sheets. In this column, you will get the best of both worlds, as ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter offers his personal list of early-, mid- and late-round targets in 2025 fantasy leagues.

Below are some players who could be fantasy standouts this season and outperform their current average draft position (ADP). If given a choice at certain junctures in the draft, or in tiebreaker situations, these are players who will receive strong consideration.

Fantasy Football Gridiron Gauntlet FREE to play. Become ESPN fantasy football's ultimate champ. Sign Up | Find out more

For context, I am in a 12-team league, in which some of these players will not need to be drafted, and a 16-team league, in which some of them might be more valuable. As always, consider the size of your league and your scoring system in any player evaluation, but I believe the players below hold strong value relative to their ADPs and are poised to have productive seasons.

I hope this list is helpful. Good luck this season!

Quarterback

Just as the NFL has elite quarterbacks, so does fantasy. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow have racked up huge numbers for their teams and fantasy managers, but there is plenty of depth this year, and quality quarterbacks can be found in later rounds, if you choose to wait at the position.

Early rounds

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Coach John Harbaugh believes Jackson is one of the best passers -- yes, passers -- in NFL history. But Jackson's running makes him one of the best fantasy quarterbacks in history.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: In the past year, Allen has won an MVP, gotten married and restructured his contract as he looks to duplicate -- and even improve upon -- his incredible 2024 season.

Middle rounds

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: From the time he turned up in Tampa, Mayfield has exceeded expectations while the Buccaneers have assembled potent offensive options.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos: Nix is a better dual threat than people realize, and can rack up fantasy points with his legs as much as his arm.

Late rounds

Drake Maye, New England Patriots: A bigger version of Bo Nix, in the junior mold of Josh Allen, Maye can score points in the air or on the ground.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons: In his brief stint at the end of last season, Penix proved he belongs. He is the Falcons' quarterback of the future and will be a fantasy fixture.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: Under new coach Liam Coen, Lawrence has been put in a position to achieve his potential.

Running back

A case can be made to draft either Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 1 pick this season. Coming off a deep running back draft in April, this crop of running backs has been elevated by a number of rookies who have a chance to make meaningful fantasy contributions this season.

Early rounds

Bijan Robinson, Falcons: He would be my No. 1 pick this year.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Gibbs might just be the most dynamic offensive player in the NFL, not to mention a touchdown machine.

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: On a team that could be involved in high-scoring affairs, Brown can catch as effectively as he runs.

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers: Irving emerged in his rookie year and seized control of the Buccaneers' No. 1 running back spot.

Middle rounds

play 0:59 Field Yates: Fantasy managers are likely overlooking Isiah Pacheco Field Yates explains why Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco is likely being undervalued in drafts.

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers: Few coaches love to run the football as much as Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman, and Hampton is expected to be the lead back.

TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots: Demonstrated speed, elusiveness and big-play ability this preseason and will be used in conjunction with Rhamondre Stevenson.

RJ Harvey, Broncos: Rookie running backs sometimes are brought along slowly in Sean Payton's offense, but as the season progresses, so should Harvey.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs: An injury derailed a strong start to his 2024 season. Pacheco is healthy this year.

Late rounds

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders: There has been an inordinate amount of hype surrounding this seventh-round pick.

Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns: Cleveland needs, and is expected to have, one of its rookie running backs to be a factor.

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals: It's time for last year's third-round draft pick to show he has a place in Arizona's offense.

Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys: Blue has elite elusiveness and is expected to be a third-down factor.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars: The rookie will likely contribute early and be consistent this season. He has too much speed not to.

Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles: Shipley is solid insurance for managers who roster running back Saquon Barkley.

Wide receiver

With the NFL's reliance on the passing game, so many receivers have been developed that this could be the deepest group of wideouts in fantasy history. Catching contributors are available at all levels of the draft, but especially up high.

Early rounds

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals: There is no contract drama this year, and the connection he has with Burrow is next level.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions: Target machine who is as tough and dependable as they come.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans: When healthy, he has the ability to be one of the top fantasy receivers.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants: Has a lingering toe issue and, were it not for that, his talent is on par with any receiver in the league.

Middle rounds

Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals: He will not be drafted as high as last year, but he likely will produce more this year.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks: Showed how productive he could be during his rookie season and should continue to shine.

DeVonta Smith, Eagles: A.J. Brown gets a lot of attention in Philadelphia, but Smith still gets a lot of targets.

Jameson Williams, Lions: Headed into a contract year, Williams has the motivation to go along with the talent.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears: He has already built a rapport with QB Caleb Williams that will connect them for years.

Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers: There have been so many injuries to 49ers wideouts that someone has to produce for them. Pearsall can.

Later rounds

play 0:38 Why Jordan Addison still has fantasy appeal despite suspension Mike Clay explains why WR Jordan Addison still has plenty of appeal despite his 3-game suspension and being ranked as a WR40 option.

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings: A three-game suspension dings his value, but once he returns, he is expected to be a force.

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers: Like Pearsall, injuries have impacted the Packers' wide receivers. Someone has to produce, and their first-round pick is as good a bet as any.

Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers: The team has been pleased and impressed with how its first-round pick has looked in camp.

Keon Coleman, Bills: Coleman has looked good during training camp, like he's ready to make a second-year jump.

Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos: He began to emerge last season and it should continue this season.

DeMario Douglas, Patriots: New England needs its receivers to step up, and Douglas did at camp.

Dyami Brown, Jaguars: Follow the money. The Jaguars paid him about $10 million per year as a free agent.

Jaylin Noel, Texans: With Tank Dell out indefinitely, Houston needs the type of big plays that Noel can provide.

Troy Franklin, Broncos: The Broncos have a lot of wide receivers, but Franklin -- who played with Nix in college -- is capable of making plays.

Tight end

This is a top-heavy position, with Brock Bowers, Trey McBride and George Kittle being the headliners. Once it gets past them, there is uncertainty and some risk.

Early rounds

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Last year's first-round pick looked like a star in his rookie season in Vegas.

Trey McBride, Cardinals: There were times last season when he played like a baby Gronk.

Middle rounds

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Sam LaPorta, Lions: Flashed superstar potential as a rookie in 2023, when the Lions featured him.

Evan Engram, Broncos: Sean Payton has been waiting for an effective pass-catching tight end, and now he has one.

Jake Ferguson, Cowboys: Coming off an injury, Ferguson is poised to resume his production in Dallas' offense.

Later rounds

Isaiah Likely, Ravens: He could be the No. 1 tight end on many teams. Things are tougher in Baltimore with Mark Andrews around, but the Ravens know how talented Likely is.

Theo Johnson, Giants: Johnson was a factor as his rookie season progressed and should be even better this season.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers: He flashed during his rookie season as well, and has a chance to take a meaningful jump in Year 2.

AJ Barner, Seahawks: Seattle needs a tight end to step up, and Barner might be up to the task.