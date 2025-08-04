Open Extended Reactions

Draft skills, not opportunities.

It's a mantra we frequently repeat on these fantasy football pages, as players with the greatest raw ability typically coax their teams to reward them with expanded opportunities -- often quickly. These swift risers can play significant roles in deciding championships thanks to their high statistical ceilings and low acquisition costs.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown is one of the best examples in recent memory. Mired in a timeshare with free agent signee Zack Moss following Joe Mixon's departure, Brown was a 12th-round pick (and the 34th running back off the board) in ESPN leagues on average last season. His explosive ability rapidly earned him the lion's share of the rushing chores, and after Moss was lost for the season to injury in Week 8, Brown averaged 20.6 fantasy points per game the rest of the way to finish 10th in scoring among running backs for the year.

For those formulating late-round draft strategies or early-season watch lists, including a handful of candidates with traits similar to Brown's can prove wise.

This isn't to suggest that all such players are guaranteed to seize bigger roles or realize their ceilings. Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely was another popular candidate, but to date he has enjoyed only eight career games where he has been able to step outside Mark Andrews' shadow. To be fair, Likely has averaged 12.9 points in those games, but things haven't seemed to change for him as far as his role entering 2025.

This is the reason for recommending only a handful of these picks. The player needs to eventually capture a prominent position to make a high-level impact, and some, unfortunately, never catch that break.

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft selected their favorite candidates to convert their intriguing skill sets into prominent roles -- essentially a "Who is 2025's Chase Brown?" list. None of these names is regarded as a top-100 fantasy player, but each has a ceiling that could make a difference in your league.

Another player who could have graced a prospective 2024 list, Benson started his rookie year slowly before coming on in Weeks 9-15, averaging 5.4 yards per carry with a 19% explosive play rate (gains of 10-plus yards). Starter James Conner stayed unexpectedly healthy, however, and Benson was lost to an ankle injury before Conner's own season ended in Week 17. That said, Benson's elite speed -- he had a 4.39 40-yard dash time at the 2024 NFL combine, and 13 of his 23 touchdowns for Florida State went for at least 15 yards -- underscores his upside. Conner, meanwhile, is now 30 years old and has averaged 3.3 games missed across his seven seasons as an NFL starter. -- Cockcroft

His rookie season was almost entirely forgettable, a concern exacerbated by the team's fourth-round selection of Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter, but let's not forget Corum's remarkable college résumé and the optimism Sean McVay and his coaching staff have had with him. It makes sense for the team to add running back depth, but Corum's upside remains immense -- he set Michigan's record for rushing touchdowns (58), was a Heisman finalist and National Championship Offensive MVP -- and almost assuredly will keep him in the primary backup role to Kyren Williams. Corum is one of this season's most essential insurance-policy running backs. -- Cockcroft

Davis' Week 6 tape versus the Jets last season showed flashes of what he can be in a lead role. He had 152 total yards on 23 touches in that matchup (18.2 fantasy points). His ability to press the line of scrimmage and burst to daylight was on display. He gets north-south in a hurry. Davis had 55 yards receiving on three grabs in that game. He had six games of double-digit fantasy production last season playing behind James Cook and should be viewed as a top insurance back. If Cook misses time, Davis will jump into the RB2 mix given his traits as a runner in an explosive Bills system. -- Bowen

Texans WR Jayden Higgins has a chance to work his way into a prominent role as a rookie. Maria Lysaker/Imagn Images

Higgins is massive, standing 6-foot-4 with an 80-inch wingspan, and he has the ability to dominate opposing cornerbacks. With Iowa State last season, Higgins finished fourth in the FBS in receiving first downs (64) and sixth in contested catches (20), and he was particularly productive going deep (4.5 yards per route, six TDs). Higgins should quickly push Christian Kirk for work on the perimeter, but even if used solely as a prominent participant in three-receiver sets he could become one of the season's most profitable rookie picks in fantasy. -- Cockcroft

McCloud's 62 receptions, 86 targets and 686 yards receiving last season were career highs, and the Falcons' scheme is a fit for his catch-and-run skills. Almost 50% of McCloud's receiving yards came after the catch, and he was used as a motion/movement player from both inside and outside alignments. Yes, he would need either Drake London or Darnell Mooney to miss game time to see an increase in total volume. But with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leading the offense, McCloud makes my list as a potential fantasy riser if he can move into the No. 2 role at some point this season. -- Bowen

It took him a year and a half, but Mims appeared to be coming into his own down the stretch in 2024, averaging 5.3 touches and 15.5 fantasy points across the final eight weeks. Thanks to the blazing speed he exhibited at Oklahoma and the 2023 NFL combine, he paced all receivers with 50-plus targets in yards after the catch per reception (12.1) and was fifth in yards per route (2.8). Courtland Sutton's $92 million extension cements his status as the Broncos' No. 1 receiver, but if Mims can elevate himself from a crowded field of prospective No. 2 options, he'll soar statistically. -- Cockcroft

A linear route runner with vertical juice and explosive-play ability, Pierce averaged 22.3 yards per reception and 21.6 air yards per target last season, both tops in the league. Plus, Pierce had three games of at least 21 fantasy points last season. However, as the No. 3 receiver in Indianapolis behind Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs, with Adonai Mitchell in the mix as well, Pierce totaled only 37 receptions last season (on 68 targets). An injury to either of the Colts' top two targets would open the door for Pierce to see a bump in weekly volume, and I believe his route tree would expand. Sure, the QB play in Indianapolis needs to improve, but Pierce has the profile of a WR3 in fantasy lineups -- if the opportunities arise. -- Bowen

Ben Sinnott has the physical traits to be an impact tight end, and Zach Ertz will turn 35 this season. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Sinnott had a very quiet rookie season in Washington playing behind veteran Zach Ertz, catching only five passes for 28 yards and a touchdown. And with the team re-signing Ertz this offseason, Sinnott will remain further down the depth chart to start the 2025 season. But I still see a lot of upside here, given his traits and college tape. Sinnott had 80 receptions and 10 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Kansas State. He's a rugged and physical mover after the catch, plus he can work the middle of the field in Kliff Kingsbury's offense. My advice? Keep Sinnott's name on the fantasy radar once the season starts, because his overall play demeanor fits the league, and Ertz will turn 35 years old this November. -- Bowen

It's tough to trust any Browns receiver considering their uncertainty at quarterback, but Tillman is one of the game's more promising young talents who merely needs a chance to let his skill set shine. If not for the concussion he suffered in Week 12 last season, he might have already arrived on the scene, as he averaged 6.0 receptions and 18.6 fantasy points between Weeks 7 and 11, flashing his deep-ball skills with four catches and two touchdowns on throws 20-plus yards downfield. -- Cockcroft

Wright had only 71 touches as a rookie and he still needs to lock down that No. 2 role behind De'Von Achane this summer with both Alexander Mattison and rookie Ollie Gordon II also competing for playing time in the Miami backfield. Looking at Mike McDaniel's heavily schemed offense, however, Wright could potentially be deployed as a versatile playmaker. A straight-line burner with 4.38 speed, 11.8% of Wright's 68 rushing attempts last season went for 10 or more yards, and he can be set up on backfield releases and fly sweeps. Let's see if Wright wins that backup role this month, because he would be an injury away from the top spot in Miami. -- Bowen