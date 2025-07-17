Fantasy football: From Chase to London, ranking the most reliable TD scorers among WRs

Open Extended Reactions

Earlier this month, Tristan H. Cockcroft and I ranked the most reliable touchdown scorers at the running back position using goal-line data, player traits, scheme and more. So, why not follow the same script -- analyzing situational statics and game tape -- with our eyes on the wide receivers best at finding the end zone?

In 2024, eight receivers posted double-digit touchdown receptions, and 20 produced eight or more. The top-four fantasy wide receivers in PPR formats had at least 10 touchdown grabs each. Getting six points? It matters.

Today, I'll give you my projected top-10 touchdown scorers at the wide receiver position for the 2025 season, with five more who are on the fringe of making the cut.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase led the NFL with 17 receiving touchdowns in 2024, and the volume he sees in scoring situations boosts his fantasy profile. Chase caught seven of a league-high 19 end zone targets and saw 35 red zone targets, also the most of any wide receiver. Chase can create explosive plays at all three levels of the field with his vertical ability and powerful catch-and-run traits. In a pass-heavy Bengals offense with Joe Burrow throwing the ball, Chase will continue to get his looks this season. There's a reason he is the consensus No. 1 pick in mock drafts this summer.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

2. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Evans will turn 32 this August, but he is still high on my list because of his matchup ability in the red zone. Evans, who had 11 touchdown receptions last season, caught nine of 16 end zone targets. He has a total of 25 touchdowns on end zone throws over his past three seasons. The frame, the play strength, the catch radius, the quickness -- those traits show up consistently on fade throws and slants when the ball is on the doorstep of the end zone, and Evans will remain a strike zone target (20- to 35-yard line) for Baker Mayfield, which keeps him in the WR2 range for this coming season.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: A quick separator on short to intermediate concepts, St. Brown saw 15 goal-to-go targets in 2024, the second most in the league, catching nine of his 12 touchdowns on low red zone throws. St. Brown's alignment and scheme versatility shows here too, as he can score off screens, flats and isolation routes. With 28 touchdowns over his past three seasons, fourth most in the NFL, and ball carrier toughness after the catch, St. Brown will continue to score in a passing offense that will remain explosive and heavily schemed under new coordinator John Morton. St. Brown remains a first-round target in 10- to 12-team leagues.

4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: The league's best route runner, Jefferson has mastered the craft of setting up coverage, using his speed and lower body control to slither in and out of cuts. Jefferson had 18 end zone targets last season, the second most in the league, and his 25 red zone targets ranked third. Jefferson can separate and finish on slot fades, and we know his ability to shake free on in-breakers and pivots leads to touchdown production, as he totaled 23 over his past three seasons in Minnesota. The Vikings are transitioning to quarterback J.J. McCarthy this season, but in Kevin O'Connell's QB-friendly scheme, the second-year passer will be set up to deliver the ball to his No.1 target. And Jefferson will get open.

5. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders: McLaurin's touchdown numbers jumped last season with the arrival of quarterback Jayden Daniels. After seeing a total of 19 end zone targets from 2022 to 2023, McLaurin caught 10 of 14 in 1024 and finished the season with 13 touchdown grabs, second most in the league. The quick slants on the goal line, the crossers and the second-reaction throws from Daniels added up. Plus, McLaurin can get down the field as a deep target. That's three-level juice here. McLaurin can be considered a regression candidate after his sudden boost in numbers -- I get that. But after going back through his tape and considering the overall fit in the offense with Daniels making throws, I believe McLaurin can be one of the top touchdown scorers again this season.

6. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: After he caught 12 scores in 2023, Lamb's touchdown numbers slipped last season (six TD receptions) as quarterback Dak Prescott missed the final nine games because of a hamstring injury. With a healthy Prescott back under center this season, however, I expect Lamb to post high-end WR1 numbers, including in his route deployment and red zone production. Since 2022, Lamb has caught 16 touchdowns on end zone targets, the fifth most in the league, and he has 27 TDs during that span. A slot target with outside flex, Lamb can provide juice as a big play option after logging 12 touchdown receptions of 20 yards or more over his past three seasons. He can shake free over the top and use his ball carrier vision to win in space.

Brian Thomas Jr., a big bright spot for the Jaguars last season, finished with 10 touchdowns as a rookie. Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

7. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: Thomas has blue-chip potential in the Jags' offensive system under new coach Liam Coen. As a rookie in 2024, Thomas had 10 touchdowns, tied for sixth most in the NFL with Jefferson and Tee Higgins, and caught six of 12 end zone targets. Powerful and explosive out of the slot, with field-stretching ability from multiple alignments (four touchdowns on throws of 20 or more yards), Thomas showed difference-making ability on tape. We know a healthy -- and consistent -- Trevor Lawrence is critical to Thomas' production this season. Sure. But don't discount Thomas' talent in an offense that can maximize his matchup traits as a versatile, multilevel playmaker. And that creates a lot of visits to the end zone.

8. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals: Harrison didn't have the numbers we expected in his rookie season, but the opportunities were there for the Ohio State product. Harrison saw 17 end zone targets (tied for third most) and cashed in on seven, finishing the season with eight touchdown grabs. Plus, Harrison had 14 receptions of 20 or more yards. There is big-play ability here. Harrison added size to his frame this offseason, which will help him play through contact and win on contested catches in the end zone. The Cardinals can also scheme more for Harrison in the low red zone, as he had only four goal-to-goal targets in 2024 (accounting for two touchdowns). The traits are there for Harrison to build off his rookie tape. And I see potential for Harrison to post breakout numbers -- and double-digit touchdown receptions -- in his second pro season.

Pigskin Win Totals Predict OVER or UNDER for every team's win total. FREE to play. $5K in prizes! Make Your Picks

9. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Despite a down year statistically in 2024, when Hill caught only six touchdowns, he still saw volume on scoring opportunities (14 end zone targets), and he has 26 TDs over the past three seasons, including 15 scores on throws of 20 or more yards (tied for second in the league). Fast stays fast, and Hill can stretch the field in a hurry or create after the catch to produce touchdown plays. Yes, Hill's 2025 outlook is tied to the health of Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Mike McDaniel's offense. Timing and rhythm concepts are key. Tagovailoa played in only 11 games last season, but when he started all 17 matchups in 2023, Hill finished with 13 touchdowns. Remember, even at age 31, Hill is a burner. He can go, now. And I'm looking for a bounce-back year for a player with an ADP of WR13.

10. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons: London had a career high nine touchdown receptions in 2024, catching six of 15 end zone targets and seeing 11 goal-to-go targets. London has the physical profile of a prime red zone option too, with the formation flexibility to create both man and zone matchups. Press the seams versus single-high zone out of the slot, catch the go routes on the boundary and win the one-on-ones against man coverage at the goal line. This Falcons offense will get a bump in the pass game with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. under center, and London should benefit as the top option in scoring position. He's a fringe WR1 who could make the jump into the top five at the position if the touchdown numbers continue rising.

Five more who could hit double-digit touchdowns this season

Malik Nabers, New York Giants: Nabers scored eight touchdowns and saw 11 end zone targets as rookie -- with subpar quarterback play in New York. Russell Wilson is expected to go into this season as the No.1, but Nabers could benefit even more if (or when) the team turns the offense over to rookie Jaxson Dart.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans: The top target for C.J. Stroud in Houston, Collins can use his physical profile in the red zone, and he has the deep ball ability to create explosiveness down the field. Collins has 15 touchdowns over his past two seasons.

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles' run-heavy approach in the low red zone could limit Brown's touchdown output, but there is no one better playing through contact at all three levels of the field. And the slot fade with Brown creates matchup issues.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams: Adams scored eight touchdowns with the Jets and Raiders last season, and at age 32 he is still one of the best separators off the line of scrimmage. Adams will play the No. 2 role in L.A. opposite Puka Nacua, but the scheme fit and expected deployment in Sean McVay's offense will create scoring opportunities.

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos: Sutton caught eight of 17 end zone targets last season, and the Broncos' offense has the players to be one of the league's most explosive units under coach Sean Payton.