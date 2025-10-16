Open Extended Reactions

We see a lot of flashes during the fantasy football season, right? It could be a seldom-used wide receiver making an impact play or a No. 2 tight end finding the end zone. Low-volume guys, lacking defined roles, but getting into the box score. Without the consistent usage and opportunity, however, it's hard for fantasy managers to buy-in or to give up a valuable roster spot. I get it.

But what if we looked a little bit closer, examined the game tape and put together a list of players to put on your fantasy radar?

Sure, many of these targets aren't ready to jump into your Week 7 lineup, and most are a better fit for deeper leagues. The point here is to be on alert, especially when injuries start to pile up, because that's when you need an edge on the waiver wire.

Below are 10 names to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

Theo Johnson (left) and Jaxson Dart have already developed a nice chemistry in the red zone. Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Johnson has the big frame (6-foot-6, 266 pounds) to power through contact, plus he has much more alignment versatility than I expected in Brian Daboll's offense. Over his past three games, with Jaxson Dart starting at quarterback, Johnson is averaging 12.2 PPG, catching 11 of 17 targets, including three touchdowns.

I think we all can agree Dart's presence gives the Giants more juice on offense. It's there. And with Johnson playing in line, bumping to the slot or even aligning as a backside "X" receiver, he can play a role as a matchup piece in the pass game. Johnson's recent numbers and usage (5.3 targets per game) should put him in the mix as a potential waiver pickup in deeper formats. But for managers in shallow leagues, Johnson is simply a name to put on the radar.

I don't love the current Browns pass game with Dillon Gabriel at quarterback. A lot of quicks and unders. Get the ball out. And that's reflected in Gabriel's numbers (4.8 YPA, 5.8 AYPA). However, Bond does give the Browns a vertical element, plus he is a sudden mover -- with 4.39 speed -- who can get loose after the catch. And he is getting more run with Cedric Tillman on IR.

Bond has seen 14 targets in Gabriel's two starts, catching only four. That needs to improve. But I'll take the usage and volume here, plus Bond has three end zone targets over those two games. If we see more development and growth from Gabriel, with a more aggressive play script, Bond has the traits to produce fantasy numbers as a WR3 in a Browns offense that is devoid of explosive playmakers.

Despite limited opportunities, Luther Burden III is second on the team with three receptions of 25-plus yards this season. Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Burden saw an uptick in volume during the Monday night win over the Commanders, catching four of five targets (both season highs) for 51 yards, which led all Bears wide receivers. Yes, Burden ran only 12 routes, but he was a part of the game script despite seeing limited reps.

Burden does have competition for targets in Chicago's wide receiver room with Rome Odunze, DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus. But we also have to look at his catch-and-run skills in an offensive system under coach Ben Johnson that leans on in-breaking routes, plus he can see the ball on screens, too. Get him in space.

Moore's groin injury from the Monday night game could open the door for Burden this Sunday against the Saints. So, let's keep an eye on that, because he has upside here in an ascending Bears' offense.

With Daniel Jones playing the role of a point guard and ball distributor in coach Shane Steichen's offense, Pierce's value rises as a true vertical target in the route tree. In four games played this season (he missed two due to a concussion), Pierce has two with double-digit fantasy points, and he's averaging 19.9 YPC. Straight-line speed here.

Pierce is a better fit for deeper formats that carry a third wide receiver spot in the lineup, and the limited volume (4.3 targets per game) does lower his floor. But with 36.4% of Pierce's receptions going for 20 or more yards, and a reception rate of 64.7%, he gives you some upside as a big-play option. He's a name to keep on the radar when injuries across the league at wide receiver force managers to make a move.

Higgins was one of my top late-round targets during the summer months because of the size/traits and the projected fit in the Houston offense. Play as the boundary "X" and win in the red zone. Operate as the No. 2/3 opposite of Nico Collins. All of it.

However, I'm still waiting on Higgins to break out, which isn't uncommon for rookie wide receivers. It's a different game on Sundays than playing in the Big 12.

Can Higgins make that jump soon? In Week 5 against a banged-up Ravens defense, he caught all four of his targets for 32 yards. And in the Week 4 game versus the Titans, Higgins found the end zone for the first time as a pro on a 24-yard grab. Higgins averaged 13.5 routes run over those two games, so we still need to see a bump in usage. And we also need more consistency from the Houston pass game. But with Higgins currently available in more than 75% of ESPN leagues, he has the talent to stay on the radar.

Injuries have flipped the Buccaneers' wide receiver room on its head, which has given Tez Johnson a chance to show off his abilities. Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Bucs have experienced a barrage of injuries at wide receiver with Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula), Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) an Jalen McMillan (neck) are all working through various ailments. So, we'll need to check the injury reports this week, as Johnson could see a bump in reps for Monday's matchup versus the Lions.

Johnson caught only one of three targets in the Week 6 win over the 49ers, but that went for a 45-yard touchdown. Big-time play there. Johnson also brought in all four of his targets for 59 yards in the previous week's victory at Seattle.

Remember, with his slight frame (5-foot-10, 154 pounds), Johnson needs to win in space, using his lower-body quicks to set up safeties, or by eluding defenders in the open field. And we've seen him do both in limited action this season. Plus, with the level of play we are seeing from Baker Mayfield right now, you want to roster Tampa pass catchers.

The Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan earlier this week, so there is a transition period to work through here with the team. But as this shakes out, don't forget about Helm and his potential in the passing game as a multilevel target for quarterback Cam Ward.

Helm has run an average of 18.5 routes over his past two games, catching six of eight targets. Not a ton of volume here, but Helm did see an end zone target in the Week 6 loss to the Raiders, and I like what the tape is telling us.

Helm has the coverage awareness to find space as an underneath outlet, plus he can use his foot quickness to slip defenders after the catch. And he has enough play speed to be schemed on wheels or seam routes.

Even with the presence of Chig Okonkwo in Tennessee, Helm's role in this offense can continue to climb, which keeps him on the radar as a potential deeper-league pickup this season.

Gadsden had his best game as a pro in the Chargers' Week 6 win over the Dolphins, catching seven of eight targets for 68 yards (11.8 points). Now, did the rookie's usage increase due to the absence of injured wide receiver Quentin Johnston? Maybe. But if we are talking about players to write down in your notes, then Gadsden fits.

Gadsden has run at least 20 routes in each of his past three games, and he ran 23 this past Sunday -- with Will Dissly suited up. So, I see Gadsden as an emerging player in this offense, with a big-time catch radius and the ability to create some numbers after the catch. Plus, given how inconsistent the tight end position is in fantasy football, Gadsden could be a smart target for deeper-league managers. There's upside here to monitor.

Emanuel Wilson (pictured) would be the next man up if Packers starting running back Josh Jacobs were to miss time. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire

The Packers' current No. 2 running back behind Josh Jacobs, Wilson is an injury away from taking on a much larger role in Matt LaFleur's offense. Wilson had 11.1 points in the Week 4 game versus Dallas, and he showed some good things on the tape: The production on screens, elusiveness, pad level and burst as a runner, too.

On Sunday against the Bengals, in a game where Jacobs produced big numbers on 23 touches, Wilson had only three carries and one reception. It's part of the deal as a backup. But I see enough quality traits with Wilson, in an offense where the run game is a foundational piece, to keep an eye out.

A motion/movement player in Andy Reid's system, Smith hasn't been utilized as a runner at a high rate (eight carries on the season), but he has caught three passes in each of his past three games. And in Reid's screen package, which is the best in the NFL, Smith will see schemed targets.

Yes, the return of No. 1 wide receiver Rashee Rice (suspension) this week does cloud the outlook a bit for Smith and all the Chiefs' pass catchers. But, again, we are talking about players who can be on our radar, and Smith qualifies for that.

He is one play away from seeing more carries if Isiah Pacheco or Kareem Hunt were to miss time with an injury (and neither has been very effective this season). Plus, Smith is a rapid accelerator with pass-catching skills. And Reid loves to feature players with versatile skill sets in the red zone. Let's keep an eye on Smith.