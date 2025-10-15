Open Extended Reactions

Change could well be the name of the game in fantasy football over these next 20 days.

The NFL trade deadline arrives at 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 4, and it represents one of those rare opportunities in fantasy football for the seasonal outlooks of players to instantaneously shift, often dramatically.

The past three seasons alone have brought us the fantasy-relevant, in-season trades of Christian McCaffrey, Joshua Dobbs and DeAndre Hopkins, moves that affected both teams involved. Besides the impact on the players that were traded away, their departures created opportunities or cleared the decks for D'Onta Foreman, Kyler Murray and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, all of whom had their moments in fantasy in those years.

Managers should be preparing for similar possibilities, however remote the chance. Bear in mind that many of the most prominent names rumored on the trading block in those years were ultimately not moved. Evaluate the prospective impact on trade candidates' outlooks, and stash players further down the depth chart who might benefit from an expanded opportunity.

Examining Adam Schefter's list of top candidates to move, here are six of the players whose potential trades would have the biggest ripple effects across fantasy football. For each, a dream destination is proposed, as is a fantasy stash candidate in advance of any deal.

Hall is one of a number of players who could be on the move before the NFL trade deadline. Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

Dream destination for fantasy: Los Angeles Chargers. Jim Harbaugh's (and offensive coordinator Greg Roman's) offense prefers focusing on a strong running game, and Hall is one of the league's better and more underappreciated backs. He has gained 10-plus yards on 16% of his carries, second best among running backs (minimum 40 attempts). Hall could reclaim top-10 positional status with such a move.

Back in New York, a trade benefits: Isaiah Davis. He took seven of his 25 carries (28%) for double-digit yardage over the final five weeks of 2024, and would see a much more sizable workload if Hall departs. Davis would become a matchups-oriented RB2/flex on a bad offense.

If Kamara is traded, it would open the door for third-year back Kendre Miller. Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images

Dream destination for fantasy: Kansas City Chiefs. It'd be quite the swing in team competitive states for Kamara, going from a bottom-5 offense to one in the top 10, not to mention the Chiefs' three straight Super Bowl appearances. He'd remain a clear starter in Kansas City, and his receiving chops would be put to good use by Patrick Mahomes (see: Jerick McKinnon's 2022-23 receiving exploits).

Back in New Orleans, a trade would benefit: Kendre Miller. He has a better explosive-run rate (10.9%) this season and has forced more missed tackles (21) than Kamara (9.6%, 17). The extent of the Saints' fire sale will have a big say in Miller's level of impact, but he's one of the most important players to stash in anticipation of a deadline deal.

Dream destination for fantasy: Olave to the New York Giants. Any of the three would be better off in most of the rumored destinations in need of wide receiver help (Denver, New England, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Tampa Bay), but Olave and the Giants are a sneaky-intriguing match. Rookie Jaxson Dart has injected new life into the Giants' offense, and Olave, whose 74 catches on throws 10-plus yards downfield in 2022-23 were fifth most in the NFL, would give Dart a better field-stretcher than he has had since Malik Nabers (knee) was lost for the season.

Back in New Orleans, a trade would benefit: Perhaps Juwan Johnson, but the correct answer might be "nobody." Multiple trades of any of the above means stripping this offense down to the studs, in which case Miller, Johnson and quarterback Spencer Rattler would be in for a rough final two months. Johnson, who averaged 9.3 targets and 14.2 PPR fantasy points from Weeks 1-3, is a worthwhile stash on the chance that a trade opens up more targets for him.

Dream destination for fantasy: New England Patriots. Meyers' three best fantasy seasons (2021, 2023-24) have come with Josh McDaniels as either his coach or offensive coordinator, the latter the role he once again holds in New England. With Drake Maye blossoming as a passer this season (fourth in passer rating, seventh in Total QBR), Meyers could thrive as the Patriots' No. 1 target or, at the very least, create a 1a and 1b situation with Stefon Diggs.

Back in Las Vegas, a trade would benefit: Jack Bech. Putting aside the 57.2% rostered Tre Tucker, the Raiders have additional intriguing youngsters behind Meyers on their depth chart at wide receiver (Dont'e Thornton Jr.) and tight end (Michael Mayer), but Bech is the one whose role has been quietly on the rise.

Dream destination for fantasy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield has targeted tight ends on 19.4% of his career throws, but you might not have known it due to his having effectively only Cade Otton and Payne Durham at his disposal during his three years in Tampa Bay. Andrews would significantly boost Mayfield's receiving options, and Mayfield's ability would help restore much of Andrews' lost value.

Back in Baltimore, a trade would benefit: Isaiah Likely. Um, we'll keep trying to make fetch happen? Injuries have held Likely back this season -- his own as well as Lamar Jackson's -- but he's also a big target (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) who has proven his mettle before (11.1 fantasy PPG in games where he runs 20-plus routes).

Dream destination for fantasy: Chargers. It wasn't long ago that the Chargers were a breeding ground for successful fantasy tight ends. In each of Justin Herbert's first three NFL seasons (2020-22), the Chargers' starting TE averaged 8-plus fantasy PPG -- and it was a different one each year (Hunter Henry, Jared Cook, Gerald Everett). Herbert would represent a massive upgrade for Njoku.

Back in Cleveland, a trade would benefit: Harold Fannin Jr. Fannin, one of 2025's biggest rookie surprises, would also benefit if Njoku's knee issue lingers. Fannin's 16.7% target share ranks 16th at TE, and his 10.0 PPG ranks 15th at the position.