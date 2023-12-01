Fantasy hockey weekend watch: Connor Ingram and other goalies to watch

Open Extended Reactions

We're back to our usual rhythm this weekend, with two lighter slates sandwiching a jam-packed Saturday. Friday's pair of tilts precede a staggered 13-game schedule all Saturday long, before five contests put a bow on the weekend Sunday. Everyone plays at least once except the Oilers who, after winning four-straight, may not be as excited as usual about having an extended stretch off.

As always, some match-ups bode more promising for fantasy managers than others. For instance, have all your favorite Rangers at the fantasy ready, as New York travels to Nashville Saturday before hosting the Sharks on Sunday. The Predators' six-game win streak skidded to an abrupt halt with Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Wild. New Jersey could have Timo Meier back in the lineup when the Devils welcome the Sharks Friday - a tilt that presents as a ripe opportunity for Vitek Vanecek to get a much-need win.

The Senators face beatable opponents in the Blue Jackets and Kraken - more on that below - while Colorado, perceivably irritated after dropping Thursday's contest in Arizona, hit California for games against the Ducks and Kings. The Avalanche flattened Anaheim 8-2 at their last meeting. Of course, there's no guarantee Valeri Nichushkin scores again against Anaheim, but I like his chances.

Stock Up

Connor Ingram, G, Arizona Coyotes: The undisputed starting goaltender for the Coyotes is 7-2 for the month of November, while averaging 4.6 fantasy points/game. Among netminders appearing in at least eight games, only Adin Hill and Cam Talbot have averaged more. Think about all the quality goalies not being mentioned here.

Jake Neighbours, F, St. Louis Blues: Considering he remains available in 96% in ESPN.com leagues, it bears repeating that the Sophomore is absolutely lighting it up at present. Skating on the Blues' top line and power play, Neighbours scored another pair against the Sabres on Thursday. Make that seven goals in seven games for the 2020 first-round draft pick.

Thomas Chabot, D, Ottawa Senators: After losing a month to a broken hand, the Senators defenseman is again fit and ready to compete. Considering the state of Ottawa's power play - particularly of late - not a minute too soon. Visiting the Blue Jackets before hosting the Kraken this weekend, the Sens sport a legitimate chance to get back into the swing of things. Look for Chabot to be a difference-maker in that regard.

Filip Gustavsson, G, Minnesota Wild At the risk of getting prematurely excited after just two wins, I'll still insist on pointing out that Gustavsson looked pretty darn good in allowing only a single goal against the Blues and Predators, respectively. We've got a ways to go before feeling truly settled with him as a reliable fantasy go-to once more, but it's a start. Let's see how the Wild's No. 1 - and the rest of the team - fares, once the novelty of playing for a new coach wears off. Minnesota has a couple of days off before hosting the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Torey Krug, D, St. Louis Blues: The Blues defender is elbowing his way back into fantasy relevancy, one assist at a time. It doesn't hurt that three of the four helpers in his past four games have counted on the power play.

Stock Down

Troy Terry, F, Anaheim Ducks: The top-line winger has one assist in eight games for the Ducks, who are floundering as a whole. In fact, if equipped with other options, I'm not inserting a single Anaheim player in my lineup for Saturday's tilt with the Avalanche. The last time these two sides met - Nov. 15 - Colorado steamrolled the Ducks 8-2.

Carter Hart, G, Philadelphia Flyers: That's now four-straight losses for the Flyers' No. 1. Perhaps think about starting other options, at least until Hart gets back into the win column. Beginning this Saturday in Pittsburgh. Philly's skaters aren't scoring much right now, which doesn't help.

Streamer Specials

Charlie Lindgren, G, Washington Capitals: I'm all over Lindgren as a dark-horse streamer against the Golden Knights on Saturday. The Washington netminder, who won five of six in November, was superb in stopping 38 of 39 shots in Wednesday's win in Los Angeles. He was arguably even better when shutting out the Knights at home two weeks ago. The Capitals are jazzed as a unit after beating the Ducks in Anaheim on Thursday. This start feels like a reasonable gamble, even against an excellent Vegas team.

Robby Fabbri, F, Detroit Red Wings: He's making a great case for himself in holding onto that top-six role, even once Patrick Kane is ready to suit up. Competing alongside Andrew Copp, Fabbri has five goals and two helpers in his past five games, including two power-play points. Regardless of how coach Derek Lalonde manages matters down the line, Fabbri presents as a very promising fantasy play in Montreal on Saturday.