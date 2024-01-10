Open Extended Reactions

As far as where to find ripe fantasy streaming assets to exploit, two teams jump off the NHL schedule page to end this conventional work week. When all but six teams compete Thursday, the Stars and Flyers are instead set to hit the ice in sandwiching that busy night when most others are dormant. While Dallas hosts the Wild - a team they beat 4-0 on Monday - and the fumbling Predators, Philadelphia welcomes the Canadians before visiting that same banged-up Minnesota club on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. If such flexibility is in play in your league, mine both clubs for fantasy-friendly assets to stream in the here and now.

Some attractive match-ups Thursday include the well-rested Hurricanes welcoming the Ducks to PNC Arena, the Sabres playing an Ottawa club that's allowed 19 goals in this past four games, the crackling Kraken versus the too-generous Capitals, and the top-of-the-table Jets hosting the Bedard-less Blackhawks.

Stock Up

Jamie Drysdale, D, Philadelphia Flyers: As Sean Allen discusses post-trade, Drysdale will be offered every opportunity to make a Flyers' awful power play (10.8%) that little bit better. Coach John Tortorella also says he wants to encourage the 21-year-old to contribute more to the scoresheet altogether. "I just don't think he's up the ice enough ...," Tortorella said. "I want to see him get going that way and try to help us offensively." The former Ducks defender is poised to play his first as a Flyer - partnered on the top pair with Travis Sanheim - when Philadelphia hosts the Habs on Wednesday. All goes swell, and he won't be available in nearly 90% of ESPN.com leagues for long.

Adin Hill, G, Vegas Golden Knights: After seeming to reaggravate a lower-body injury, the Knights netminder now appears ready to make his first start since Dec. 17. With Logan Thompson battling illness, Hill figures in as Bruce Cassidy's top choice to play against the Avalanche Wednesday, with Jiri Patera serving as backup. "[He] has practiced all week. I believe he'll be cleared to play," Cassidy said. "We'll get that final determination in the morning." Considering how hit/miss Logan Thompson has performed (more hits than misses, truthfully) for a Vegas squad that hasn't exactly dominated of late, not a game too soon perhaps.

Seth Jones, D, Chicago Blackhawks: Out since Dec. 10 with a shoulder injury, he's due to return any day now; if not in Winnipeg Thursday, then likely back home versus Dallas over the weekend. A shoo-in on the power play as soon as he's ready to go, Jones serves as a solid fantasy asset in all leagues that reward blocked-shots and ATOI, along with scoring categories. In fact, the defender might be the only member of the Blackhawks I would bother with as a fantasy asset right now.

Jeremy Swayman, G, Boston Bruins: For better or worse, Swayman is projected to earn the bulk of starts while Linus Ullmark - who had to be helped off the ice Tuesday - recuperates from an apparent lower-body injury. Keep in mind, Boston's other goalie has been only so-so since mid-November. But here's his opportunity to run with it.

Stock Down

Jack Hughes, F, New Jersey Devils Hey, it could be worse. Out week-to-week, instead of month-to-month, with his latest upper-body injury, Hughes could be back not long after the All-Star Game. But that's still a while. Look for Dawson Mercer to slide in at center between Tyler Toffoli and Jesper Bratt in the interim. Which, frankly, may not be a fantasy upgrade from Mercer's recent spot on Nico Hischier's line. We'll see.

Cam Talbot, G, Los Angeles Kings: On this busy Thursday, I'm looking at other goaltending options than the No. 1 for a team that's lost six-straight. Especially since the Kings are visiting the explosive Panthers in Florida.

Trevor Zegras, F, Anaheim Ducks: According to Ducks coach Greg Cronin, Zegras will miss some time after suffering a lower-body injury in Nashville Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, since the forward needed support in getting off the ice. Cronin's apparent first choice to substitute in on a scoring line with Troy Terry and Adam Henrique, Ryan Strome becomes somewhat relevant in deeper fantasy leagues.

Streamer Specials

Jaden Schwartz, F, Seattle Kraken: Sidling onto a line and top power-play unit with Alex Wennberg, Schwartz earned a goal and assist in his first game since suffering a lower-body injury at the end of November. Since the 31-year-old has a history of scoring in bunches, Tuesday's success in Buffalo could be the start of a rather productive run. At least consider adding the winger to your roster when the seemingly undefeatable Kraken visit Washington on Thursday. Only the Sharks have allowed more goals/game than the Capitals (4.29) since the holiday break.

The Calgary Flames: With a little extra pep in their collective step following Tuesday's 6-3 win over Ottawa, the Flames face the Coyotes Thursday. Both Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman have been doing their bit to keep Calgary relevant in the West these days, as have defenders Rasmus Andersson, MacKenzie Weegar, and Noah Hanifin. While Arizona has surrendered 18 goals through four games since New Year's.

Sam Montembeault, G, Montreal Canadiens: With Cayden Primeau pegged to face the Flyers Wednesday, one might suppose Montembeault will be back between the pipes for Montreal Thursday. If the Canadiens' best netminder - and it isn't close - can stop 45 of 48 shots against a quality Rangers squad for a thrilling shootout win on Saturday, a win against the loser-of-12-straight Sharks feels like a reasonable fantasy ask. Rostered in only 5.5% of ESPN.com's leagues, Montembeault should be there for the streaming.