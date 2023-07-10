WNBA waiver wire: Guards, guards and more guards

The WNBA season hits the unofficial halfway point this week, as the league enters its All Star Break.

This often acts as a bit of a reset for players that may be dealing with a nagging injury or other wear and tear, but now get several days to recover.

This week, I look for there to be more streaming opportunities, with players potentially getting an extra day off or a bit more time out to maximize the break. This makes it a good week to really spend some time on your fantasy women's hoops free agency wire to make sure you field your best possible roster every day going into the break.

And, speaking of working the waiver wires, some names to look at this week...

Moriah Jefferson, G, Phoenix Mercury (46.7% rostered in ESPN leagues): Jefferson has started nine of the last 10 games for the Mercury, and has scored double-figures in eight of them. During that span, she has averaged 11.5 PPG, 3.4 APG, 2.0 RPG, 1.7 SPG and 1.2 3PG with category highs of 18 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 3-pointers.

Sami Whitcomb, G, Seattle Storm (42.5%): Whitcomb has averaged 14.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.7 APG, 3.2 3PG and 0.8 SPG in 26.2 MPG off the bench in her last six outings. She has two 20-plus scoring efforts in that span, and could be called upon to score even more in the short term if Jewell Loyd (ankle) has to miss any time.

DiJonai Carrington, G, Connecticut Sun (17.6%): Carrington has been dealing with illness for much of the last week, but that shouldn't derail the momentum she was building up. In the four games before she had to sit with the illness, Carrington averaged 17.3 PPG, 5.5 APG, 2.5 APG, 2.0 3PG and 0.8 SPG in 24.5 MPG off the bench. She has significant upside for the second half of the season.

Crystal Dangerfield, G, Dallas Wings, (12.9%): Dangerfield has averaged 9.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.7 BPG and 0.7 3PG in 30.0 MPG in her last six outings. She also has high-scoring upside in any given game, with at least 14 points scored in three of her last nine outings.

Tianna Hawkins, F, Washington Mystics (10.8%): Hawkins has gotten extended run of late with both Shakira Austin and Elena Delle Donne dealing with injury. She scored a season-high 24 points in her last outing on Sunday, and in her five starts has averaged 12.4 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 1.2 combined BPG and SPG.