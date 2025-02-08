        <
          Super Bowl buzz: Latest on NFL free agency, draft, coaches

          Jeremy Fowler
          Dan Graziano
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news.
          Feb 8, 2025

          It's Super Bowl weekend, and Chiefs-Eagles will dominate the conversation around the NFL. But the offseason will hit hard Monday morning, as teams start to build plans to reach next season's Super Bowl. Months of trades, cuts, signings, hirings and draft picks lie ahead before all 32 teams are back on the field.

          Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have been in New Orleans all week, talking to execs, coaches, agents, scouts, players and other team sources. What are people saying about the top free agents? What about extension possibilities, trade candidates and fallout from the coaching carousel? And is there any early draft buzz ahead of the combine?

          Here is the latest intel and news Jeremy and Dan heard on the ground this week.

          Jump to the latest on:
          Garrett's trade market | Purdy's extension
          Stafford's future | Saints' coaching staff
          Titans' draft plans | Kupp's trade fits
          Allen's deal | Steelers' QBs | Commanders' plans
          Quick notes on the Chiefs, Eagles, more

          What does Garrett's trade request mean for the pass-rush market?