It's Super Bowl weekend, and Chiefs-Eagles will dominate the conversation around the NFL. But the offseason will hit hard Monday morning, as teams start to build plans to reach next season's Super Bowl. Months of trades, cuts, signings, hirings and draft picks lie ahead before all 32 teams are back on the field.

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have been in New Orleans all week, talking to execs, coaches, agents, scouts, players and other team sources. What are people saying about the top free agents? What about extension possibilities, trade candidates and fallout from the coaching carousel? And is there any early draft buzz ahead of the combine?

Here is the latest intel and news Jeremy and Dan heard on the ground this week.

Jump to the latest on:

Garrett's trade market | Purdy's extension

Stafford's future | Saints' coaching staff

Titans' draft plans | Kupp's trade fits

Allen's deal | Steelers' QBs | Commanders' plans

Quick notes on the Chiefs, Eagles, more

What does Garrett's trade request mean for the pass-rush market?