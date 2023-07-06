Fantasy women's basketball: Aliyah Boston's efficiency and consistency

Who is trending up in fantasy women's basketball? Which rotations are changing? What's the latest with the notable injuries around the WNBA?

Here's a look around the league at the most fantasy relevant news and notes for all 12 teams:

Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker were recently named WNBA All-Star game reserves. They will both make their first appearances in the game. Gray has put up 29.8 fantasy points per game while Parker has averaged 29.6 FPPG. Considering their average draft positions, both have been excellent values this season. Fantasy managers looking for a streamer from the Dream should consider Nia Coffey, who has scored 20 or more fantasy points in four consecutive games. Over that period, Coffey (15.6% rostered in ESPN leagues) has averaged 21.2 minutes per game.

Fantasy managers, take note of Ruthy Hebard. She's set to make her season debut soon after returning from maternity leave, prompting the Sky to release Kristine Anigwe. The Chicago team has undergone significant changes since Hebard was last on the court. They've lost key players like Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Azurá Stevens, leaving only Kahleah Copper and Dana Evans from the previous roster. With an interim head coach in place, Hebard has the potential to provide solid points and rebounds. The real question is how interim head coach Emre Vatansever will utilize her in the rotation. Keep an eye on Hebard.

In our fantasy basketball columns, I've written about DiJonai Carrington and Olivia Nelson-Ododa a lot. I'm doing it again since their roster percentages are low. With Brionna Jones' season-ending Achilles injury, the Sun has adjusted its starting lineup, placing Alyssa Thomas at center. This shift has opened up opportunities for Carrington and Nelson-Ododa. Connecticut is a team that holds immense value in fantasy hoops, ranking third in both offensive and defensive rating. Carrington has consistently delivered, scoring 28 or more fantasy points in three of her last four games. Nelson-Ododa has also shined, reaching 18 or more fantasy points in three of her past four games played. Don't underestimate their potential if they're available in your league.

Satou Sabally scored 14 fantasy points in the first half for Dallas against the Aces on Wednesday, but she did not play after halftime due to an illness. The Wings' next game is against Las Vegas on their home court on Friday. If Sabally is on your fantasy team, you'll want to keep an eye on things. She's averaged an impressive 38.1 fantasy points per game this season. If Sabally is ruled out then Maddy Siegrist, who is only rostered in 8.0% of ESPN leagues, would find herself on the streaming radar.

As Aliyah Boston continues to deliver great performances for fantasy managers, she proves she deserves to start at the All-Star game. Boston had her sixth 20-point game of the season on Wednesday. It's tied for second among rookies in Fever history, only behind Tamika Catchings (17). Meanwhile, Erika Wheeler, who is only rostered in 37.4% of ESPN leagues, continues to be overlooked as a streamer. She's a solid contributor for the Fever and has scored 18 or more fantasy points in each of the last four games.

The Aces are the third team in league history to start 16-1, joining the Sparks in 2016 and the Comets in 1998. Since last season, Las Vegas has won 14 straight regular season home games. Last time the Aces lost at home was July 19, 2022 against the Dream. The Aces were without Kelsey Plum due to a non-COVID illness, and Alysha Clark started in her place and finished with 15 fantasy points in 35 minutes.

A foot injury forced Karlie Samuelson to leave Wednesday night's game against the Dream. Her absence made the Sparks rotation even thinner. The Sparks are in the midst of a season long four-game losing streak. Zia Cooke, who is rostered in only 6.2% of ESPN leagues, could be an excellent streamer for Sunday's game against the Mercury if Samuelson is unable to play. Cooke has scored 17 or more fantasy points in each of her last three games.

I wrote about Lindsay Allen in the waiver wire column earlier this week and I'd be remiss if I didn't mention her here. Her playing time has skyrocketed substantially over the last seven games. She's been on fire, averaging 29.1 minutes per game and scoring 18 or more fantasy points five time, including one with 29. A non-COVID illness has kept Jessica Shepard out of the last seven games, and now a sprained left wrist will keep Tiffany Mitchell out for the next few weeks. Allen has a perfect opportunity to seize this moment, and she is doing so. Mitchell is only rostered in 3.8% of ESPN leagues.

Breanna Stewart's performance against the Mercury on Wednesday night was extraordinary. This was her sixth career game with at least 35 points and 10 rebounds, extending her lead for the most in league history. Stewart also etched her name in history as the sixth player ever to have multiple 40-point games in a season, and the first to do so for the Liberty. Currently, she leads the league in fantasy points, showcasing her versatility in scoring, rebounding and facilitating.

It was shocking how competitive the Mercury were against the Liberty given how heavily favored New York was to win. Michaela Onyenwere has scored 22 or more fantasy points in four of her last five games and is still only rostered in 54.4% of ESPN leagues. Diana Taurasi finished with 23 points, five rebounds and seven assists. She is ever so close to reaching 10,000 career points; the league's all-time scoring leader has 9,881. With that in mind, Taurasi has an incentive to play the whole season no matter the team's record.

Gabby Williams has rejoined the Storm after finalizing a deal last week. Fantasy managers should be excited about her ability to contribute to multiple offensive and defensive categories. Last season, she showcased her talents, averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. As one of the worst teams in the league, Williams provides the Storm with a much-needed boost. She is only rostered in 30.8% of ESPN leagues.

Tianna Hawkins is now the go to player in the Mystics frontcourt with Shakira Austin out due to a hip injury. She has played 23 minutes or more in three consecutive games and scored 25 fantasy points in two of them. Hawkins is only rostered in 5.6% of ESPN leagues. Elena Delle Donne also sprained her left ankle last Friday. Delle Donne and Austin have combined usage rate of 47.3%, so Hawkins is going to be busy in the near future.